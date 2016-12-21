Saga Communications: An Underrated Broadcast Star

Not many people outside of the broadcasting industry have heard of Saga Communications (NYSEMKT:SGA). Saga Communications is a broadcast company headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan which owns 9 TV stations and 99 radio stations. With a market cap just under $300M Saga is a quality midcap investment in a slowly contracting industry.

Despite the TV stations, Saga is first and foremost a radio company generating 82% of 2016 3Q's revenue from its radio segment. Radio has long dominated the company and it doesn't seem interested in making TV a larger business. The company's 99 stations operate in 24 different markets providing it strong geographic diversity.

Over the last five years the company has actually grown just over 12% making it a rarity in an industry which is beginning to see is seeing some of its largest players falter. Perhaps most importantly is the company's organic revenue growth. The answer for much of the radio industry has been consolidation or a shift towards safer plays in the TV space. Two prime examples of this in the past year are the rise of Alpha Media as it creates a private equity vehicle to roll up radio stations, and CBS trying to exit its radio business.

This is happening as companies have struggled creating growth organically as the industry itself begins to contract. However, as of Q3 2016 Saga's radio segment saw 5% year-over-year growth, an impressive enough feat for anyone, let alone a radio pureplay. Saga has achieved this without the use of major acquisitions (outside of translators/station swaps) or shifting its business model beyond that of traditional radio broadcasting.

Saga's margins have remained extremely level over the last 5 years with LTM figures falling less than 3% since 2011. Saga is a fairly profitable delivering 12% net income margins in the LTM which is consistent with its performance in 2011 as well. Saga's dividend yield has been increasing at a steady clip as it continues to return those cash flows to investors. Saga paid $3.4M in common dividends during 2014 and is on track to more than double that over the last twelve months with $7.4M slated.

Finally Saga's extremely low leverage makes it another rarity in the radio space. With companies like Cumulus (NASDAQ:CMLS) and iHeart (OTCPK:IHRT) having $2B+ of debt on their books and leverage ratios in the 5-8x range Saga's $36M of mostly revolving debt is an easily serviceable load and less than 1x Net Debt/EBITDA.

Saga's demonstrated ability to generate organic growth coupled with extremely low leverage will make it an industry standout and possibly a target for acquisition or a vehicle for future consolidation. Taking advantage of additional leverage and a proven formula for success Saga could use additional debt to fund acquisitions itself. More than likely however it will just continue to generate consistent cash flows and deliver those back to investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.