FedEx: Blows A Tire

After the big rally off 2016 lows, the stock is fully valued with no rational reason for higher prices.

After the close on Tuesday, FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) posted a horrible quarter. Though one needs to understand that the package delivery company has a history of randomly missing estimates and the inclusion of results from TNT Express probably alters the numbers from expectations.

The stock recently touched $200 so the investment thesis is greatly altered from the summer when FedEx briefly traded below $150. The question now is whether the stock is worth owning after the big rally and only a $5 pullback today.

Click to enlarge

FedEx posted a huge quarterly miss of $0.10. A good point for investors to understand is that the company has historically missed estimates at least once per year according to the Seeking Alpha earnings page.

A key understanding for investors is that a huge difference exists between analyst estimates and actual growth numbers. FedEx has a history of growing earnings while not keeping analyst estimates in line. The guidance for FY17 remains a mid point of $12.10 that is slightly below analyst estimates of $12.16 though the number suggests only a small issue from FQ2.

Going back to the original investment thesis from the summer, FedEx has soared from those levels similar to the market. Comparing the stock to Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and UPS (NYSE:UPS) again, the stock remains cheap but the valuation multiple has soared in the last six months.

FDX PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Ironically, Union Pacific and UPS have soared in unison. FedEx remains cheap in comparison to those transport stocks. Though the stock doesn't offer the same value as back in June.

The key investor takeaway is that the recent stock gains make FedEx less appealing to own. The package delivery company faces competitive threats from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the reality that 16x forward earnings estimates is likely expensive. One can't really expect FedEx to trade at similar irrational multiples as UPS when the company annually misses analyst estimates.

