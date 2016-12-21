Central Banks Are Not Prepared For This Tightening Cycle

We catch the Fed admitting they don't understand the risks of this process.

This ends up being a material medium term risk and probably an important one for 2017.

When inflation starts to tick up central banks will probably react too slowly which will fan inflation higher.

We do the math to show that globally central bankers are actually sitting at a minus 27% rate when factoring in bond purchases.

When inflation hits central bankers' targets of around 2% we'd guess they slow their bond purchases but don't immediately sell. They halt rate reductions but don't immediately hike. That hesitation given the historic amount of easy money will likely cause inflation to spark higher. That can be a serious risk to markets (NYSEARCA:SPY) in 2017.

Central Banks At Equivalent -27% Global Rates (Negative Rates)

We don't expect any central bank to rush to tighten when they reach their near 2% inflation targets. It has been ingrained in central bankers that fast tightening cycles cause recessions and crash markets. They don't want to be blamed. Therefore we expect reaction to be too slow.

But then again we have never been in this mega-position of easy money in all of history. That's the starting point from which this tightening cycle is about to start.

Central bankers are used to raising and lowering in pleasant little 25bp increments. For this reason as well we expect reaction to be too slow.

The reality is that global central banks are in a position they have never been in. They have the world in an equivalent status of negative 27% central bank rates. Let us show you how.

Let Us Show You Why The Current Global Central Bank Balance Sheet Size Is Equivalent To -27%

There was a Fed study heavily used by Fed Chair Yellen in the summer of this year. We are leaning on that study for this exercise.

This Fed study compared different monetary tools in the Fed's "toolbox." If the Fed had to react to another recession while at near zero interest rates (like they are today) what are their options? One tool was dropping rates by 9%. If they didn't want to go into negative rate territory the research paper said the Fed's other option would be to buy $4T in bonds.

That Fed research links $4T in bond purchases to -9% rates. Either you drop rates at the short end or you force down long end rates by buying $4T in market debt. Both accomplish a similar goal which is to keep rates low to spur on lending and the economy.

Let's now take that relationship and review how big central banks' balance sheets are to determine what is the equivalent rate the world is currently in.

The US balance sheet currently stands at about $4.4T.

The ECB balance sheet currently stands at about $3.7T.

The BOJ balance sheet currently stands at about $3.9T.

Let's add it up. 4.4+3.7+3.9=$12T of global quantitative easing build up.

Using our trusty Fed study formula let's convert that to interest rates. Remember the Fed study compared $4T to a 9% rate cut.

High school level math: If 4T=-9% 12T=X, solve for X.

X=-27%

Just to get to zero equivalent rates from their super-easy current position central banks would either need to sell all $12T of those bonds or hike by 27%. Again, that's just to get to the equivalent of flat rates globally. But if inflation picks up flat rates will not be enough. That's still too easy.

Please hypothesize what happens to markets and economies with such a series of rate hikes or the selling of $12T in bonds.

Our wild guess, they crash.

When inflation reaches 2% it probably doesn't stop there. It probably goes to 2.1, 2.2, then 2.3, etc. That's exactly what we're seeing with EU inflation. It's increasing by .1% each month for the last few months.

See for yourself.

Click to enlarge

Source: Trading Economics

At some point this chart (above) will look like 2.0, 2.1, 2.2 etc.

At that point central bankers will feel they have their bases covered with a 25bp hike.

Inflation then continues.

2.3, 2.4, 2.5...

Central bankers, "Let's head off inflation now with another 25bp hike."

Wait a minute. Those two 25bp hikes didn't make a dent in that global -27% equivalent rate position.

Inflation then continues.

2.6, 2.7, 2.8,....

"Uh, maybe we need another 25bp hike?"

Really then they are only at -26.25%.

They are still too easy on rates at such a huge negative number.

Inflation then continues.

2.9, 3.0, 3.1....

"Maybe 50bps this time?"

Central banks will still be in a record easy position.

Inflation then continues.

3.2, 3.3, 3.4....

The ECB has said they have no exit strategy (head-in-the-sand economics). Central bankers globally are praying for inflation. They'll get it. It's inching up. When we get there, then what?

Inflation continues.

3.5, 3.6, 3.7...

Using the Fed study's "$4T = -9% rule" we'd need 108 25bp rate hikes globally or a sale of all those bonds just get to a zero-rate-equivalent monetary position.

Either way inflation will cause a material market risk.

Inflation continues.

3.8, 3.9, 4.0...

Even The Fed Admits They Don't Know The Consequences Of What They Have Us In

It sounded good at the time. There was no getting out of 2008's crisis without some serious moves. They did it. But there are consequences that the Fed admits they do not know.

We've never had this QE craze in our history so the getting in and getting out is still a big unknown. The world is sitting in one giant economic test tube.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen has told us in a speech this year her knowledge-base of these giant bond positions are an unknown.

"Our understanding of the forces driving long run interest rates (lower) is limited and so predictions are highly uncertain."

The Fed doesn't know the impacts of their bond purchases.

That's why our analysis in this report needs consideration. All traders know getting into an illiquid position is the easy part. Getting out is the hard part. Now the world is at the mercy to this giant illiquid position that the Fed admits "our understanding is limited."

And here's the Fed toying with the idea of selling these bonds. Why didn't they? Because they don't really know the consequences.

This is Fed Chair Janet Yellen again,

"The FOMC considered removing accommodation by first reducing our asset holdings (QE) (including through asset sales) and raising the federal funds rate only after our balance sheet had contracted substantially. But we decided against this approach because our ability to predict the effects of changes in the balance sheet on the economy is less than that associated with changes in the federal funds rate. Excessive inflationary pressures could arise if assets were sold too slowly. Conversely financial markets and the economy could potentially be destabilized if assets were sold too aggressively.... Given the uncertainty and potential costs associated with large-scale asset sales, the FOMC instead decided to begin removing monetary policy accommodation primarily by adjusting short-term interest rates rather than by actively managing its asset holdings."

Can you say head-in-the-sand economics?

You see from Fed Chair Yellen's quote proof that they are going to tip-toe too slowly out of this position because they don't know the consequences and don't want to hurt markets. That "too slow," in her own words will drive "excessive inflationary pressures."

What gear does this Fed 18-Wheel MAC truck racing on the Indy-500 speedway need? Nobody knows. Not the driver. Not the pit crew. Not us.

Inflation continues 4.1, 4.2, 4.3...

Conclusion

We don't think central bankers will act fast enough when inflation actually reaches their 2% targets. Global equivalent rates are really in deep negative territory when factoring in never-been-done-before bond purchases. Not moving fast enough will spark inflation higher. Responding as they should will crash markets and economies (as the Fed Chair says). At the pace of the EU's .1% monthly inflation creep central bankers and the world are about to face a serious test.

Inflation continues. 4.4, 4.5, 4.6...

Central bankers, "Uh, maybe we should sell some of these bonds?"

4.7, 4.8, 4.9...

Disclaimer: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.