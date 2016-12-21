Buy This Name In 2017

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is the stable dividend stock you've been looking for in one of the most challenging industries to navigate. Midstreams haven't been great plays over the last two years, so focusing on much more stable plays, like EPD, with robust dividends is key to limiting losses. I am encouraged by this company's outlook for organic growth as not only will it increase distributable cash flow, but dividend coverage is expected to materially improve such that shareholders can have minimal worries about this company's return potential over the short and medium term.

Source: Markets.Co

Distribution Coverage

At the last update, the distribution coverage is 1.2x, which, while acceptable, is not the level that you want to see from such a massive company. Naturally, this is the lowest coverage level in the last five years, with 2015's coverage ratio just being slightly higher at 1.3x (not including non-recurring items). The company, however, has generated a significant amount of distributable cash flow this year already, at $3.1 billion, and is on track to outpace 2015's distributable cash flow of $4.0 billion (also excluding non-recurring items). Higher levels of distributable cash flow will follow with higher volumes, but for now the midstream environment remains challenged.

The takeaway here is that while the dividend is safe, it's not as safe as I'd like it to be. Yet, we're all taking what we can get in these challenging commodity markets, so taking the 6% yield and sleeping well at night are both a blessing. Furthermore, the company hasn't reduced their dividend once throughout the downturn, providing half cent quarterly increases. It's a small increase in payout every quarter, but it does add up over time.

Source: Bloomberg

For me, it's important to see high dividends backed by significant levels of organic growth. Fortunately, EPD has that with nearly $10.2 billion invested in projects over the next two years. After wrapping up the LPG export expansion and the Aegis ethane pipeline in 2015, the company moved on to Permian processing plants and an ethane export terminal. This was a heavy level of investment, close to $4.9 billion. However, what shareholders should look to is Q2 2017, when the PDH facility is in-service, along with a Butane recovery facility and a Propylene pipeline expansion. These three are large projects representing about $2.6 billion in total invested capital.

The PDH facility, in particular, is encouraging as it can produce up to 1.65 billion pounds of propane per year, with all of that already contracted out on long-term agreements (similar to how LNG exporting operates).

Thinking About Future Performance

One of the best takeaways from a recent investor presentation was the following quote, "Volume declines in most regions (excluding Permian) have resulted in underutilized midstream assets, which leads to operational leverage when volumes return." American E&Ps have been forced to cut production in key resource plays and while this has helped to push oil prices up, we now have support from OPEC on a production cut, so if American producers notch production up a bit, then EPD will be the positive beneficiary.

However, too much production from American E&P will send a negative signal to the markets and that stability of $50 crude oil would be in jeopardy. It's entirely possible American production notches back up past 9 mmbpd and towards 10 mmbpd on a 3-5 year time horizon, but it largely depends on where crude prices are in that time frame.

Moving forward, since the general trend for commodity prices right now is that they'll move materially upward over multiple time frames, EPD's stock stands to improve substantially. I've seen better risk reward scenarios out there, but they come with highly volatile E&P companies or other cyclically low companies that carry high betas. For a stock like this, with such a substantial and stable yield, when coupled with a near 50% potential return over the long term (assuming EPD returns to its 2014 highs over the next three to five years), the stock will generate a quality return with minimal headaches. It'd be foolish not to have this name in your portfolio in 2017.

Source: Bloomberg

The company in that same presentation made a good point in saying that the futures curve doesn't do a great job of predicting where prices will be over about a 12-18 month time frame, so it's important that investors who focus on this stock do their own due diligence such that they don't fall victim to thinking crude can only notch up about 10% over that time frame (end of the futures curve is still sub-$60).

Source: Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Despite challenges related to volumes and American production, making the operational environment for midstreams a bit of a balancing act, MLPs like EPD are managing to make the most of it and create organic growth opportunities. 2017 stands to be a great year for the company, in light of three major projects coming online at various points throughout the year. I'll be looking to Q2 2017 financials to show the most initial efficacy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.