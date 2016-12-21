Nike Hurdles Over Estimates: Earnings Review (Video)

Ben Nye leads us into a Nike (NYSE:NKE) earnings review with an awesome dad-joke-type segue.

We made a previous video ultimately claiming that futures orders should be less of a leading indicator due to its loss of correlation with the revenue figures. It turns out that this trend remained true for this earnings report. We understand that futures orders still play a big role and those orders have headed south for the period.

The conference call was rather bullish. We believe that the investing decision on this stock at this price range comes in the form of whether or not you can really trust this management team. They provide the guidance, which is what we think needs to be assessed first.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.