Income Investor Alert: Why Not Buy This 7% Yielding Preferred Stock?

Preferred stock are highly underrated income vehicles. In particular, VEREIT's (NYSE:VER) Series F preferred stock, which pays on a monthly basis, looks like a good buy for income investors that value stable dividend paychecks and a high level of principal safety. VEREIT's Series F preferred shares come with a whopping 7 percent dividend yield, and the dividends are about as safe as they come.

The last two years were quite eventful for VEREIT. After the REIT's accounting scandal in 2014 and a swap of top management, VEREIT has made a comeback, and not only in terms of investor sentiment. Under VEREIT's new Chief Executive Officer Glenn Rufrano the Real Estate Investment Trust has started to rationalize its property portfolio - selling less desirable (restaurant) properties, and delevering its balance sheet, with considerable success. VEREIT's net debt leverage ratio has dropped from 50.3 percent at the end of September 2015 to 40.9 percent at the end of the most recent September quarter. Credit analysts including Fitch Ratings have acknowledged VEREIT's delevering success, which is why I have singled out the REIT as a compelling total return play. All considered, VEREIT is moving in the right direction.

But What About The Preferred Stock?

That being said, though, income investors don't always have to buy a REIT's common shares as income plays. Common shares may receive the lion share of attention and coverage, but preferred stocks need not be dismissed.

VEREIT's 6.70 percent Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, ticker symbol VER.PRF, for instance, is an appealing alternative to the REIT's common shares in my opinion.

One of the biggest advantages of investing in VEREIT's preferred stock layer is that the Series F preferred shares throw off a monthly dividend of $0.1396/share whereas the REIT's common stock pays 'only' on a quarterly payment schedule.

But there are two more advantages to buying VEREIT's Series F preferred shares besides the higher payment frequency.

1. VEREIT's Series F preferred shares have a superior yield compared to the REIT's common shares which means investors buying the preferred shares are pocketing a little bit more cash, and that is rarely the wrong thing to do. Based on the preferred shares' annualized dividend payout of $1.675/share, an investment in the Series F preferred stock yields 6.70 percent.

VEREIT's common shares, on the other hand, throw off a $0.55/share dividend (paid four times a year at a rate of $0.1375/share), and yield 6.46 percent. In other words, Series F buyers can lock in a 24 bps better yield while profiting from the safety of a higher rated security in VEREIT's capital structure.

2. By buying into the preferred stock layer, income investors need not worry about VEREIT's dividend safety. And due to the seniority of the preferred shares, the principal investment is as safe as it gets, too.

VEREIT's Series F preferred shares have outperformed the REIT's common shares in terms of volatility in the last year.

Click to enlarge

Source: Tickertech.com

Your Takeaway

If you are first and foremost concerned with principal safety and low-risk dividends, preferred stocks are the way to go. VEREIT's Series F yields a little bit more than the common shares, yet is a safer bet from a capital preservation point of view. The higher payment frequency and 7% yield are additional selling points. Buy for income only.

