Buy The Dip - Are You Serious?

In my previous article "Monetizing Expectations" I discussed how someone that owns a stock can enhance their returns (actually doubling them) by matching a ratio-bull-spread to their expectations. Though I encourage reading it, I'll summarize here for those who "will not":

1) The first step is to determine the price one would be willing to sell their holding.

2) Match a 2:1 ratio-call-spread to that expectation with strikes designed to a) Close to zero net cost, b) No additional downside risk and c) A willingness to sacrifice potential gains above the "sell trigger"

The strategy is not a particularly difficult one to understand or master. What is difficult is the investor's willingness to overcome emotional attachments and implement a purely logical strategy.

I'm convinced that the biggest difference between professional money managers and individual investors is NOT their market or macro expertise ... no one really understands enough about the myriad factors that drive the market in either direction ... but, rather ... a discipline. Let me explain...

Most investors (professionals and individuals) plan when to buy or sell at target prices. Professionals tend to have the discipline to act according to plan. Individuals are more "emotionally" involved and often over-ride their discipline.

To me, this is most apparent in Buy-the-Dip strategies. Let me explain...

The broad market can be represented by the SPDR S&P500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) which is currently trading around $226. There is much talk about "all time highs" and "corrections" or getting out of the market awaiting the inevitable drop. It's hard to discern whether investors are looking for excuses to be out of an uncertain market or are actually intending to jump in after a drop.

Certainly if there's a drop, as the talk wants to believe, then it makes sense to buy-the-dip. However, I see that there's risks associated with this:

1) If the market goes up, one loses that gain

2) Establishing the buy in target. When has the dip bottomed out? ... SPY=$220? ... $210? ... $200? ... $180? ... or some other number?

3) Deciding to buy-in as the dip occurs, in the middle of all the negativity and fear ... is much harder than planning rationally in advance.

4) If a target is set at, say, $200 and SPY drops to $205 is that "close enough"? ... wait? ... and potentially "over-wait" the drop and miss the $205 to $230 bounce?

5) If the market hits the "buy-point", does fear overcome rational planning?

Most professional money managers set the plan and execute it as planned. They are willing to be wrong ... after all, they are executing a plan using someone else's money, not theirs. Individual investors are much more prone to let fear of making a mistake dominate their thinking.

Taking all this into account, there is a strategy designed to buy the dip.

Let me be perfectly clear ... this is a strategy for those that are willing to take on the risk of buying into a falling market. Though buy-low-sell-high is the mantra, all too many investors just aren't willing to execute these trades.

The strategy is simple and allows the individual investor several advantages:

1) The investor can pre-set the exact point at which they would buy the dip. It is self-completing with a "trigger-point".

2) If the market goes up and the dip doesn't occur, there is only nominal trading costs.

3) If the market drops, but doesn't reach the "trigger point" gains are made. This avoids deciding when the bottom has been reached by replacing it with profit.

So, let's get right to it ...

The strategy is very simple ... a bear-ratio-put-spread. For purposes of this example, I'll use SPY, though the technique will work with any stock or ETF. It is implemented as follows:

Step 1: Pick the price point to trigger the buy-in. Be realistic ... a 5% drop? ... a 10% correction? ... or a 20% bear? For purposes of this example, let's say a 12% drop to SPY=$200.

Step 2: Sell TWO put options for every 100 shares of SPY that you would be willing to buy. If one would buy 100 shares of SPY on a drop to $200 ... sell 2 SPY options at a strike of $200.

Step 3: Buy one SPY option, at such higher strike so that the credit received selling the two options (in Step 2) approximately offsets the cost of the one option. Exact matches are rare but "close enough" is common.

Expiry dates: Steps 1,2 and 3 are the road-map to the strikes, but they don't address the expiry dates. Now, this is a little more complicated and needs some finesse.

Ideally, one wants to pick the perfect strike and the exact day the dip reaches its bottom. If anyone out there has that level of skill, please write me or publish an article.

The best I can do is offer examples, using different expiry dates to illustrate one over another.

Expiry Example 1: Historically, the market drops in August and September. Seems a reasonable choice for a plan ... use the September 15, 2017 expiry.

Step 1 dictated selling TWO put options at a strike of $200, the credit is $5 each for a total credit of $10.

Next comes Step 2 ... look for a higher strike put option that costs (debits) approximately $10. Pretty simple ... $221 strike costs $10.06. So the net cost of the two legs is a paltry 6 cents.

This 6 cent cost, plus any broker fees is the maximum amount that can be lost if the underlying does not drop. It is the "opportunity cost" and it is negligible.

Results Example 1: First, the strategy costs us next to nothing if SPY never drops. Let's look at what happens if SPY drops and on September 15th is at various levels:

1) SPY=$221. Well the drop from $226 to $221 is only about 2.5% and not worth really noting. Since the first put is at $221, the strategy does NOTHING.

2) SPY between $221 and $200. The long put at $221 starts to be in-the-money. For each dollar drop below $221 the strategy earns $1. This feature is really the beauty of the strategy. If SPY never drops as far as the "trigger point" of $200, gains are made ... dollar for dollar on the entire drop from $221 to $200.

3) SPY falls below $200. Well, here's where the courage of one's conviction comes in. The plan was to buy at $200 and by virtue of having sold TWO puts at that strike, it's committed.

But what if SPY continued to fall below $200 ... forced to buy at $200 when SPY may go lower. Bad timing? Well, YES and NO.

YES, the buy is set at $200, but the long put has made $21 on the drop from $221 to $200. It's a buy at $200 but the upper leg earned $21 on the way down.

NO, even if SPY continued to drop, all that happens is the $21 made on the $221-$200 drop is diminished. If SPY landed at $190, the loss is $10 on the "buy-in" but the $21 cushion results in an overall profit of $11.

FACT: SPY would have to drop more than $21 below the $200 buy-in ... or lower than $179 before the buy-in at $200 was "bad timing". The real basis for the buy-in is more properly represented at this $179.

Perhaps a graph of the results would help ...

Click to enlarge

As one can observe, there is profit if SPY lands anywhere between $179 and $221. Thereafter, the forced buy-in would cause losses. Profits are maximized at SPY=$200.

Example 2: Waiting till September may be too long to judge. This is an historic year and historical trends don't work in historic years (sounds wrong, but is actually correct).

Let me preface that the basic concepts work at any expiry date ... however ... the shorter the expiry, the tighter the strikes will be.

Let's shorten it up to the April 21st expiry.

Let me just build on the previous example, rather than re-iterate everything.

1) Sell TWO SPY options at $200 strike. They credit $1.67 each or $3.34 for the pair.

2) Search, find and buy one put that approximates this credit. A $214 strike for a debit of $3.42 works just fine. The net cost is $3.42 minus $3.34 or, once again, a next to nothing 8 cents.

Results: In this case, the "tightening" of the strikes causes the upper leg to be set at $214 instead of $221. This results in no profit unless SPY drops to at least $214. It also means that the "cushion" provided on the drop towards $200 starts at $214, not $220 and is only $14 ... but one is still protected from any loss as long as SPY is above $186. The real buy-in for computing gains or losses is at this $186.

Example 3: Actually this is a variation of example two... in an attempt to provide a slightly different result on closer in expiry dates.

In this example, I'll work backwards. That is, I'll select the upper leg at such level as I'm expecting SPY might drop and search out whatever lower level allows no net cost.

Completely arbitrary ... I choose a strike to buy at SPY=$220 (a drop of about 3%)

Step 1: Buy an April $220 put at a debit of $4.77

Step 2: Search, find and sell TWO April puts at $207 strike for $2.38 each ... total credit $4.76.

Results: Make money if SPY drops more than 3% (below $220), buy in at SPY = $207, rather than $200, in examples 1 and 2. The $220 put "cushion" protects the buy-in down $13 from $207, to $194.

Example 4: What if one fears missing the bounce if SPY drops before whatever expiry date chosen.

Unfortunately, the further one misses the drop from the expiry date the less impact this strategy will have.

In this case, one can do one of several things:

1) Wait and see if the drop maintains itself until expiry. Of course this means one may miss a buying opportunity and the bounce.

2) Close out the entire position. The closer the drop is to the expiry the better one's results. But, if one chose the September expiry and the drop comes in June, closing the position will show a very small profit. Of course, one could risk buying the earlier dip and maintaining the position in anticipation of a further dip, but that also increases risk.

The chart following compares the value of the September Expiry on June 15th. As you can see, if there was a big drop in June, the position could be closed out. Though there wouldn't be as much profit as if the drop occurred EXACTLY on September 15th, one could exercise their buy-in early and close the option strategy at a profit ... provided SPY is above $179.

Note: The blue line represents values as of the September 15th expiration date and the green line represents the option values at a premature date of June 15th.

Click to enlarge

Example 5: This really isn't an example as much as a variation. Let's say one chose the April expiry and SPY didn't drop ... maybe even went up. Well, since the strategy costs next to nothing it expires worthless with just nominal trading costs as the downside. No gain... no loss.

One can then simply re-institute the strategy with a new date and new strikes reflecting the new price of SPY. The beauty of something costing next to NOTHING .... if it doesn't work ... simply roll it forward ... eventually it will hit pay-dirt.

Summary: Most individual investors have two projects that they must manage ... their portfolio and their emotions.

Given this, there are strategies they can avail themselves of to enhance their portfolio decisions.

I've presented one strategy that is designed to transform one's "talk" into an action plan.

Please, keep in mind, that this strategy has risk of loss in the event of a large downward move. It is appropriate only for those that are willing to invest if there is a drop.

For those that really believe that they would buy-the-dip, it's as close to foolproof as one can get. It has sufficient leeway for profit in both directions if the investor's "gauge" is off.

Addendum: Some may be squeamish about actually being forced into fulfilling their "talk". I understand that... believe me, I do. In my next article, I will present a slightly different strategy that will moderate the gains and the potential downside.

