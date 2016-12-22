Seeking Alpha Interviews: Bert Hochfeld

He highlights rapid growth in flash array technology, recent developments in transaction-driven innovations and key companies behind networking and wireless technologies.

In the fourth episode of Seeking Alpha Interviews, Lilamax's Jane King sits down with Bert Hochfeld to discuss emerging high-growth storage technology companies, his views of transaction technologies such as Square, and his picks in the networking and wireless technology spaces.

The discussion touches on trends in disk storage and mobile payment technologies, as well as one company whose rabid user base raved about its products in the comments section of one of Mr. Hochfeld's articles.

