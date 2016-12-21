Buy Nabriva Therapeutics For A Transformational 2017

Investors shouldn't underestimate risk here, including dilution in the second half of 2017, competition, and a concentrated pipeline.

Investors might be served to play the runup, either exiting their positions prior to readout or playing results with house money.

Lead candidate lefamulin has several competitive advantages over other approved antibiotics in the CABP space.

Company has cash runway to pivotal data readout for two phase 3 trials in late 2017.

Shareholders have suffered over 40% losses, but dilution might signal the bottom of the downtrend.

Shareholders in Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) have suffered losses of over 40% in 2016, as the company continues to advance its pipeline of novel antibiotic treatments.

Figure 1

NBRV data by YCharts

Recently, the company closed its rights offering for up to 488,127 shares. This follows a previously announced underwritten offering of a little over 3.26 million ADS shares. Keep in mind that each ADS represents 1/10th of a common share.

After the offering, the company expects to have received around $25 million, significantly extending its cash runway to fund operations. For the third quarter, the company reported a net loss of $13.9 million and $73.9 million of cash on its balance sheet. Based on the current burn rate, I would expect the company to access funding again in the second half of 2017.

The company is focused on pleuromutilins, a novel class of antibiotics that have shown potent in vitro activity against multi-drug resistant (MDR) strains.

Lead candidate lefamulin is currently in phase 3 trials for moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). The drug candidate has a fast track designation and QIDP for both oral and IV formulations.

On December 20th, the company announced the achievement of 60% of its enrollment target in its LEAP 1 global registrational trial. Full enrollment is expected to be achieved in the second quarter of 2017 with top-line data to read out by year end.

Other Information

Lefamulin has several competitive advantages in targeting CABP versus other approved classes of antibiotics.

Click to enlarge

Figure 2: Competitive profile in CABP (Source: Corporate presentation)

The convenience of IV and oral formulations of lefamulin would be an important differentiating factor, as patients would be allowed to switch between the two.

In a phase 2 trial that enrolled 207 patients with ABSSSI (acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections), lefamulin achieved clinical responses comparable to vancomycin, as well as showing a relatively clean safety profile.

Click to enlarge

Figure 3: Lefamulin 100mg or 150mg IV versus vancomycin observations (Source: Corporate presentation)

Oral absorption was shown to be rapid, so this one should hopefully avoid issues that similar companies (i.e. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)) have faced when developing oral formulations.

Also, an amended SPA (special protocol assessment) was agreed upon with the FDA on the company's first phase 3 trial. Both trials appear to be well-designed, utilizing the FDA primary endpoint of early clinical response and the EMA primary endpoint of IACR (investigator assessment of clinical response).

In the LEAP 1 trial, patients will receive seven days of lefamulin versus seven days of moxifloxacin (up to a potential of 10 days), while in the LEAP 2 trial, patients will receive five days of lefamulin versus seven days of moxifloxacin.

Click to enlarge

Figure 4: Phase 3 trial designs (Source: Corporate presentation)

Management is targeting several other indications, as well as advancing a topical clinical candidate.

Figure 5: Pipeline (Source: Company presentation)

Finally, it should be pointed out that the company has a strong IP portfolio consisting of 19 worldwide pleuromutilin active patent families, with protection lasting until 2028.

If pivotal data in late 2017 is positive, the company plans to submit regulatory filings, including a priority review request to the FDA in 2018.

Final Thoughts

If investors are interested in this story after doing due diligence, I suggest one of the following actions:

For aggressive risk-tolerant buyers, establishing full position in stock in the near term.

For the more conservative, establishing a small pilot position and waiting for corrections to average in over the next few months.

The main catalyst here is the data readout in late 2017 - therefore, it is entirely plausible that we could see a runup to results. If said runup occurs, investors would do well to take some profits off the table, only risking what they're willing to lose into data readout. As we've seen with multiple antibiotic companies, investors (and Wall Street) often take success for granted, thus leading to disastrous outcomes. While I believe there's a high probability of a positive readout, I've been burned enough in the past to know to keep my gambling limited to house money.

Risks aside from drug development risk and data readout include the possibility of dilution in 2017, as well as regulatory risk and the highly competitive nature of the antibiotic space in biotech.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.