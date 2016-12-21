Valeant - The Truth About Brodalumab

The drug may sell up to 21x more than was predicted in Endorama Global's article.

Blatant inaccuracies are easy to detect and rarely escape notice; however, lies by omission are easy to hide, especially when buried deep in a wall of numbers. When it comes to Brodalumab, numerous inaccuracies have been spread about the revenue potential of this drug.

Endorama Global wrote an article on December 13th suggesting Valeant (NYSE:VRX) would be unable to pay its debts unless it sold assets. To justify this thesis, the author produced a chart showing extrapolated future cash flows from Valeant's assets.

On the surface, this chart looks very convincing. The market loves numbers and math that adds up. When these two criteria are met, investors seem to be willing to turn a blind eye to serious misrepresentations. Endorama Global misrepresented Brodalumab's revenue potential to such a degree that it calls into question his entire thesis. This thesis suggests Valeant will go bankrupt unless it sells assets.

Brodalumab

Brodalumab is Valeant's psoriasis treatment scheduled to hit the market in early 2017. The author International Perspective suggested the drug was doomed to failure because of its suicide link. The author later contradicted this claim by admitting the drug may cut sales of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Stelara in half a week later.

Both of these outcomes cannot be true; it's either one or the other. Stelara sells around $2.5 billion annually as of Johnson & Johnson's 2016 10k. If current growth rates continue, the drug will earn over $3 billion annually by 2017. If Brodalumab cuts sales of Stelara in half, that would give it $1.5 billion in annual revenue. How is this a 'failure'?

Endorama Global projects Brodalumab sales of $14 million by 2017. Where does this projection come from? On that note, why did the author include Brodalumab as part of Salix when it is a dermatology drug?

These issues call into question the validity of the thesis expressed in the article. How many mistakes and misrepresentations did the author make when constructing this thesis? How many mistakes is the market making when valuing Valeant?

What Brodalumab is Actually Worth

Believe it or not, Endorama Global did not have to make up unrealistically low sales numbers for Brodalumab. To project the sales of Brodalumab, we simply need to extrapolate the data from Stelara, its direct competitor. Stelara and Brodalumab compete in the same market; thus, they should have similar demand, price elasticity, and growth rates.

Stelara was introduced in 2009.Within two years the drug was added to J&J's top pharmaceutical assets. Stelara was generating sales of around $740 million - jumping to $1 billion by 2012.

Stelara's sales increased to $740 million within eight quarters. We can estimate that its sales were around $300 million within 4 quarters. Endorama global assumes Brodalumab, a drug proven to be more effective than Stelara, will only sell $14 million in the same time period.

Conclusion

The claim that Valeant will have to sell assets or face bankruptcy is false and supported by inaccurate data and misrepresentations. The claim that Brodalumab will fail is also false and contradicted by the same author who purported it.

Objective data suggests that Brodalumab may sell up to 21x more than Endorama Global predicted in his chart. Such a massive inaccuracy calls into question the validity of the author's thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX, INSY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.