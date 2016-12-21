Pretium Resources - Another Positive Results At The Valley Of The Kings

I am looking at $6.50 now to start a cautious accumulation.

Construction and development continues on schedule for commissioning of the underground mine in mid-2017.

Proven Mineral Reserves in the Valley of the Kings increased to 1.6 million ounces gold, which is sufficient for the first three years of mining.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

This article is an update of my preceding article published on November 8, 2016 about the 3Q'16 review.

Latest Presentation on December 16, 2016. [Click here]

Investment thesis:

Pretium Resources, is an exceptional gold and silver start-up with scheduled completion end of next year. The future mine has delivered impressive drilling results and should be one of the best gold mines in Canada when it will be declared commercial.

However, not everything ran smoothly and the next twelve months will be critical, as always. The question is basically if whether the mine will be completed with a sufficient budget or not?

Often, hiccup of the last minute force the company to use the equity financing again to allow a smooth transition and time to fully produce. The second element is the uncertainty related to the real production versus what has been announced and PVG is not free from controversy in this domain either.

Finally, gold and silver price, are an essential component when it comes to investing in PVG. This article is addressing a few topics that will help you in this process.

Commentary:

On December 15, 2016, Pretium announced the following:

Updated Valley of the Kings Mineral Reserve Estimate and Mine Plan Highlights of the updated Mineral Reserve estimate include: Proven Mineral Reserves in the Valley of the Kings increased to 1.6 million ounces gold (3.3 million tonnes grading 14.5 grams per tonne gold) which is sufficient for the first three years of mine life.

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves in the Valley of the Kings increased to 8.1 million ounces gold (15.6 million tonnes grading 16.1 grams per tonne gold). Areas of gain in the Mineral Reserves are attributed to the following factors: Increasing drill density to 7.5-meter to 10-meter centers allowed for conversion of a significant amount of Probable Reserve to the Proven Reserve category. Mining stopes within the existing Mineral Reserve model along with expansion of the previous Indicated Mineral Resource wire frame accounted for an increase of approximately 620,000 ounces of gold.

Several new, adjacent stopes were added to the previous mine plan as a result of the infill drilling reaching beyond the previously defined ore. This expansion to the mine plan accounts for an increase of approximately 300,000 ounces of gold.

Adjustments were made to the stope orientation and design parameters, along with the addition of grade to the background mineralization for the estimate which had previously been modeled at zero grade. Estimating waste blocks within the stopes with the July 2016 Mineral Resource estimate grade accounts for an increase of approximately 200,000 ounces of gold. I have created a small comparison table that illustrates quickly the progress that has been made in defining the reserves at the Valley of the Kings from June 2014 to December 2016.

The second topic is more important in my opinion.

The company indicates:

Construction and development continues on schedule for commissioning of the underground mine in mid-2017.

This is a good sign while approaching 2017.

Building and majors construction around the mines have been or are about to be completed on schedule.

The transmission line construction continues to progress towards completion. Probably be finished on schedule early 2017.

The main portal access for the Valley of the Kings has broken through to surface.

Underground development remains on schedule and crews are advancing at an average rate of over 30 meters per day.

Approximately 30,000 tonnes of ore has been stockpiled in preparation for mill commissioning expected to start in mid-2017.

Overall, very impressive progress so far.

The third topic is a change of management.

Effective January 1, 2017, Robert Quartermain will assume the role of Executive Chair and Joseph Ovsenek will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ovsenek joined Pretium at its formation, and has been managing the daily operations of the Company since he was appointed President in May 2015.

I do not see any problem in this transition. However, I still wonder why it is necessary at this stage of the project?

Another subject is that the project is comprised of two main sites, the valley of the Kings (updated here) and the West Zone. Here is a view of the whole system, for the ones who are not familiar with the project.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion:

Technically, the future mine is doing very well, and I am really impressed. The only three questions remaining are:

Cash on hand has been reduced significantly in the 3Q'16 and I wonder if the company will be able to complete the mine without another potential financing in 2Q'17? Working capital was C$153.2 million -- $US 114.3 million -- end of 3Q'16. I see it as a close call, right now. The issue is significant because any new financing will translate directly to a lower stock price through dilution. A lingering question regarding the quality of the deposit dating back from 2013 with Stathcona, that will not be solved until commercial production will be achieved. "Brucejack is not a homogeneous deposit, so the problems of estimation should perhaps be in some ways more analogous to trying to assess a resource for a high grade narrow vein deposit running through a host rock which is otherwise devoid of significant mineralisation. In the Brucejack case the host rock carries reasonable low grade gold values and this muddies the waters in terms of overall resource and reserve evaluation, but should improve the economics when it comes to mining." More importantly, Pretium Resources is moving in correlation with the gold prices. Since the gold "euphoria" we have experienced in July/August 2016, the precious metal lost its shine very quickly with the FED raising interest twice, and the "Trump effect". The almighty gold price in 2017? I am not particularly bullish for H1 2017, but we may get some positive traction in the second half of 2017. Hopefully back to $1,300+ per ounce.

Click to enlarge

What can we expect for the stock price in?

Click to enlarge

PVG is in a descending trend with now a resistance around $8. If gold prices continue to weaken and end below $1,100 per ounce the stock will correct to the next support at about $5.50. I have sold out again early December at around $9.25, because I was expecting some weakness due to the FED move. I am looking at $6.50 now to start a cautious accumulation.

