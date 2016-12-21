Something weird is going on at Tesla.

By Parke Shall

We're not looking to stir up a sensationalist narrative that doesn't have any real fact to back it up, but we can't help but notice that there seems to be an unusually high amount of executive turnover at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). As a matter of fact, we think it's tough for anyone. The main cause of our concern of recent was the departure of VP of Tesla Energy, Mateo Jaramillo. Electrek reported:

Electrek has learned that Mateo Jaramillo, Vice-President at Tesla Energy and one of the early members of the company's stationary storage effort, is leaving Tesla after 7 years. The company's energy storage division has undergone a restructuring over the last few months ahead of the merger with SolarCity, but a source familiar with the situation told us that Jaramillo's departure from the company is unrelated to the recent shake-up at Tesla Energy.

Jaramillo follows in a long line of executives that have left the company. As was noted in a past article, Tesla has now lost its VP of Tesla Energy, VP of Global Communications, VP of Product Technology, VP of Finance and Worldwide Controller, VP of Production, Chief Information Officer and VP of Manufacturing all just this year.

Lest we forget executives like the head of Tesla's China division that wound up leaving in 2015 before the company posted less than stellar progress as it related to its roll out overseas. Here's what we asked all the way back in summer of 2015 when Tesla's CFO resigned:

Could it be that priorities for the key executives at Tesla have shifted as the company branches out into batteries and strays from its initial vision of being a car company. Could we be at the point where we're going to see an executive suite refresh cycle beginning?

Also remember when the head of the Model X resigned back in August of 2015 prior to the Model X getting its poor reviews in Consumer Reports of late? We were on that too:

After Tesla's earnings disappointed last week, the company has sold off back down to $240, as investors wonder whether reality is going to set in for good or if this is a "buy the dip" opportunity. We think it's reality setting in, and we are Tesla bears at this price. The news that Tesla's VP of Service is taking a leave of absence right ahead of the Model X launch strikes us as, again, incredibly bad timing.

We have a long wondered as to whether or not there is a communication issue at Tesla. The CEO often seems to be conveying a message of production targets and financial targets that the company isn't able to hit. Is this a product of unrealistic thinking on behalf of the CEO? Or, is it possible that the CEO simply isn't communicating well with the rest of his company? Could these executives be leaving because of the mad genius Elon Musk himself?

We've seen examples of weird communication from the top like Musk's Q3 email to employees urging them to do everything to make sales. Then, when employees were found to have discounted cars, it became an issue and musk had to step in and clear up that there was no discounting. It seemed as though there was difficulty adhering to one corporate policy. Not having everybody on the same page, especially when dealing with a start up company that is in its younger stages, can be incredibly difficult. Musk is spread thin between his companies, as well. Could that be the reason executives are leaving?

Let's face it, Elon Musk is involved with a multitude of projects. He is trying to head up the HyperLoop, SpaceX (Private: SPACE), Tesla, and now he will be assumed to have a much greater role at SolarCity (NASDAQ:SCTY), where he is already involved. We made a case for Musk to actually think about transitioning out of the CEO role in a previous article. Stepping out of the CEO position for Tesla would allow Elon Musk to free up some much-needed time in order to deal with some of the other projects he's working on. It would also make shareholders feel less slighted that they were only getting 1/5 of a CEO as opposed to one individual who is dedicating all of his time to one business.

Additional positives would be that the company could move in a CEO that would give them instant credibility. Somebody with a background in the automotive industry or somebody with a long-standing history of being a Wall Street executive could work wonders for the confidence that Tesla so desperately needs to keep from its supporters.

Tesla reminds us of another struggling technology company with a revolving door of executives, Twitter. Both names can't seem to get their financials where they want them and both names have seen a revolving door of executives.

Common sense tells us that there has to be some unifying reason as to why all of these executives have all decided to leave over the course of a short amount of time. We don't know if it has to do with the company's operational results and we don't know if it has to do with communication at the company. What we do know is that we speculated in previous articles that communication from the top at Tesla may not be creating the greatest culture at the company. We haven't been able to directly put our finger on it and cite employee reviews, as departing employees are likely under confidentiality agreements, but their actions are speaking far louder than their words would.

Something weird is going on at Tesla.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.