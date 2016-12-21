Offshore Drilling: 2016 Results

Fundamentals remain highly challenging, and it's questionable if the recent rally is supported by further improvements in the oil market.

As the New Year approaches, it's time to look back at the trends of 2016.

As the year ends, it's high time to look back at results and think about what the next year will bring. In this article, I will concentrate my efforts on describing the key topics of the offshore drilling industry as of now. In the following one, I will turn to individual names. Without further ado, let's begin.

2016 was extremely tough, and fundamentals kept depreciating.

The only fundamental that improved in 2016 was the oil price. Yes, it's a key fundamental, but it was not sufficient enough to improve the financial situation for offshore drillers.

There are two sides of this problem. First, oil traded below the level at which it started 2016 for the most part of the year. Second, there is a significant lag between improved oil prices and new contracts. We are yet to find what exactly the lag will be this time if oil prices manage to hold at least above $50 per barrel.

Except for the oil price, the market clearly deteriorated throughout 2016. Back at the beginning of the year, blend-and-extend contract renegotiations were the norm. Oil companies tried to decrease their costs by offering an extension of contracts for drillers.

However, as oil remained below $50 and lower for longer mentality was spreading like a virus, oil producers started terminating contracts for convenience. This process took place up until the OPEC meeting, which resulted in the much-needed deal.

Meanwhile, rigs were rolling off their old contracts while new contracts did not show up. Investors should keep in their minds a very important fact that often gets forgotten thanks to the daily presence of oil in the media: offshore drilling industry has a serious problem besides oil prices, and this problem is called rig oversupply.

The rig glut intensified in 2016, as scrapping activity was not as robust as one might have expected. Partly because of the associated accounting concerns (you must write off a scrapped rig) and partly because of pure greed many rigs were stacked and are now waiting for better days. This backlog will have to be worked through in the future, most likely through scrapping.

OPEC deal opened a window of opportunity for drillers, which is a major factor.

OPEC deal was immediately used by some drillers to fortify their balance sheets and push maturities into the future. Rowan (NYSE: RDC) (read here), Ensco (NYSE: ESV) (read here) and Noble Corp. (NYSE: NE) (read here) used the magnificent opportunity to offer their bonds.

This is not a false start - the OPEC deal is just words until confirmed otherwise. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was busy with financing activities a bit earlier, with the latest deal being the financing of Deepwater Proteus (read here).

Please note that all the abovementioned stocks are primary survival candidates.

In this group, only Diamond Offshore (NYSE: DO) did not use the situation to issue bonds. The main reason for this is that Diamond Offshore does not need to hurry.

Among other companies, Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL), Seadrill Partners (NYSE: SDLP) and North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE: NADL) are waiting for results of Seadrill restructuring, so they cannot issue any bonds now. Ocean Rig (NYSE: ORIG) is in restructuring talks as well and confirmed that bankruptcy was still an option in its latest quarterly report (read here).

No one in their sane mind will lend money to Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) because of the backlog disaster. The only company that under certain circumstances could have tried to issue bonds but still did not do it is Atwood Oceanics (NYSE: ATW). The bond market might be closed for Atwood due to backlog weakness, but if it somehow manages to borrow money on the bond market a huge short squeeze will happen.

The future existence of this window of opportunity depends on the implementation of the OPEC deal and the ability of oil prices to stay above $50 per barrel (and preferably above $55 per barrel).

The jack-up market showed some signs of life, but deepwater is still in deep trouble.

The latest earnings season showed that there is some jack-up activity in the Middle East and the North Sea. Other than this, not much happens. Terminations continue in the deepwater segment as oil companies continue to find their ways out of expensive contracts.

There is no reason to expect that this trend will change in 2017 unless there is a very significant increase in the oil price.

December activity provides hope for the industry.

Mexico offshore auction and recent moves by BP (NYSE: BP) are positive long-term catalysts for the industry. Offshore drilling industry is not going away (I believe the absolute majority of readers never believed offshore drilling will just disappear, right?).

In my view, any positive momentum from recent deals will take some time and will most likely no influence the situation in 2017.

Dayrates reached cash break-even levels.

The sad part of new contracts reported by drillers is that they are done at or near cash breakeven levels. This is not a sustainable practice for the long-term, but several factors will keep dayrates under pressure for the time being.

The first one is that oil companies' budgets for offshore drilling are low due to depressed oil prices. The second one is the rig oversupply, as many rigs compete for the same contract and naturally push the dayrate to the absolute bottom.

This is a very important factor to consider. While any new contract adds to the backlog, a contract at a breakeven level adds nothing to the bottom line. The company is still better off as it does not have to pay stacking costs and keeps the rig in the active fleet, but there is nothing positive except this. Interestingly, Diamond Offshore Drilling decided to cold stack all rigs without a contract, not willing to work at poor dayrates in order to keep them in the active fleet.

Time will tell whether this is a genius move or a mistake. I will just say that Diamond Offshore Drilling management team has been the most precise in evaluating the severity of the current market crisis from the very beginning and that its moves should be closely followed by everyone interested in the industry.

No restructurings in 2016.

Seadrill began talking about restructuring at the beginning of this year. First, the restructuring was expected in summer, but then was postponed to December. The company was not able to reach a deal with its lenders by December and now we expect restructuring in the end of April. Ocean Rig mentioned restructuring and bankruptcy as a possibility in August. Pacific Drilling is also working at addressing its capital structure.

Despite a handful of restructuring candidates, nothing happened this year. The primary reason for this is that lenders are in a difficult situation. The last thing they want is to wake up one morning and see rigs in their backyard.

At the same time, they cannot afford to kick the can down the road forever as they need to protect their investment. In my view, the absence of clarity regarding oil prices was the main driver behind lenders' stupor. I think we will get this clarity in 2017 and restructurings in Seadrill, Ocean Rig and Pacific Drilling will follow.

No deals aside from the strange rig purchase by Ocean Rig.

Those waiting for M&A activity in the sector will have to wait more, as debt burdens leave no chance to acquire any company in its current state. The backlog of idle rigs is also significant, and any purchase of the rig will just increase the driller's stacked fleet. Nobody needs that, that's why the only significant deal was the purchase of Ocean Rig Paros by Ocean Rig (read here).

It's a strange deal and a big red flag - at best, it puts management ability to deal with reality under question. Ocean Rig Paros is cold stacked now and Ocean Rig mentioned bankruptcy as a possibility for the second time in its quarterly report.

Bottom Line

The year 2016 is a year to forget for the industry. The situation was worsening day by day, and only the OPEC deal brought improvements, opening the debt market for some companies.

I continue to see the current market situation as highly challenging and the recent optimism in offshore drilling stocks will come to an end unless oil manages to rise to $60 per barrel.

