I'd Call That A Bargain

While the bargain may continue in the short-term, it may not last for long.

I'd call this a bargain. With a nod to The Who, certainly nowhere close the best I ever had by any means. But still very attractive in the context of historical relative valuations.

U.S. Treasury Bonds

The post election sell off in U.S. Treasury bonds remains ongoing. Although the selling pressure appears to have abated in recent trading days, the intermediate-term U.S. Treasury market as measured by the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) is down by -5% since the election and -8% since its summer peak.

Longer duration Treasuries have been hit even harder, with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) having fallen by -9% since the election and -17% since its peak in early July.

But while the impact of the decline has been painful for fixed income investors and retirees, the relative value opportunity that now exists among U.S. Treasuries is becoming almost too good for global investors to ignore.

Why Relative Valuation?

Why does relative valuation matter? After all, aren't Treasury bond rates coming off of historical lows? Sure, these bond yields still look rather paltry on an absolute basis. But the yield on the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield is now once again higher than the dividend yield on the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY), which is nothing to scoff at.

Much more importantly, it is worthwhile to remember that the U.S. Treasury market does not trade in a vacuum. The United States is just one of many governments around the world that borrow money from investors in financial markets in exchange for income that is paid over time and the return of principal at maturity. And the United States ranks among a select list of no more than 13 countries that boast the highest AAA credit rating agency. Put more simply, the United States is one of the safest places in the world for global investors and countries to lend their money and receive an income yield in return.

Two other major developed markets whose bonds are widely regarded as safe haven destinations include both German (NYSEARCA:EWG) and Japanese (NYSEARCA:EWJ) government bonds. This is due to the fact that in addition to perceived quality, their debt markets are also of a sufficient size to support major capital flows in and out at any given point in time.

And it is on the measure of the income provided by the U.S. relative to these other major developed safe haven bond markets where Treasuries really stand out.

Consider the current yield on 10-Year U.S. Treasuries relative to the 10-Year government equivalent in Japan. At present, U.S. Treasuries are now offering their highest relative yield in the post crisis period.

The spread is even more notable when considering 10-Year U.S. Treasuries versus 10-Year German Bunds. With the recent spike in yields relative to their German counterpart, 10-Year U.S. Treasuries are at spreads that are nearly three times what the previous high would have been in the post crisis period just a few years ago.

Why This Matters?

Global investors are always looking for opportunity. And at some point, those that have massive sums of money that need to safely park their capital will be sufficiently attracted to the relative value offered by U.S. Treasuries versus their major global bond market counterparts that the flow of capital will more than offset any short-term outflows that are currently taking place. This will not only eventually help put a lid on further rising bond yields, but may actually lead to yields coming back down over time.

As a result, U.S. Treasury bonds are now on sale in the global investment marketplace. This sale may continue for the near-term, but its not likely to last forever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEF, TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.