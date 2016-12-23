Landmark Infrastructure To Yield 10.2% In 2017, Unique Buying Opportunity

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) is a growth-oriented Master Limited Partnership ("MLP") formed by its sponsor Landmark Dividend LLC in late 2014 to acquire, own, and manage a portfolio of land and real property which it leases to companies in the wireless, billboard and renewable power generation industries. LMRK's main assets are in infrastructure, wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and wind turbine for electricity power generation. The company expects to also acquire real estate property interests that underlie solar energy power generation.

A Fast Growth Company in Fast Growth Industries

LMRK is diversified into three high-growth industries which are highly fragmented with most individual property owners having only one or two locations. This presents a unique consolidation opportunity.

1 - Wireless Communication Towers: In 2014, it was estimated that there were more than 154,000 tower locations in the U.S. According to experts, tower locations are expected to grow at a 3.5% rate through 2019.

2 - Outdoor Advertising: This is a fast-growth industry with revenues spent on billboards expected to grow by around 40% by the year 2024.

3 - U.S. Wind and Solar: This is one of the most attractive industries in my opinion. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), wind and solar electricity capacity has experienced rapid growth in recent years; between 2009 and 2015, wind energy production increased by more than 100%, and solar energy by over 900%. Despite the fast growth, the wind and solar shares of total overall energy capacity in 2015 remain modest, at 6.7% and 2.0%, respectively. Therefore, there is plenty of room for renewable energy to grow to replace traditional energy generation such as coal. The growth in wind and solar energy is expected to continue due to increased power generation efficiencies for renewables and investment tax credits.

Diversified Revenue Sources

LMRK's revenues come from four different sources with major customers being Tier-1, large, publicly-traded companies with national footprints.

Outdoor Advertising Revenues which represent 21% of total revenues. Largest customers include Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT), Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO), and Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR). Wireless Carrier Revenues which represent 55% of total revenues. Largest customers include T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Tower Companies Revenues which represent 20% of total revenues. Largest customers include Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT). Renewable Power Generation which represents 4% of revenues. The company is currently planning on growing this segment through drop-downs from its sponsor and by direct acquisitions. This could be the fastest revenue growth segment for LMRK in the future.

It is worth to note that no single tenant accounts for more than 20% of revenues.

Solid & Stable Cash Flows

I would like to point out that LMRK's assets are mostly real-estate assets, and are very long-lived assets in nature. The company estimates that the average life of its assets is 78+ years. Furthermore, the running expenses on these assets are very low as most consist of freehold land. This enables the company to generate over 90% in profit margins on each of its investments. The nature of the company's contracts gives it a solid and stable inflow of cash:

The Property Portfolio consists of 1,964 tenant sites, diversified across 50 states, Washington, D.C., and various international locations.

The assets are strategically located in areas where they are difficult to replicate including major population centers.

85% of its portfolio is leased to Tier 1 tenants for their essential operations.

The rent contracts are long, with the average remaining lease term of the portfolio being over 20 years.

LMRK's assets have a high occupancy rate of 97%, with a 99% historical lease renewal rate.

The rental income has no exposure to commodity prices.

The vast majority of the lease contracts are effectively similar to triple-net leases, with no maintenance capital expenditures required, and no property tax or insurance obligations.

Many of the leases have automatic escalation clauses which tend to push revenue higher each year.

The business in which LMRK operates is recession resistant and a non-cyclical business model since most of its income is derived from telecommunication and utilities. It is also a business with significant growth potential as the demand for wireless towers increases. LMRK's sites are a tiny percentage of the total number of cell tower sites in the country. In fact, the number of new cell tower sites each year is greater than the total number of all of LMRK's current sites. Thus, there is plenty of room for growth.

Protection Against Rising Interest Rates

About 93% of LMRK's leases are protected against rising interest rates:

86% of the leases have contractual rent escalators with an average annual rate increase of 2.6%, which is well above current inflation levels of 1.6%. Another 7% are tied to the Consumer Price Index (or CPI) which effectively rise in line with inflation.

The company also benefits from increased rents through lease modifications and renewals; for example, when a wireless technology is in need of an upgrade, or a tenant needs an expansion of premises or digital billboard expansion.

Sponsor's Interest is Aligned with Shareholders

LMRK's sponsor and general partner is Landmark Dividend LLC, a company with a high expertise in this industry. The sponsor owns all of the Incentive Distribution Rights and 15% LP interest in the company. Given its substantial ownership and interest in the company, I would expect the sponsor's interests to be aligned with outside shareholders. So far, most of the growth achieved by LMRK relates to drop-downs, promotion and support of the sponsor. Year-to-date, LMRK has completed four separate drop-down acquisitions from its sponsor, with a total of 533 assets and consideration of $271 million.

Financial Highlights

On October 26, 2016, the company released its Q3, 2016 results:

Announced a quarterly distribution of $0.3375 per common unit, representing year-over-year distribution growth of 6.3%;

reported Q3 2016 revenue of $8.8 million, a 59% increase year over year;

reported Q3 2016 Adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 million, a 65% increase in Adjusted EBITDA year over year; and

reported Q3 2016 distributable cash flow of $4.6 million, a 22% increase year over year.

The 9.2% Dividend

Following the increase, the distributions currently stand at $0.3375 per unit:

This represents the seventh consecutive quarterly distribution increase. At the latest price of $14.6/share, this results in an annual yield of 9.2%. For the year 2016, the distribution was covered at 92%. As per management, the dividend coverage ratio is defined as distributable cash flow (or DCF) divided by distributions. DCF was temporarily impacted in the third quarter when it fell to 82% due to a securitization transaction by which LMRK issued new preferred shares in June 2016; Landmark Infrastructure used the proceeds from the preferred share issuance to pay down debt which resulted in an exceptional expense - a "loss on early extinguishment of debt" amounting to $1.7 million in the third quarter alone, or 30% of the quarterly "Distributable Cash Flows" of $4.6 million. Should we exclude this non-recurring expense, LMRK would have covered its third-quarter distributions of $5.6 million by 100%, and its 2016 distributions by 110%.

It is worth to note that management seems to be confident that it will cover the dividend going forward. During its latest conference call, management announced its guidance for 2017, whereby it expects that the distribution will grow by another 10% in the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. If these projections materialize, the dividend by the end of 2017 will increase from 9.2% to 10.2%.

The growth in revenues, cash flows and distributions during 2017 will be driven by a combination of organic growth, and a new right to purchase $200 million of assets to be offered to LMRK by its sponsor.

Taxation

The distributions paid by LMRK are subject to K-1 tax reporting. In general, MLP companies that issue K-1 tax forms are best held in a taxable account.

Risks

The obvious largest risk in investing in LMRK is its high debt ratio. Based on the latest financials (September 2016), the debt/equity ratio of the company stands at 1.5 times. This results in two risk factors to consider:

If interest rates were to rise significantly above the company's yearly rent escalators of 2.6%, it will put pressure on its cash flows. Having said that, it is very unlikely that we will see interest rates rise by 2.6% per year anytime in the foreseeable future. Currently, the Fed projects yearly rate increases by 0.75%. To mitigate this risk, the company has re-structured its debt during the third quarter of 2016, and now has 100% of its debt either at a fixed-rate or fixed through interest rate swaps. Therefore, the company is well protected against rising interest rates despite its high leverage level. To reduce the debt levels, LMRK has been doing the smart thing which is issuing preferred stock instead of common which will dilute current shareholders. The risk here, however, is that the new preferred shares being issued bear a dividend rate of around 8%, and are being used to pay down debt which is bearing an average interest rate of around 4%. Therefore, the cost to reduce debt levels is running at around 4% of cash flows. Further debt reduction by either issuing preferred shares could put pressure on the "distributable cash flows," and in my opinion, could limit future dividend growth.

When considering the risks, there are positive mitigating factors. Although LMRK is structured as an MLP, it is effectively very similar to a property REIT company because it holds mostly real estate assets in its portfolio. Property REITs have an inherent protection against inflation and related increase in interest rates, which is the value of the underlying property. The value of LMRK's assets, over time, should go up in price and provide an additional hedge to rising rates.

Valuation

LMRK is not a typical MLP. This is effectively a property REIT structured as a Master Limited Partnership. Therefore, when looking at comparable valuations, I believe it is best if we look at other property REITs.

Recently, the stock price of LMRK has dropped significantly which could be attributed to several factors:

The general pullback in property REITs. Recommended reading: Why The Selloff In Property REITs Creates A Buying Opportunity. LMKR is viewed by some as a renewable energy company. Renewables have recently fallen out of favor following Mr. Trump's election win. The company did not cover its dividend in Q3 2016 due to a non-recurrent expense, which appears to have not been well-understood by some investors.

The share price of LMRK has fallen by 21% since its recent highs in September 2016 and has created an attractive entry point.

Currently LMKR trades at a Price/DCF valuation of around 10 times. A Price/DCF valuation is very similar, and possibly more of a conservative valuation metric to the common valuation metric of Price/FFO ratio used in the property REIT space. For the purpose of this exercise, I will assume that both Price/DCF and Price/FFO valuations are similar in order to compare LMRK with other property REIT companies.

At the current price of $14.6/share, LMRK trades at around 10 times price/DCF or price/FFO ratio. This meets our common criterion for a "dirt cheap REIT" of a price/FFO ratio of 10 times or below. This is really cheap in that the average price/FFO in the property REITs space is currently around 18 times. It is an especially cheap valuation for a company which is analogous to a net lease REIT. Net lease REITs - and LMRK - have extremely stable sources of revenue so that risks associated with business cycles or cycles in energy production or pricing are minimized. While 10 times DCF might be a pricey valuation for a midstream MLP subject to risks of fluctuations in the energy market, it is a very cheap price for what is essentially a net lease REIT with very little risk to its revenue stream.

Conclusion

LMRK operates in an attractive area of the property REIT sector and is overlooked by many investors. The company has a compelling growth story. With a projected distribution of 10.2% by the end of 2017, this cheap MLP is worth considering - especially in light of the recent pullback which I view as unjustified. Investors who buy at the current prices are likely to achieve capital gains, in addition to the very generous distributions.

