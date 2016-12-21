OPEC Production Cuts Have Already Failed - New Supply Rapidly Offsetting Quotas

It no longer matters whether or not the quotas are adhered to - cuts are being offset by the new supply.

Once the again the decision by OPEC to manipulate the price of oil by cutting production is proving to be totally futile, with the reopening of pipelines in Libya reinforcing the idea it was a bad decision from the beginning.

OPEC members were correct on one thing. Unless all the members cooperated, along with key producers outside the cartel, the initiative would fail. With U.S. production starting to climb once again, Libya and Nigeria adding supply, and Russia strategically taking its time to comply with the quotas it agreed to, this deal is rapidly falling apart as to its effect on the oil market. It's going to get worse with output from the U.S., Libya and Nigeria expected to continue to climb.

From the beginning I've voiced the idea and obvious reality that OPEC isn't going to just lay back and have a lot of its share taken from it. That is directly aimed at the U.S. shale industry, but it also applies internally. Does anybody really believe all the other OPEC producers are going to sit back and let Nigeria and Libya take away all the share given up from the cuts?

I understand that some of it would be added to stockpiles and not exported. Either way though, it will put downward pressure on the price of oil. This is why OPEC should have never started the initiative to cut production; it never had a chance of making an impact or lasting.

Even if all the participants in the cuts were to adhere to quotas - which isn't going to happen - it wouldn't matter any longer with the new supply quickly coming to the market.

New supply already makes output cut meaningless

To understand why the quota deal has already fallen apart, it has to be understood that quotas were based upon October production levels. The boost in supply from the U.S., Nigeria and Libya, all came in November. The combined 510,000 increase in output from Nigeria and Libya alone has already more than offset the 486,000 reduction in output commitment from Saudi Arabia.

Add to that the 100,000 barrels per day added by U.S. producers and it brings supply from these three countries to over 600,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2017.

The numbers from Nigeria come from oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, who said production in that country jumped to 1.8 million barrels per day in December, up from the 1.69 million barrels per day in November, according to sources that report to OPEC.

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) recently said with the opening of the El Feel and Sharara fields, it should pump another 175,000 barrels per day in January, and 270,000 per day by the end of the first quarter.

November numbers show output from Nigeria and Libya was up by 140,000 barrels per day. Add to that the 100,000 barrel per day increase in December, plus the projected 270,000 boost in oil supply projected by the end of the first quarter, and you get the 510,000 increase in barrels per day from the two countries.

Including the unknown amount of supply increase coming from the U.S., which has continued to surprise to the upside, and this doesn't bode well for oil in the months ahead.

Also, as mentioned, with Russia supposedly going to incrementally cut back on production, it undermines the majority of the quotas imposed during the deal. Russia agreed to cut by about 300,000 barrels per day over time.

Libya and Nigeria will add a lot more oil to the market

Nigeria is now producing about 1.8 million barrels per day, with its peak output coming in at approximately 2.2 million barrels per day.

At this time Libya's oil output stands at about 600,000 barrels a day, about 1 million per day lower than before the internal strife starting in 2011. That means at the upper end of production the two countries alone could add another 1.4 million barrels of supply to the market.

Even assuming a drop of 20 percent of that potential and it would still be well over 1 million barrels per day above what is being produced today. Both countries want to bring oil output levels as close to the peak numbers above as they can.

All of this and I'm not even including Kuwait getting the go ahead to relaunch production in the Neutral Zone, which could boost global oil supply by another 300,000 barrels per day by the latter part of the first quarter, or at latest, in the early part of the second quarter.

About the only positive takeaway from this, in regard to the proposed output cut deal, is it would have been a lot worse without it. It actually makes me wonder if the cut on the part of OPEC was to preempt at least a portion of the downward pressure on the price of oil, knowing that amount of supply was coming to the market.

Support or lack of support for oil prices

One of the major problems I had with the OPEC deal from the beginning was I never believed it would be adhered to, or even in the best case scenario, assigned quotas were complied with 100 percent, it wouldn't matter. Most of my thesis comes from the rapid recovery of the U.S. shale industry, with a secondary emphasis upon Nigeria and Libya.

But even with shale adding another 100,000 barrels per day, the combination of Libya and Nigeria output will, in the short term, be even more of a negative catalyst for oil support in the next several months. To what extent will be determined by the pace in which both increase production levels.

One consideration to consider in regard to OPEC is it may attempt to pressure both countries to participate in the deal if they increase production significantly, but not to near the peak levels. The problem there is Iran would have to do the same, and that's not going to happen.

Taken together, I don't see support for oil enduring as far as it relates to the production cut quotas agreed to. As I've mentioned several times recently, I don't even see this deal being considered meaningful or relevant by the end of February.

Conclusion

What Saudi Arabia and OPEC should have done, was what they have done over the last couple of years, allow the market to dictate the price of oil. Now even with the proposed cuts, market forces are taking over and producers are ramping up production based upon their own self interests, which is to sell oil and generate revenue.

How I see this working out is increasing supply and pressure on countries to defend their market share, will quickly result in the production deal falling apart. It doesn't matter if the participants try to convince the market the deal is holding together. What matters is how much oil is being supplied, and how that will impact inventory levels and the price of oil.

It'll be readily apparent, even if the deal is defended as being still in place, that it isn't being adhered to, and oil will go back to depending upon supply and demand to dictate the price. That's how it should be, and it won't take long for that to once again become the reality.

Since I see the price of oil remaining subdued in 2017, and most likely 2018, the low-cost shale producers like EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Apache (NYSE:APA), Devon (NYSE:DVN) and Continental Resource (NYSE:CLR), among several others, are the best way to play oil if investors want to take a position in it. I also like midstream companies as well.

For investors in it for the long term, I am very bullish on oil. I'm just not bullish over the next 18 to 24 months. Eventually demand will catch up with supply. At that time there will be an organic rebalancing that won't include the volatility associated with the interference in the market by OPEC and others.

