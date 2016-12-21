The Ruble's Strengthening Is Being Hindered

The sale of "Rosneft" did not have a significant impact on the money market of Russia.

Despite the recent strengthening of the ruble, it is still undervalued relative to the current oil price.

On December 9, I published a post in which I forecasted the strengthening of the ruble and the consequential reduction in the USD/RUB price to 60 rubles. On December 13, the USD/RUB price reached 60.47 rubles, and now I would like to estimate the current prospects for the ruble.

OIL vs. Ruble

First of all, it is worth noting that, despite its obvious strengthening, the ruble has still not reached its balanced prices relative to the current oil price.

The formed correlation between the prices of the ruble and Brent oil currently involves the balanced USD/RUB price at the level of 59 rubles. However, it's worth noting that the current USD/RUB deviation from its balanced price within the framework of this model is inside one standard deviation, i.e. fits into the standard volatility.

Bank of Russia

In December, the interbank market of Russia witnessed the increased demand for dollars. Generally speaking, it is a normal situation, given that Russia's external debt repayments will reach its peak in December. However, it is surprising that the central bank is not trying to mend the situation.

For example, from the beginning of December, the central bank meets less than 50% of demand at the REPO dollar auctions. This is not typical for the central bank, because normally it meets, on average, 100% of the demand at the similar auctions:

In addition, from December 23, the central bank will increase the price at which the banks buy the dollars for rubles (currency swap) from 0% to the LIBOR rate. In other words, the central bank will start earning money on selling dollars to the banks. It will automatically increase the dollar price in the interbank market.

In general, I have a strong impression that the central bank is deliberately stimulating the demand for currency because it is not interested in strengthening the ruble.

Selling Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF)

The details of the transaction related to the sale of 19.5% share in "Rosneft" turned out to be less favorable for the dollar liquidity of the Russian market than it seemed. For example, according to the disclosed terms of the transaction, the Consortium Glencore + QIA will pay only 2.8 billion euros from its own funds, while the remaining 7.4 billion euros will be covered with the bank loans, including the loans of the Russian banks. Thus, there will be no large-scale infusion of currency into the Russian market at the end of 2016.

Conclusion

So, despite the strong support of the ruble on the side of the oil market, the price level of 60.4 rubles is the best that the USD/RUB currency pair will be capable of in the near term. The Central Bank of Russia clearly does not want an excessive strengthening of the ruble, and the market will have to accept this.

