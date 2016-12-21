Did Main Street Really Have A 'Blowout' Quarter?

With the company's premium valuation pricing the stock for perfection, the question is how perfect it really is.

Following Main Street Capital Corporation's (NYSE:MAIN) recent Q3 earnings beat (+$0.03 in net investment income), the company has received a lot of praise by the financial media and many contributors here on Seeking Alpha as well. While Main Street has undeniably rewarded investors in the Business Development Companies (BDC) space more than any other company for a long time and there is a lot to like about that company, this does not mean that the company offers investors a free lunch. Despite all the euphoria surrounding the Q3 earnings release, there are aspects in its business that should be treated with a bit more reservation as well.

Many pundits here on SA have accurately reported on the good side of Main Street's Q3 earnings release (see here and here).

Here are the three aspects I like about MAIN:

1) Best-in-class return in the BDC segment having outperformed each of its competitors over the last decade. Since its IPO in October 2007 the company has already paid more in dividends ($19.16 per share) than its initial opening price per share ($15.00). This is remarkable given that the IPO fell perfectly in line with the big financial crisis of 2008/09 but still the company has been able to grow its dividend year over year and is even paying special semiannual dividends on a consistent basis.

2) Investment-grade rating and generally low borrowing cost driven by subsidized government borrowings provide MAIN with huge net interest margins. Even better, these are expected to grow further with the Fed's latest 25bps interest rate hike and more of these to follow in 2017 and beyond.

3) One of the best management teams: contrary to other BDC's, MAIN was able to build the expertise and operations for an asset management division inside the company and not forced to invest into it externally.

Let us now turn to the areas which I do not like particularly well.

1) High premium valuation: compared to its peers MAIN is trading at roughly twice the net asset value (1.7 times for MAIN vs. 0.9 for the industry). This is nothing new actually, as MAIN has always enjoyed such a premium valuation and despite all the critical press that this large gap to NAV is calling for a drop in the stock price, such a sizable drop never occurred. In fact, it seems the stock is priced for perfection and so far it just has been perfect and is currently trading around another all-time high at around $37.20.

However, this does not mean that it will remain perfect for eternity. Even if MAIN fails to impress the market, I firmly believe, that it will not collapse to a BDC average NAV as this would bring the yield into high double-digit territory and either the company goes bust or would be one of the best investments ever then. Although this doesn't sound really skeptical, I want to caution investors that this premium valuation will always have to be justified going forward. In the past this has been the case but as the future is uncertain things may change.

2) Dividend Safety: Main Street is paying two types of dividends, a) a regular monthly dividend which is funded from net investment income (NII) and b) a semiannual special dividend which is paid out from capital gains from the sale of portfolio companies. While NII is more reliable to predict in general, reliably counting on the special dividend to be paid going forward is not that straightforward given inherent risks related to adequate assets to be sold and pricing risk.

If MAIN is forced to cut or suspend its special dividend, investors may be inclined to sell the stock given that over the last 4 years the company has always made these semiannual payments. Although these do not show up in the officially calculated dividend yield, they are likely to be part of the initial calculation for new investors entering the stock. Suddenly dropping this may change the investor case.

If MAIN is forced to cut or suspend its regular dividend, I would expect a sharper selloff in its stock to occur. Hence, let's take a look at how sustainable this has been in the recent Q3.

In Q3/2016 MAIN recorded NII of $0.58 per share and paid out regular dividends totaling $0.545 per share. The regular and recurring monthly dividends were thus covered by recurring net investment income. However, NII, which contains interest income, dividend income and income from fees, showed a 40% gain in dividend income. The big question is how much of that $2.7 million increase in dividend income is really recurring.

Right at the end of the quarter, MAIN sold its stake in Travis Trailer and recorded a dividend (amount undisclosed) "which was the result of cash on the balance sheet and their earnings for the quarter prior to exit." Management itself mentioned in the recent earnings call that "the amount of income that is less consistent on a recurring basis or nonrecurring was approximately $1.7 million or $0.03 per share related to dividend income."

So, adjusting the headline NII figure of $0.58 per share by the part which is rather nonrecurring than recurring of $0.03 leaves us with adjusted NII of $0.55 which was just enough to cover regular dividends for the quarter of $0.545.

Now you may start speculating that the dividend paid by Travis was substantially larger than it usually was and only occurred as MAIN sold its stake in Travis. Thinking further, if one expects that a substantial part of that 40% increase in dividend income was due to this special dividend, not having sold its stake in Q3 may have led to MAIN not covering its regular monthly dividends with net investment income.

Investor Takeaway

Main Street Capital Corporation reported a "blowout" quarter but digging below the headline figures showed that it wasn't really that exceptional. Skepticism regarding its dividend sustainability should be granted given that a sizable chunk of the company's Q3 investment income was rather nonrecurring than recurring.

Going forward I believe that MAIN will increase the gap between operating income and dividend payments given that higher interest rates will bode well for the company. I remain LONG but will carefully monitor how these metrics really develop.

What do you think?

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.