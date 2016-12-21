Ford Rebounds In Europe: A Great Sign

Now more so than ever, success in Europe is important with Chinese political tensions on the rise creating risk in Asia.

By Parke Shall

Ford (NYSE:F) has continued with positive momentum in Europe for the month of November, as we predicted the company would. We last weighed in on the situation about this time last month when the company posted relatively disappointing numbers for Europe in October. Despite this, we wrote an article making the case as to why investors should not abandon Ford based on these metrics and we predicted that we would see a likely bounce back moving forward.

Here are the numbers that Ford reported for November, as detailed by Seeking Alpha,

Ford car registrations +2.1% to 78,792 units in November, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Overall EU registrations +5.8% Y/Y to 1,148,618 units in November on broad gains. Registrations were up 14% in Spain and 9% in France. Registrations in the U.K. (+2.9%) and Germany (+1.5%) stayed in positive territory. YTD registrations are up 7.1% on the continent to 13.5M.

Ford market share: 6.6% vs. 6.9% a year ago.

Ford YTD registrations +3.6%.

As we can see, Ford has bounced back in Europe, alleviating concern that some had after reviewing last month's numbers.

EAMA data shows Ford handily beating last November's registration numbers, after slipping in October (the light blue line vs. the grey line).

Click to enlarge

While market share has slipped slightly, total units remains higher. Market share slipping is likely a product of the EU's automotive industry still growing at an impressive clip. So far this year, the EAMA release shows that Ford is +3.7% YOY in total units. These are impressive growth numbers for an automaker.

Click to enlarge

Europe is a market that is probably the second most important next to the United States for Ford. It is the first geographical location outside of the United States that the company has swung to profitability in and Ford looks to continue pressing that momentum in order to help diversify its business on a global scale. This diversification has been a key concept of our Ford bull case, which revolves around the company becoming a global power house that is able to withstand the booms and busts of individual economies by having legs in many different places.

Europe is also important because of our ongoing political risk with China. We wrote a recent article that took a quick look at why Ford's business in China should be watched carefully as political tensions between our new president and the country seem to be on the rise. Any ground that is lost in China would likely need to be made up in Europe or places like Japan, where Ford still has opportunities for real growth. Europe is, in essence, the backbone of the company overseas similar to the way that the United States is the backbone to the company domestically.

These month to month metrics carry weight now, as they have over the last year or two that we have been watching them. We wanted to take a second in this article to note how important these metrics are going to be in 2017, however. Those that are making the argument that the automotive sector is on the verge of collapse due to saturation, discounting and incentive selling are also reminding us that comparables for the coming year are going to be the most difficult comparables Ford has seen in its history as a company. This is going to be the case not only in Europe, but also in China. If Ford can continue to press growth in these global sectors heading into the new year, it'll be far more impressive than the comparables they are posting this year.

With that said, Ford is rounding out a fantastic 2016 internationally as well as domestically. We look forward to December's data for Ford both out of China and Europe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.