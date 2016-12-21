Sherwin-Williams Co - An Unsung Growth Hero

Some of the best long-term investments are in companies that don't catch a ton of headlines because their business just isn't that interesting. Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) is a perfect example of this. Following their acquisition of Valspar they will be the largest paint & coating company in the world, surpassing PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG). If I had to make a list of boring industries, paint & coating would be near the top. There is a reason for the expression "I'd rather watch paint dry." Fortunately for us, because of the boring nature of the business, Sherwin-Williams does not get the kind of coverage a company with its history of incredible returns should.

Click to enlarge

In the past 10 years Sherwin-Williams has increased its EPS from 3.28 in 2005 to 11.16 in 2015, good for 24% annual compounding. In that time the stock has returned over 20% annually. You'd expect a company with such a solid growth history to trade at a P/E of 30 or higher, but SHW is only trading at a P/E of 24x expected 2016 EPS of $11.16 and 21x next year's expected $12.68 in earnings.

Taking a deeper look at the financial statements we can see that SHW is hitting the trifecta of Revenue growth, Net Income Growth, and Share count reduction that is the center piece for building long term value. They are not just boosting earnings by cost cuts and financial engineering. The 5 year averages growth averages for revenue, net income, and share count are 7%, 20%, and -2.7%, respectively. This has enabled SHW to nearly triple EPS from $4.14 to $12.40 since 2011.

The past looks great for SHW, but what does the future hold? I prefer to rely on past results and industry trends as a basis to determine if a company is capable of sustaining prior growth rates. Industry is helpful because it can give us an idea of consistency. For instance, Food and Beverage companies are fairly predictable. It's a safe bet to say Kellogg (NYSE:K) will still be around 20 years from now generating 5-10% annual returns. Not much changes in the cereal world. Technology on the other hand is way more susceptible to disruption as any long term Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY) shareholder can tell you. Paint & coatings falls in the safer and easier to predict category. Current analyst expectations have SHW growing EPS at 10% annually for the next 5 years. I am a little more optimistic than that. With the consummation of the Valspar acquisition and a normalization of foreign currency exchange rates, SHW should be able to continue providing annual EPS growth in the mid-teens.

Another reason SHW does not get a lot of love, is that investors looking for yield will see the 1.25% yield and move on to higher yielding options. However when a company has long term EPS growth rate in the mid-teens or higher, it is able to sustainably raise the dividend at a meaningful enough rate that the yield-on-cost can more than double in less than 5 years. Sherwin-Williams has done just this. Their 5-year dividend-growth rate is an astonishing 26%. An investor that bought $10,000 of SHW in 2011 would have had an initial yield of 1.5%, just slightly above today's current yield. At the share price at the time of $100, his $10,000 were good for 100 shares, from which he collected $146 in dividends. Not especially enticing. However if we fast forward to 2016, those same 100 shares will be paying the investor $336, good for a 3.36% yield-on-cost. If SHW is able to continue to perform like it has in the past, 5 years from now those 100 shares will be paying out over $700 every year. That's the incredible advantage of owning companies with the ability to consistently raise earnings. The initial yield may be low, but the growth power is unrivaled.

For investors looking for a fair valuation, high earnings growth, and a high dividend growth rate, there is no better place to look than Sherwin-Williams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.