Oil Markets Daily - Libya Restarts Production In The West

Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) announced that the two oil fields in the west, El Feel and Sharara, are now connected to the pipeline and production should restart this month. NOC expects Libya's oil production from these two fields to reach 175k b/d within a month and reach 270k b/d in three months. The total capacity of the fields is 420k b/d.

These two oil fields have been shut-in since 2014. According to our knowledge, the field's initial restart appears to be smooth as indicated in this video link. The question remains how fast Libya can bring on additional oil (NYSEARCA:USO) production without interruption. If peace can be kept, then it's highly likely that Libya can bring on the production from those two fields to 270k b/d.

The question now remains, what will happen to global oil supplies if Libya is able to successfully bring on production?

OPEC is expected to cut production by about ~1.2 million b/d. An increase of 270k b/d makes the cut drop to 930k b/d. Given that non-OPEC also agreed to cut oil production by 558k b/d, total cut remains quite meaningful around ~1.5 million b/d assuming that you believe the entire cut will be in.

The big variant perception that we maintain versus the consensus is the estimate on Venezuela's oil production. We think the return of Libya's oil production will be met with the drop in Venezuela's oil production. Consensus currently pegs Venezuela's oil production around 2.2 million b/d, while trader reports and physical flows suggest a recent drop to 1.9 million b/d.

With the cash crisis we are seeing in Venezuela, it is just a matter of time before it starts to ripple through into PDVSA's oil production. We expect the increase in Libya's oil production (if it happens) to be offset by the drop in Venezuela's oil production.

Even if Libya does bring production up by 270k b/d, we expect global oil surplus inventory to completely go away by Q3 2017.

This also is in line with where traders are currently expecting global surplus storage to go away by:

Click to enlarge

Source: John Kemp

We think once global surplus storage goes away, the impact on oil prices will be intense and immediate with a move to $70 in 2017.

We remain bullish oil, and this is our favorite idea going into 2017.