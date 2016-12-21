Continental Resources Brings In Some Monster '$TACK' Meramec Wells

Last week Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) announced a monster well drilled into the over-pressured oil window of the STACK Meramec play in Oklahoma. The Angus Trust 1-4-33XH produced 4,642 boe in a 24-hour test - 45% of which was oil and 15.3 MMcf was natural gas. The well flowed at 5,200 psi during that test. That is one prolific shale well and Continental holds a 78% working interest.

This comes on the heels of the nearby Boden well which produced a 24-hour IP test rate of 3,508 Boe (28% oil flowing at a casing pressure 5,000+ psi). In just over a year, Boden has produced 591,000 Boe, 26% oil. This is another very strong well drilled into the condensate window of the STACK Meramec.

Partly as a result of these new STACK Meramec wells, CLR increased its December production exit rate by 8,000 boe/d to a range of 213,000-218,000 boe/d.

And these STACK Meramec wells do not appear to be "one-offs". In a December Presentation (available here) Continental said the STACK Meramec could increase CLR's net unrisked resource potential by 25%. That's huge. Of seven newly drilled wells in the Meramec, the average IP is 2,653 boe/d. In fact, in a recent RBN Energy (See: Natural Gas Production Trends in the SCOOP & STACK), Sheetal Nasta wrote:

More than that, given its economics, location and ample infrastructure, gas supply from the region has the potential to be directly competitive with Marcellus/Utica supply.

Click to enlarge

Source: December Presentation (available here)

Indeed, as the chart above shows Continental not only has plenty of running room in the STACK Meramec play (186,000 net acres), but data compiled from Merrill Lynch show STACK over-pressured wells to be at the top of the ROR list.

But as most of us have learned over the last few years, these rate-of-return charts ("ROR") can be misleading in that they usually represent the ROR based on a single well's revenue (EUR at current strip, or, as the slide shows $45 WTI and $2.50 HH) minus the well cost, and these STACK wells cost ~$8.5 million. Typically not included is general company overhead (interest payments, infrastructure build, stock options, executive compensation, etc. etc.), but certainly such prolific wells will give CLR a tremendous leg-up versus competitors.

As of Q3, STACK represented only about 9% of CLR's total production. Expect that to increase dramatically in 2017 if O&G prices stay anywhere close to where they are now. I say this because the majority of CLR's acreage in the STACK play is in the over-pressured window with a drilling inventory estimated to be 1,200 net wells and the company is running six rigs in the play:

Click to enlarge

Summary and Conclusion

Continental's CEO has gotten a lot of attention as a result of his relationship with Donald Trump. But forget the politics and check out these monster $TACK wells. The fact that RBN Energy is suggesting gas from these wells can compete directly with the Marcellus and Utica is bullish in and of itself, but imagine how much more prolific these over-pressured wells are considering the amount of oil they produce in addition to gas. These new wells appear to be a game-changer for CLR as we head into 2017.

However, the stock has already had a nice run this year and has more than doubled. It got a nice "Trump Rally" bounce up to near $60 and on the heels of the press releases announcing these prolific wells. It has since retreated back toward $50. I don't recommend chasing the stock. But if it were to come back down to Earth - say to the ~$48/share level, investors might want to start nibbling.

The company does not pay a dividend.