Ford: Focusing On New Technologies

Click to enlarge

Source: Ford Q3 Earnings Report

Investment Thesis

Ford (NYSE:F) may be an old company, but it is working on new things. To participate in the transformation from old to new technology, Ford recently raised $2.8 billion by selling senior secured notes. In recent years (I would call it the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) era), innovation in the auto sector has progressed at an ever-increasing rate. Companies such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that are not directly related to the auto sector have seen an opportunity and want to become involved. "Green cars" embrace a wide area and include autonomous electric cars, solar cars and plug-in hybrid cars with the common denominator being no, or greatly reduced, fossil fuel use. This article focuses on how Ford is preparing to participate, diversify and move forward with emerging technologies and what competition it may face in the future.

New technology, diversification and competition

Ford is traditionally a car manufacturing company, but has decided to diversify its operations by moving into new areas such as ride-hailing and car-sharing. On September 9, 2016, Ford acquired Chariot (Private), a shuttle-van service startup. Ford paid more than $65 million for Chariot, according to Business Insider.

Click to enlarge

Source: Ford

Chariot primarily serves downtown San Francisco commuters. Chariot makes an average of 4,000 trips per day across 13 routes with 30 routes total across the Bay Area, according to Silicon Valley Business Journal. Chariot uses 100 Ford Transit 15-seat vans to shuttle riders, charging users on average $4 a ride, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report further said as follows:

Chariot differentiated itself from companies such as Uber by providing trained employees who riders see every day rather than contractors, said Stephanie Palmeri, a partner at SoftTech VC, an investor in Chariot.

Assumptions (revenue)

= 4,000 trips per day x 15 seat x $4

= $240,000 per day x 30 days

= $7,200,000 per month

= $86,400,000 per year

Based on the above simple calculation, Chariot should be generating about $87 million annually in the San Francisco Bay area alone. According to Ford, Chariot will expand to at least five additional metro areas within the next 18 months. The revenue potential for six metro areas could be as much as about half a billion ($86 million x 6 = $516 million).The company said that Chariot plans to grow globally, so if one includes the domestic and international market's revenue potential, it is safe to say that the company could easily generate $1 billion in Chariot's shuttle service segment.

Ford will also garner additional revenue by selling its shuttle van, which it manufactures. The company has sold 100 15-seat vans in conjunction with this latest venture so far. Based on Ford Canada's website, the starting price of a 15-seat van is about $36,000. The company could easily generate another $18 million from van sales (Additional five metro areas x $36,000 x 100 vans = $18,000,000).

Click to enlarge

Source: Wonderful Engineering

(Ford's Self-Driving Car Is Coming In 2021 Without Steering Wheels And Pedals)

Ford's plan for fully autonomous vehicles by 2021:

Ford is investing in or collaborating with four startups on autonomous vehicle development. The company is also doubling its Silicon Valley team and more than doubling its Palo Alto campus. Plans are to design vehicles to operate without a steering wheel, gas or brake pedal, for use in commercial mobility services such as ride-sharing and ride-hailing within geo-fenced areas and be available in high volumes. Ford has been developing and testing autonomous vehicles for more than 10 years, said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, Global Product Development, and chief technical officer.

Competitors in the driverless car market: There are about 33 companies currently working on versions of autonomous cars. Competition is heating up as Apple, Google, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are also expecting to participate in this segment. 10 million autonomous cars will be on the road by 2020, according to Business Insider. Google had expected to release a driverless car in 2019, but it appears now that it has lost the first-mover advantage, according to Bloomberg. Most versions of driverless cars are expected to reach market around the same time, in 2020.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Ford Electric Vehicles with zero gas: Ford is already mass producing electric vehicles. As per the company website, the starting price is about $29,120. These cars require zero gas, zero oil changes and emit zero CO2, and boast a projected range of over 75 miles based on EPA test protocols with a 30-minute DC fast-charge.

Click to enlarge

Source: Ford

Valuations

Ford's fair value estimate is about $14.6 per share, which represents a fiscal 2016 price/earnings ratio of 10 times. The average P/E ratio in the auto sector is about 14.01 times. Price/earnings of 10 times are a conservative estimate. The company expects to post net income of $1.46 a share in its fiscal 2016. As per the company's guidance, pre-tax profit is expected to be flat for fiscal 2016, $10.2 billion. The company's cash position in Q3 2016 is currently very strong - cash and cash equivalents of $24.3 billion.

Click to enlarge

Even though there was a sharp decline in its market share from 11.1% in 2005 to around 7% in 2015, the company has been maintaining its global market share around 7% in a sustainable manner. In the worst-case scenario, I expect the company to maintain its global market share of around 7%. Since the company has already raised $2.8 billion to fund investment in new technologies, there is an opportunity to gain more market share.

Global Market Share (data obtained from SEC filing):

2012 : 6.9% 2013: 7.3% 2014 : 7.1% 2015 : 7.3%

Click to enlarge

Source: Ford

Positives

Ford is traditionally a car company and has an advantage in terms of know-how and experience. The company could generate additional revenue from diversification such as ride-sharing. The additional revenue expected could be about $1 billion per year.

Negatives

The company may lack in Information Technology compared to Google or Apple.

Investors should watch out for:

Since 2012, the company has been maintaining its global market share around 7%, which is key. If for any reason its global market share declines below 7%, the share price would be negatively affected.

Conclusion

Ford is already in the race as it has been developing and testing autonomous vehicles for more than 10 years. The company has also committed to spending $4.5 billion in the next three years to expand its lineup in electrified vehicles, and plans to release a fully autonomous car with no brake pedals or a steering wheel by 2021. According to Ford, the world's middle class will double over the next 15 years, as more people crowd into huge urban centers, which would create global gridlock if everyone is driving their own car. There is no doubt that the autonomous segment is expecting to grow rapidly from 2020 onwards. Since Ford is already in the race with electric vehicles, ride-sharing and the autonomous segment, with so much expertise in the auto segment, I expect Ford to retain its market share of around 7% at very least.

Based on my analysis, I recommend Ford as a BUY

Here are the ETFs with major exposure to Ford: First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ); AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS); Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV); First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK); OppenheimerFunds ESG Revenue ETF (ESGL); PowerShares S&P 500 Value Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU); Oppenheimer Large Cap Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.