Market Challenge: Micron After Earnings

Update: Poll results are in.
- The stock is a buy - this is a strong earnings report - 58.3%
- Hold Micron - more upside possible - 35%
- Avoid - not much room to move higher - 3.1%
- Sell - this stock is looking toppy - 3.6%
Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll. We're off next week, returning in 2017. Happy holidays. We'll see you in the New Year.
Micron (NASDAQ:MU) delivered for investors with its fiscal first quarter report.
The company beat on both EPS (32 cents) and revenue ($3.97 billion). And management offered upbeat guidance - with fiscal second quarter projections topping analyst views.
Your thoughts on Micron after earnings? Is the stock a buy or sell?
Offer your opinion below!