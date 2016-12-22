Dynasil Corporation of America's (DYSL) CEO Peter Sulick on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

December 21, 2016 17:00 ET

Executives

Patty Kehe - Investor Relations

Peter Sulick - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Rob Bowdring - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Robert Cooper - Private Investor

Joe Furst - Furst Associates

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Dynasil Corporation of America’s Fiscal 2016 Year End Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Patty Kehe of Dynasil. Ms. Kehe, please go ahead.

Patty Kehe

Thank you, Austin and good afternoon everyone. With me are Peter Sulick, Dynasil’s Chairman, CEO and President and Rob Bowdring, Dynasil’s Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that various remarks management makes on today’s conference call that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, designs, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions and future events or performance are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in Dynasil’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dynasil’s filings can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.dynasil.com. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views as of today, December 21, 2016. These statements should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date. While Dynasil may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Now, let me turn the call over to Peter Sulick.

Peter Sulick

Thanks, Patty. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today to highlight our financial results and other activities for our 2016 fiscal year. Earlier this afternoon, we released our press release with summary results for our 2016 fiscal year, including a table showing our results by segment, which separately breaks out our Xcede loss. You may want to refer to this press release and our 10-K for specific information during the call. If you have that release available now, you will note the table with columnar results for our optics, research and biomedical segments for both 2016 and 2015. Rob will summarize our results in a few minutes, I would like to highlight some of the – both the positive and negative events, which characterized Dynasil’s 2016 year.

You can see from our results, we had major improvements in revenue and net operating income for our core operating businesses in 2016. I am happy to report our revenue increased by approximately $3 million after accounting for the Xcede loss, we earned net income of $300,000 in 2016 as compared to a net loss of $400,000 in 2015. The $3 million revenue improvement in 2016 represents an increase of 7% over 2015 and is comprised of revenue increases in both our optics and contract research segments. Our optics segment revenue increased 9% year-over-year even after accounting for the Brexit devaluation, which resulted in $500,000 revenue hit in June through September of 2016. And despite continued softness in funding of research across multiple federal agencies, our Contract Research segment revenue increased 5% year-over-year.

Net operating income, one of our key performance metrics, increased from $976,000 in 2015 to $1,775,000 in 2016 from our optics segment or 82% increase. For our research segment, the increase was $875,000 to $974,000 or 11%. This growth was offset by growth in the cost of our Xcede hemostat development project. However, it should be noted that our core businesses generated net operating income of $2,750,000 for 2016.

Our net income attributable to common shareholders improved to $688,000 from a loss of $234,000 in 2015. You will note from the press release chart the significant negative effects the continued consolidation of the Xcede Biomedical venture has on our earnings. Absent that effect, we would be reporting substantial profitability on our bottom line. However, you will all recall from past reporting that while Dynasil is required to consolidate Xcede, funding for this loss was provided externally. This recognized loss will be moderating in the coming year, which I will discuss shortly.

With respect to Xcede, our board and management, along with our development partner, Cook Biotech, continued to believe in the value of this product and opportunity. It has been a strain on our resources and a drag on our stock price. That said, those of you following the company closely recognize the potential for value creation the Xcede paths represent and we appreciate your patience while we continue to move this product along the development path.

I would like to spend a few minutes updating you on some specific topics of interest as follows. Beginning with Xcede, we started the year off quite optimistic about our prospects for an Xcede funding. In September 2015, we hired a highly experienced CEO in Dr. Linda Zuckerman. And on October 2015, we retained Chardain Capital to complete a $7 million private placement of Xcede equity. This process started in earnest in January 2016 just about the time that the public company biotech index had a meltdown.

After contracting 100 plus funds and meeting with less than 10, it became clear in June the equity market for Xcede was closed. This required a supplemental funding to keep the company alive through February 2017 and a request to our development partner, Cook Biotech, to assist with the first-in-human clinical trials. As we announced last month, Cook Biotech has committed to manage the patch first-in-human clinical study on behalf of Xcede. This support will be in the form of a $1.5 million in Xcede notes that are not due until 2025. Additionally, Dynasil committed to provide $1.2 million of support to Xcede for G&A costs over and above the clinical trial costs. Following the completion of the funding, Dynasil will own approximately 60% of Xcede fully diluted.

In addition to the funding, all Xcede notes have been converted to equity, thereby removing them as a lability from the Dynasil consolidated balance sheet. Xcede now has adequate capital for the next 18 months to complete a first-in-human trial following which the company should be positioned to obtain funding for a commercial launch of the product in Europe and further trials here in the U.S. This funding allows Xcede to completely map out a development timetable and future cost by month. For the 2017 fiscal year, Dynasil expects to recognize approximately $1 million in Xcede costs, net of minority interest. We released a PowerPoint presentation and other details about this transaction and a public announcement in November, which can be found on our website.

In addition to Xcede product development activities, we are actively looking at a possible acquisition over of an existing sealant business for Xcede. Xcede has signed a nonbinding letter of intent and is currently in due diligence on this product line. It’s entirely too early to discuss any specifics, but if it proceeds, it will jumpstart the Xcede business with an existing hemostat product line, management team, sales staff, etcetera, along with the development pipeline represented by the Xcede Patch and follow-on products. At the moment, this acquisition is a bit aspirational as we do not yet fully understand the operational structure nor do we have a sense of how it might be financed. If we are able to overcome these hurdles, it could be quite transformative for Xcede.

So to summarize, we have put the funding in place necessary to get through the first-in-human trials, we have mapped out the timetable and understand the cost and the impact on Dynasil, we have converted the Dynasil liabilities – Xcede liabilities to equity and we are looking at a possible acquisition. On balance, significant progress, just not what we anticipated at the start of the year.

On to our commercial operations, specifically our optics segment, our commercial operations is represented by our optics segment continue to grow, with revenue increase of approximately 9% overall. This growth largely came from Hilger Crystals, with increases in the scintillator array product for a large security industry OEM. Unfortunately, following the Brexit vote, the pound sterling was devalued from approximately $1.50 to its current rate of approximately $1.25. This resulted in an approximately $500,000 revenue hit and $200,000 hit to the bottom line in the third and fourth quarters. The effects of this devaluation are continuing into our current year.

On to EMF, our optical coating company, with operations in Ithaca and Rochester, New York, EMF was a stellar performer for 2016. While revenue increased, net operating income was up substantially as a result of expense control, flex scheduling and operational efficiencies across our two sites. We are continuing our effort to broaden our automotive-related product launch for EMF and are hopeful in securing high-volume repeat business for this segment in the coming year.

With respect to Optometrics, continues to service a large OEM, with custom gradings with a business that is now settling into a steady daily rate. In June, we launched a completely refreshed corporate website, along with a detailed dropdown menu on our product offerings. In 2017, we will be launching an e-commerce site and three or four refreshed subsidiary websites. We are very excited about the prospects for our e-commerce site. To the extent that we can capture OEM business or other direct to end user business, our revenue and margins should improve. We expect to offer at least one exclusive filter product, with extensive variance on the e-commerce site unavailable through other outlets. Pricing wise, this product is intended to fit between inexpensive, soft-coat disposable filters and higher cost hard-coat filters.

Product marketing and customer awareness and capturing of market share will take some time, but we are optimistic about this product’s long-term prospects. As a low cost manufacturer, we are also optimistic about our e-commerce effort in general in a very competitive marketplace. In early calendar year 2017, so essentially within the next 30 days or so, Optometrics will be bidding on a subassembly business for an existing grading customer. If successful in obtaining this business, Optometrics will move up the food chain through assemblies rather than just components. Once fully operational, this opportunity represents an additional $2 million in annual business to Optometrics. More importantly, Optometrics will demonstrate capabilities in high-volume optical assembly, thereby opening up other similar opportunities over time.

Other commercial opportunities we are actively pursuing are as follows. HUD and automotive coated mirror business, both here in the U.S. and in Europe for EMF; instrument-based scintillator arrays for security applications in Europe, Asia and here in the U.S. for Hilger Crystals and RMD; scintillator arrays for a medical imaging opportunity with a large U.S. based OEM for Hilger Crystals; and as mentioned, an optical subassembly using optical gradings for large U.S. based optical site OEM. Each of these opportunities represents $1 million to $3 million in incremental revenue for our optics segment.

On to R&D Contract Research, our other large operation, our Contract Research subsidiary has been mentioned recently. There have been opinions expressed by some of you on our calls that we should dispose of this operation. The sentiment is not shared by your Board or management for the following reasons. First, over the past 6 years, RMD has annually absorbed $1.7 million to $2.6 million in corporate overhead charges, costs, which would, otherwise, have been absorbed by our commercial companies. This is not trivial.

Second, RMD is a recognized world-class leader in scintillator development, including synthetic crystal, plastic and ceramic scintillators. RMD also has unique scientific specialization in APD and SSPM design, and the development and fabrication and assembly of detectors and scintillator arrays from these disparate parts. These products are used across a broad spectrum of industries, including medical imaging, oil and gas down-hole well logging, baggage scanning, nuclear radiation detection, scrap metal processing and others. Third, next-generation products take 8 to 10 years to develop. RMD has been working on a number of these compounds for years.

Fourth, during 2016, RMD launched CLYC as a commercial product available for OEM purchase and has developed a product roadmap for future product launches over the next 5 years. For example, CLLBC is being introduced in 2017. RMD will introduce an excess – will produce in excess of 1 million in scintillator-based commercial revenue in 2017, with a prospect of this growing to 3 million to 5 million in the coming years.

Fifth, RMD is participating in multiparty bidding with commercial companies as both an RMD and components provider. This has resulted in the HiRIS project development, for which RMD is currently delivering detectors as replacement components for existing cargo-scanning systems. This cooperative model should continue into the future. In addition to scintillation, RMD has expertise in high-speed x-ray imaging, nondestructive testing and augmented reality.

Our current augmented reality project for the U.S. Navy is nearing preproduction prototype stage and with continued success, could result in a much longer term government acquisition program with wider applications than the current prototype. All of this potential revenue is difficult to predict and forecast financially, but does represent examples of technology within RMD, which could be spun out and independently launched as commercial ventures similar to Xcede.

Now, let me turn the call over to Rob Bowdring, our CFO.

Rob Bowdring

Thank you, Peter and happy holidays to everyone who has joined us today. I am pleased to be talking to you about 2016 as it was a pretty good year for us. I will be brief with my wrap up of 2016 as Peter has walked through most of the significant items throughout the year.

Dynasil’s total revenue for the year was $43.4 million, up 7% compared to the $40.5 million we achieved in 2015. The $3 million increase was the result of both the 9% revenue growth in our optics segment and the 5% growth in our Contract Research segment. Our optics growth resulted from two of our optics business units improving over 2015. The majority of the increase was the result of the revenues generated from the crystal components supply agreement and our UK subsidiary, Hilger, which we have discussed earlier in the year. The Contract Research segment revenue increased by 5% to $19.8 million in 2016, up from $18.8 million in 2015, reflecting a slight improvement from our government contracts even during at a time of project delays in both award and funding timing. Our contract revenue backlog has held steady at $30 million from 2015.

Moving to gross profit, gross profit dollars for 2016 increased 4% to $15.6 million from the prior year. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 36% in 2016 from 37% in 2015 primarily as a result of lower gross profit margin in the Contract Research segment during the first half of 2016 associated with the funding delays we experienced when a large agency was having some system difficulties and halted funding and paying awards. A couple of companies within optics segment offset some of the overall margin reduction with efficiencies and margin improvements of their own.

Operating expenses remained unchanged at $15 million year-over-year or 34% of revenue in fiscal 2016. This is a decrease from the 37% of revenue in fiscal 2015 due to the higher revenues recorded in 2016. SG&A within the optics segment decreased to 26% of revenues from 28% in 2015. Spending increased in actual dollars to $6.2 million in 2016 from $6 million in 2015. This was primarily due to additional spending in research and marketing cost at some of the business units.

Contract Research SG&A decreased to $6.6 million or 33% of revenue in fiscal 2016 from $7.3 million or 39% of revenue in the prior year. The lower SG&A expense in 2016 was the result of the continued implementation of cost saving measures started in 2014 in response to the decline of government spending and contract awards and Dynasil’s decision in 2016 to allocate overhead expenses to our Xcede subsidiary in the biomedical segment.

Finally, SG&A cost in the biomedical segment for fiscal 2016 were approximately $2.1 million as compared to $1.7 million in fiscal year 2015. The $400,000 increase in expenses year-over-year was primarily the result of one-time event of Xcede issuing 238,000 of shares – 238,000 shares of Xcede common stock to the Mayo Foundation in June for their anti-dilution cost of an existing agreement. The remaining SG&A expenses in 2016, was substantially all the result of spending on the development and patent protection of our tissue sealant technology. Income taxes for this year increased over 2015 as a result of the company making a profit and the reduction of our R&D tax credits from our UK subsidiary. For the year, the company had net income of $300,000 and $0.04 basic earnings per share as compared to a net loss of $400,000 and a negative $0.01 for 2015.

I would like to follow up on a couple of points that Peter and I have mentioned earlier in regards to net income. This year, we had two one-time items totaling $460,000 negatively impacting our net income this year. They were the foreign exchange impact of the Brexit vote and the issuance of the Xcede shares to the Mayo Foundation. If these did not occur, our net income would have improved to $800,000.

In closing, I would like to review a few items on our balance sheet. We have strengthened our cash position by $1.3 million as of September 30, 2016 to $2.6 million, an increase that was a result of a stronger year-over-year operating performance. We have generated about $2.1 million in cash from operations, which is used both in equipment purchases and working capital to support our operations. In support of our ongoing operations, we spent $1.6 million in capital equipment purchases. As we have discussed in prior quarters, our equipment investments are directly related to revenue opportunities or substantial margin improvements. We have also utilized our cash for inventory expansion and accounts receivable in support of revenue opportunities.

One other item is regularly mentioned. Dynasil has not supported through direct investment the Xcede operations for the past 3 years. As a result, Xcede raised $840,000 during 2016 in support of operating cost. This amount is reflected in the cash flow statement. As Peter mentioned, this will change for 2017 as Dynasil will be injecting $600,000 into Xcede in each of the next two fiscal years for a total of $1.2 million. Earlier in the year, we took a step to ensure that – to have the necessary cash to properly manage the operations and converted $2 million of our revolving line of credit with Middlesex Bank into a 5-year term note. This allowed us to free up the availability under our line of credit to $4 million. And as we close out 2016, we had full availability of the $4 million line of credit.

With that, Peter and I will be happy to take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Robert Cooper, a Private Investor. Please go ahead, sir.

Robert Cooper

Good evening, gentlemen.

Peter Sulick

Good evening, Robert.

Rob Bowdring

Hello, Robert.

Robert Cooper

Hi. Going back to the news in early November with Thermo Fisher, with the SPDR with the CLYC those pagers, then I am referring back to looking at your Annual Meeting, I was looking at the presentation that you guys had mentioned a while back. I think it’s on Page 12 where you talk about the RadEye pager with Thermo Fisher. That news that you had released in November, what kind of impact does that as far as sales and volume? And what kind of – because the news didn’t really say much other than there was some type of deal with the Thermo Fisher. I was wondering if you could elaborate on that?

Peter Sulick

Sure. What might be helpful is to refer everybody back to the Annual Meeting slides. So what I can do is walk everyone through where you can find those and I will just do it quickly and get to it and I can talk about it briefly. So if you have your computers up, you can now call up the Dynasil website and go to the Investor section. And from there, go to the Presentations section. And once you are in the Presentations section, go to the Annual Stockholders Meeting and click on the More Info area and that will take you to the presentation that we gave at the Annual Stockholders Meeting. And if you download it and open it, you will have the page that Robert was referring to, which might be helpful for us to take a look at it. So I think – what did you say, Robert, Page 12?

Robert Cooper

Page 12, correct. Page 12. There is 30 pages, I believe. It was on Page 12.

Peter Sulick

So I have got Page 12 and what I can do is just describe some of these things to you all, so you understand what we are talking about, what Robert is talking about. So, in the upper left hand corner, there are pictures of 3-inch CLYC crystals, which took a number of years to develop CLYC crystals up to that size, 5 to 6 years, essentially of government-funded development for CLYC. And immediately to the right of those are CLYC pillars, which you take the 3-inch crystal and you cut that into pillars and it results in somewhere between 15 and 20 pillars that come out of that crystal. Those pillars are then processed by RMD into what’s called a module, which you see immediately to the right. So it says CLYC-SSPM module. And those particular modules are used in the two instruments that you see just above the Thermo-Scientific label. So the instrument on the right is exactly the instrument that Robert was referring to. It’s an SPRD GN pager. The GN means that it detects both gamma and neutron radiation. And immediately to the right is a handheld RIID instrument where four of these SSPM modules are put into that and it has significantly higher sensitivity. And basically, this instrument has taken a number of years to develop both the development of the detectors, which we provide and then the development of the instrument itself and that is the instrument that Thermo Fisher just recently sold to the government, primarily under the Save The Cities program, which is funded by Homeland Security I believe. The first 300 of these instruments are going to Washington and are going to be used in the field during the inauguration. So we are quite excited about the prospects of both of these and we know that there are tens of thousands of these pager-size devices that are in the marketplace. We know that eventually some of those are going to be replaced. We know that this is a substantially improved version of the prior one. And so we are quite optimistic about the prospects of this, but it is going to take a little bit of time to rollout. So in the coming year or so, we expect that we will sell about another 1,000 of these. So for us that would be about another – we won’t say how much revenue that will be, but we expect to sell about 1,000. We know that Thermo is actively selling this product both here in the United States and around the world. So, we are excited about the prospects of the RadEye and about the prospects of the RIID instrument, which is right next to it. If you – since we are kind of on this subject, I will just mention that immediately below that – the Thermo is another product, which uses a 3-inch piece of CLYC. And so inside the target RIID, which is the instrument that is just below the Thermo, there is a 2-inch piece of CLYC, which also is shown just to the left. So, we have two substantive newly developed instruments that are going to be coming into the marketplace that have more sensitivity than just the pagers and we believe that those will get some traction as well. Hard to predict, Robert, exactly what we think the exact amount of revenue will be. We did budget about $1 million in new commercial revenue in RMD this year. We think that we are going to end up doing better than that. We think that the RadEye could do really, really well as a product over the next 2 or 3 years and maybe even much longer than that. So I hope I answered your question.

Robert Cooper

How many pagers did this RadEye do you think – are we talking like hundreds of thousands that it could replace, the pager or I mean, is there an idea...

Peter Sulick

No, there aren’t hundreds of thousands, but it could be tens of thousands. And so – but that could take a while. It’s also all – it’s almost virtually 100% government funded. And so the government has to appropriate the mind for it. But – and it is not the only instrument like that in the marketplace. There are others that compete, not in the GM – it’s not in the gamma-neutron side, but there are some others. So we are hopeful that it could be a really wonderful product for us over time, but it’s not going to be the hundreds of thousands. It could be tens of thousands. It’s certainly going to be in the thousands and so, yes.

Robert Cooper

And the gross margins on it, is pretty good?

Peter Sulick

Yes, they are pretty good. We don’t like to talk about that kind of stuff too much.

Robert Cooper

I am just trying to get as much information as I can. What about in regards to the CLYC, what I was reading on this presentation, what – it’s in 6 products?

Peter Sulick

Well, so you can see right here that it’s in these three products that we have shown you a picture of. It’s also – we have given, let’s call it, prototype examples of detectors to multiple other instrument makers for them to incorporate it into their products as well. But at the moment, the only products that have been actually released and would be available for sale are the three that we show in this picture.

Robert Cooper

At least starting – this just started as of November, correct, with the Fisher Scientific? You are starting the sales...

Peter Sulick

Well, I mean – yes, the development of these has been going on for years, but the sales have just really started. Yes.

Robert Cooper

Okay, alright. Since we are on that topic with – on that slide, I was reading through it only because of that November news brought me to this. You go down a little further, I think it’s on Page 17, where you mentioned the HiRIS, it’s – is that a Fire Scout program or something?

Peter Sulick

Okay. Those are two different programs. Let me just get to that slide. So this slide actually shows two completely different – multiple different programs actually, but we will talk about the HiRIS program, which I actually mentioned in my prepared remarks. That is a program where we are jointly developing with two other partners, replacement cartridges for an existing radiation detection system that is used at border crossings and also in shipping terminals to determine if there is any radiation being brought into the country. So that is a really interesting project. You can see the actual detectors that are just above the picture of the truck. Those are the things that are going into these large portalized detectors. We make – I am sorry, portalized systems. We make the detectors and other people provide software and other components of the detectors. So it is a – what’s unique about this, Robert, is that RMD started entering into some joint development projects with other people, which we hadn’t typically done in the past. We mentioned it a few times over the course of these calls, but it is a – what’s important about it is that you aren’t just doing basic research, you are doing research which generally results in a follow-on product development and then generally results in the sale of those products. And this HiRIS project is that exact model and it’s a model that requires collaboration among different parties, but it’s also a model that we think has a lot of – let’s say, has a good track record for the future. And we think that, that’s a model that we will continue to employ. So that’s the HiRIS project.

The Fire Scout project, which is in the center, is completely different and very unique for us. So the prior Scout is a U.S. Navy drone helicopter and there are about 35 to 40 of these helicopters. There is a picture of them that you can see in this slide just above what the – what we are calling a maintenance tool. Those Fire Scout drones have been in operation in the Navy for 25 to 30 years. And they are beginning to reach the end of their lifecycle and so the Navy approached us about one particular problem that they had with respect to maintaining these things and could we come up with some process or tool for helping them with maintaining these. And the unique problem is that there is a very, very complicated drivetrain that is V-shaped. It goes between the engines, the rotor blades and rear-tail rotor. And the yellow instrument – or I am sorry, that yellow jig that you see in this picture is something that we developed at RMD specifically to help the Navy with the tuning of this, which has resulted in what could potentially – which was previously a 10 to 15-hour tuning project to get these things back in the field has reduced that time down to less than an hour. And so it was a high degree of mathematics to figure out the necessary steps to tune these, along with the development of a product that is actually attached to the drivetrain, which is what that yellow component is and then the development of the software and the augmented reality components to deploy this out in the field. We have made one of these so far. It is a prototype, we are – which is now currently in the field and being used. We have gotten a second project to develop a preproduction prototype, which is under development right now and will be delivered early next year. And we believe that this project will migrate into a substantially longer term multiple-acquisition project for these kinds of devices, not necessarily just for the Fire Scout, but for some other systems as well. So we are excited about this. And you may say, well, why is it that we got a project like this? Well, it’s because we have some very smart, Ph.D. level people and this was largely an engineering mathematics problem that they all worked on and figured out, developed the software for, developed the augmented reality components. And by everything – by every measure that we have heard so far, the Navy is quite excited about it and it could ultimately turn into something that might have wide-ranging applications across a number of other industries, not just necessarily the government. So it’s interesting that you ask. We are excited about this. Of all of the various things we have going on at RMD, this is one that we think may rise to the level of yet another interesting potential spin-up and it isn’t at that point yet. The Navy is still funding this as a project, but I think it has real potential and something that we are watching closely, so...

Robert Cooper

The smart Ph.D. level people have any other things in the work at RMD?

Peter Sulick

Well, there is always something going on fun over there, Robert. It’s a real star chamber. And part of the reason why we intend to keep it if we can. So yes, the answer is we just talked about a number of things that they have going on there. In fact, I haven’t looked through the rest of this slideshow in a while, but if you flip up, you can see the sensor activity. There are ALD coatings which is – ALD is atomic layer deposition. It’s extremely thin coating that’s supplied to a variety of different substrates. We are working on projects there on ALD. We have the potential to ultimately move ALD type processes over to our coatings companies if we find that there is a market for a coatings of that level. And so we are actually exploring some of that stuff on our grading products, whether we coat the gradings on an ALD basis as opposed to other basis now. So the answer is, yes. Short answer is, yes. Yes.

Robert Cooper

Well, I got a couple of quick ones and then I know there is a long wait of other people waiting to ask a whole bunch of questions, but I know on the last call, you came up with a figure on evaluation of all the subsidiaries, excluding Xcede. I mean, with the numbers that you put out today just a rough idea, would you say that valuation has gone up a little bit?

Peter Sulick

I think so, yes. I think we have had a good year. I think you can see that our...

Robert Cooper

I think you had a great year. I am just – like to hear it from the horse’s mouth.

Peter Sulick

Well, yes I think we had a great year. And it’s taken us a little while to get the commercial revenue up to the levels that – where it’s actually was exceeding our research business, but we – that was an objective that we had. We have worked towards that. We have gotten there and it will continue to improve. So yes, I am excited about the prospects of the company and I believe that we will, the management team and your board will keep working towards improving all of these operations and the growth of the revenue and the bottom line and hopefully that some day will be reflected in the stock price, but...

Robert Cooper

It’s mind boggling. I am looking at the numbers real quick now, which you say Xcede was not on the books. I know you said it, but I would like to hear the number again. What was the net income if Xcede was not on there?

Peter Sulick

Well, our net operating income would have been about around $2,750,000 had Xcede did not...

Robert Cooper

Of 7. It’s price earning about 7, a multiple, which is amazing. And then what would you just value – real quick, what would you value – what would you say Xcede is at a valuation today? What would you guess?

Peter Sulick

That’s a tough one. I mean, we are valuing it today at around $12 million for this recent round of investment. So – but it’s – the issue with Xcede, Robert, is that we need to get human clinical data and that was – in addition to the marketplace issue that we were dealing with, that was one of the objections that we were getting from the professional institutional investors. And by all indications, you have a wonderful product it certainly seems to work, you are going through large animal studies. All these things are very positive. But how is it going to perform once it’s put inside the human body? Are there going to be biocompatibility issues? Are there – what is the life of this product inside the body? How long does it take to get absorbed? All of those kinds of questions that can only be answered through a series of tests and we have started the biocompatibility test. The survivability test is going to be starting shortly. Once those two tests have reached a certain level of maturity, let’s say, we can then begin the human clinical trials. So as soon as we get that data, we will have a much better sense of what the company is – or what the product is worth and what the company is worth and what the prospects are for the future. So it’s hard to say, really, what that is. Nobody is knocking on our door to buy it at the moment, but we do believe that once we get this data, which we will have over the course of the next 9 to 12 months, we will then be in a position to be able to answer that question, get the company financed yet again and potentially roll it out of Dynasil. So with respect to our other operations, I mentioned at the last call what I had a sense of what they were worth. I don’t need to go over that again, but I think on balance, the aggregate asset value that we have in the company is well in excess of what our market value is at the moment, so...

Robert Cooper

Good. And then is there always the possibility of still exploring an Xcede IPO or a spin-off of this company?

Peter Sulick

Absolutely. Yes, I mean, it’s absolutely one of those things. We have to do a little bit of tax work around that. It would involve Dynasil dividending it out. And we would ideally like to do that on a tax-free basis, particularly tax-free to Dynasil and tax-free also to our shareholders. And so we need to do a little bit of tax research to answer that question. And we are considering that starting this year, so that we have the answer to that. We have already kind of lined up the experts to do it, but we just haven’t initiated it yet. So the answer is absolutely, it sure is a – it is a possibility and one of the options that we are going to look at closely.

Robert Cooper

I have got two quick last questions. And one is the Contract Research, looking at the numbers real quick it looks like the expenses went down about $700,000 from a year ago from – correct?

Peter Sulick

Yes.

Robert Cooper

Now, how is that achieved?

Peter Sulick

So there is two things. I don’t know. Maybe Rob...

Rob Bowdring

Yes, I will – let me take that one, Peter. It’s about a 50-50 split. As I mentioned, a couple of years when the Contract Research revenue started – backlog started to decline, the team over at RMD specifically took some measures into their own hands to reduce expenses and really took a good look at their operation and consolidated a number of things. So that’s showing. About 50% of that savings is coming from that. The planned – the other piece is – the other item that I indicated, which was this year, the Dynasil management took a look at the time that we have invested in Xcede and we decided to allocate some of our company spent monies to Xcede. And by allocating it to Xcede, we took some out of the Optics segment and some out of the Contract Research segment. So that was about $300,000 each. So we moved some expenses over to the Xcede based on what we were doing.

Robert Cooper

So going forward, it should be relatively around the same for Contract Research?

Rob Bowdring

No, because right now, with the funding that Xcede now has and the Cook Biotech agreement that team over there was focused on what they need to do over the next 18 months and the Dynasil management team won’t be spending as much time with them, because they have their mission, which they have to – which they are going after and we are going to focus back on the other parts of the business.

Robert Cooper

That’s what I am asking. The Contract Research, the expenses should remain low, correct?

Peter Sulick

So Robert, let me jump in. I think we got a little bit sidetracked on Xcede. The difference between the operating expenses and – let’s think in terms of the two categories of operating expenses. Those that come prior to gross profit and those expenses that are after gross profit, so the G&A expenses. So you are looking at a reduction in primarily the operating expenses, which are after gross profit, so G&A. What essentially happened in the Contract Research business in 2016 was additional expenses were incurred prior to the gross profit line based exclusively on the kinds of projects that they were working on. So you can see that the actual gross profit is slightly lower in 2016 from 2015 and that the operating expenses are also lower. So it was really more a geography issue. There were certain kinds of expenses that ended up above the line, if you will and then other expenses that ended up in G&A. So it was a reallocation of expenses that resulted in that difference. Are you following?

Robert Cooper

I got it. I will look at it further. I just glanced at it very quickly. My last question is this management is always open to any type of divesture of any asset, correct?

Peter Sulick

Well, you mean at the right price?

Robert Cooper

Well, of course, I am thinking one asset’s worth more than the whole company?

Peter Sulick

Yes. So the answer is, of course.

Robert Cooper

Okay. I am just trying to make – I got to make a public announcement.

Peter Sulick

Right.

Robert Cooper

I don’t think – there is a lot of people out there that don’t realize the value in this company.

Peter Sulick

Yes. Well, listen we have other people waiting. So…

Robert Cooper

Go ahead. Congratulations on your quarter. Hopefully, they will continue.

Peter Sulick

Yes, thank you Robert.

Operator

Our next question is from Joe Furst with Furst Associates. Please go ahead.

Joe Furst

Hi. Peter, did I hear it properly – right when you said that the expense of Xcede next year would be closer to $1 million and $2 million, is that correct?

Peter Sulick

That’s correct, Joe. That’s net of the minority interest.

Joe Furst

Right, okay. So that’s basically about $0.06 a share difference, just from that alone, which is good. In addition to all the other potential increase, revenue increase, profits, you are doing – so you are doing – we appreciate that you are doing very well.

Peter Sulick

Thank you. Yes. Joe?

Operator

And our next question comes from Richard McKee [ph] with First Associates. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Peter. I had a couple of questions if I could for you. I will start with the easy one. You have an awful lot of good things going on, it sounds like that you are bidding on for both the Contract Research and the optics division. If you get some of those contracts, would you make a standalone announcement to let people know?

Peter Sulick

Yes, we will, absolutely.

Unidentified Analyst

Fantastic. Okay, good. Alright.

Peter Sulick

We look forward to that.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright. Second one is a little trickier. If I am reading right in your press release, you are saying that you are hoping that you might get European approval as soon as partway through 2018. I am wondering if you do get that and you actually have a product up for sale in Europe, how soon till that might get to the point that it could offset the losses from the continuing FDA trials here?

Peter Sulick

That would be sometime in the 2020s. If we get through to – once we get through to 2018 and if we end up actually launching our product, which is the goal, it will take a little while for that product to get some marketplace traction. We will have to do another financing round, which will be for rolling the product out. That will not be an insignificant amount of money. It could be, as I mentioned, I think in the last call, $10 million, $15 million to rollout a product like this. And then it takes a while for the product to gain some market traction in Europe and we will not hold off doing a FDA clinical trial and the submission of an FDA request – or request for approving the product while we are doing those other activities. So I think we will have multiple things going on at the same time. I doubt very much that we would generate adequate revenue to cover the cost. So the way we are rolling – we have a forecast taking this business out to about 2030 and it’s in the early part of the 2020s when it begins to breakeven and then we would launch a product in the United States and fully rollout the marketing and sales effort. So, it’s not quickly but – and there are other – there are financing assumptions that have to take place and things that I mentioned, but yes I mean we are really looking forward to getting to that point, so...

Unidentified Analyst

No, that would be very exciting. And yes, it’s not quick, but it’s – obviously, upside is substantial once we do get there. How soon would be the earliest you could expect U.S. FDA approval?

Peter Sulick

We are thinking that, that’s going to be 2021 somewhere in that range. Yes, now maybe with the new Sheriff in town, things might change, but we will see, namely Washington – mainly a new Sheriff in Washington, but who knows? Yes. Any other questions or you guys – no?

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Seeing no further questions, I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Sulick for any closing remarks.

Peter Sulick

Thank you, Austin. Well, this was one of the more detailed analyst calls we have had. I hope many of you were able to actually look at the slides, because – and thank you, Robert, for referencing those back there, things we put out there. We are never sure anybody is actually looking at them, but they are interesting. We will wrap this up and wanted to thank you all for participating in the analyst call. And on behalf of our hardworking Dynasil team, offer seasons greetings and best wishes for the New Year.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.