My Best Seeking Alpha Articles In 2016

As many of you know, I maintain a prolific presence on Seeking Alpha writing mostly on REITs.

In my upcoming newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor) I will be providing a list of my Top REIT Picks for 2017 along with a year-end analysis of the Durable Income Portfolio.

One of the best tools for analyzing REITs has been consistent research, and as you know, I maintain a steady and consistent flow of content, much of it free (to you).

The objective behind writing so much free content is that it also serves as a quantitative method to assess the value of a security based on management, integrity, and uniqueness of the underlying brand. By getting feedback from thousands of investors, I am able to collect thoughts and opinions to aggregate the collective wisdom of much of Wall Street.

This, in turn, leads me to draw conclusions and, in some cases, buy and sell recommendations that form the framework for my Durable Income Portfolio.

It's this exclusivity of interaction that makes Seeking Alpha a relevant tool, and by combining fundamental analysis (at a granular level), I am able to successfully generate above-average returns (all disclosed in my upcoming newsletter).

The power of clicks is obvious. So far in 2016, my articles have generated 3.425 million page views - that translates into 9,384 clicks per day. In all of 2016, I have written 335 articles (336 including this one) - some good, some bad, and some so-so.

Last year, I decided to write an article ranking the best Seeking Alpha articles based on page views. To gauge performance, I decided to also include the share price performance (from the day of the article through today). Last year, I wrote 282 articles on Seeking Alpha that generated over 2.35 million page views.

I decided to continue the year-end REIT wrap and provide a list of the Top 10 REIT articles. It's good to see the number of page views increase (from 8,333 per article to 9,384), and hopefully, that translates into better success as a REIT analyst.

Thanks for clicking and proving your input throughout the year.

Click to enlarge

#10 Why Not Just Buy VNQ And Be Done With It?

(Views: 26,200)

In June, I wrote this article comparing the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), the PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio (NASDAQ:KBWY), the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:REM), and the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT). While some investors prefer owning shares in a passive REIT fund - like an ETF - other favor active management (like our Durable Income Portfolio).

In the article, I explained that, "If you truly want to succeed as an investor, you must take the time to understand the securities that you are buying. We have no interest in telling readers that REIT ETFs are for everybody, we understand their purpose. However, we also don't believe that "just buying the VNQ and be done with it" is an investment strategy."

So far in 2016, we have proved that point, as our Durable Income Portfolio has readily beat all of the Equity REIT ETFs by a wide margin (VNQ +3.61% YTD), validating the importance of research - "we all know that when you buy an ETF, you are likely going to get "average" results, simply because the ETF is going to buy the good, the bad, and even the ugly."

Click to enlarge

# 9 This REIT Is Flying Under The Radar, Yet The Dividend Is Soaring

(Views: 27,013)

Back in May, I wrote about Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSEMKT:APTS), citing the fact that the small cap REIT "has increased its common stock dividend nine times since the IPO, averaging a 16.3% increase over the last few years." We normally don't recommend externally managed REITs, but we were attracted to the safety of the dividend - it "represents an FFO payout ratio of 64.9% and an AFFO payout ratio of only 51%."

We did note the complexity of APTS Redeemable Preferred Stock that "is less understood." In addition, we were cautious with regard to the shopping center portfolio that seemed almost like a distraction.

Nonetheless, we maintained our BUY recommendation (last May), and since that time, shares have returned 7.43%.

Click to enlarge

#8 Milk This 10% Dividend Yield, Starwood Property Is A Cash Cow

(Views: 28,202)

On April 19th, I suggested that Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was a "cash cow," and although I felt it was more complicated than Blackstone Mortgage (NYSE:BXMT), "I considered the company's multi-bucket strategy to be perfectly aligned for a rising rate environment."

I went on to explain that "this commercial mortgage REIT may be the perfect fit. The dividend looks safe, and this REIT could serve as a higher income ingredient for your durable income portfolio." As you can see below, STWD has performed well:

Click to enlarge

#7 This Sleep Well At Night REIT Is A Slam Dunk

(Views: 28,839)

In our annual bracketology series (commencing again in January), we explained that PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was our top Industrial/Office REIT. In the final contest, PSB was declared the winner of the series, beating out Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) based upon PSB's long-term dividend performance, not cutting its dividend in either of the last two recessions.

I explained that "BXP and PSB are the only A- rated (by S&P) REITs and arguably they deserve a higher multiple," and I really like the fact that "PSB did not cut its dividend during either of the last two recessions."

PSB has moved higher since then. It was a good call - shares have returned 15.6% since my article:

Click to enlarge

#6 If I Owned Just One Healthcare REIT, It Would Be This One

(Views: 32,536)

In August I wrote that "if there is one healthcare REIT to own today, it would be Ventas (NYSE:VTR); however, we would encourage you to wait on a pullback." Our attraction to this diversified healthcare REIT is the company's "growth strategy that has been its discipline to maintain defensive risk management practices.

Similarly, to Realty Income (NYSE: O), VTR will achieve most of its growth externally and with the lowest cost of capital in the healthcare sector, it's likely that VTR will continue to be the king of consolidation."

Several things have helped VTR move the needle this year, especially the skilled nursing spin that has proven to be an effective means to unlock value and improve the company's overall cost of capital. That, in turn, has led to the latest opportunity with Wexford (Life Science portfolio). Our HOLD call (then) was spot on. Shares have returned -18.24% since the time of the article (August 1, 2016):

Click to enlarge

#5 Why Is This REIT Yielding 8.7% So Dirt Cheap?

(Views: 36,774)

Back in June, I explained that "all Care Capital Property Trust (OTC:CCPT) needs is time... and until then, I will continue to collect the juicy yield - now 8.7%." I added that "CCP is internally managed, investment grade rated, and the dividend is safe (and likely to grow). Yet, shares are trading at a substantial discount."

I went on to explains that "one of the big reasons that many of the healthcare REITs are trading at lower multiples is because of their underlying operator quality." While CCP looks good on paper - especially the fundamentals - the tenant risk is continuing to hinder price appreciation, and will likely continue in 2017. Since my article, shares have returned -4.8%.

Click to enlarge

#4 The Trump Factor: A Blue Chip REIT On Sale

(Views: 40,598)

Obviously, any article with "Trump" in the title on November 9th will provoke page views; however, investors in Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are also attracted to the predictable dividend growth. I wrote that "securities that have performed well in a strong market are usually those for which investors have had the highest expectations. When these expectations are not realized, the securities, which typically have no margin of safety, can plummet."

I summarized the article by explaining that "we believe OHI is a solid BUY and as a value investor would recognize, if the security were truly a bargain when it was purchased, the rationale course of action would be to take advantage of this even better bargain and buy more NOW." Perhaps we are witnessing the so-called "Trump Bump."

Click to enlarge

#3 There's Cheap And There's Truly Dirt-Cheap

(Views: 34,704)

Back in February, I explained that Ladder Commercial (NYSE:LADR) was "truly a dirt-cheap REIT. While shares have been impacted by the two primary forces referenced in this article - risk retention and spread widening - the business model is sound."

LADR's balance sheet is in great shape, and I explained that "for a more 'aggressive' investor, the company appears to be a good pick with a dividend payout ratio that provides a margin of safety." I'm a fan of LADR's internal management and the more recent secondary offering that reduces the float.

We continue to hold and recommend shares in the REIT, and shares have performed well since the February article, up 33.68%.

Click to enlarge

#2 One Of The Safest REITs That Pays Monthly - And It's Not Realty Income

(Views: 49,306)

On April 4th, I wrote that "I consider LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to be one of the safest healthcare REITs and perhaps the biggest risk overall is the small-cap risk."

The bullish sentiment - or why I find LTC an attractive alternative - is because the company has very low leverage and no RIDEA exposure." I like "net lease" REITs, and LTC's seemingly defensive attributes makes this REIT an easy SWAN to own. In case you missed the train, this may be a good time to get back on it!

Click to enlarge

#1 Good Grief, Don't Jump Off This Dividend Machine

(Views: 59,073)

This article is not only the #1 article for me in 2016, but also my #1 article EVER on Seeking Alpha.

On December 5th, I wrote an article on Realty Income, in which I explained that "I like bargains, and I think anyone would be happy to get their hands on Realty Income shares with a going in yield of 5%."

I went on to ask, "what's the noise about dividend growth slowing?"

I wrote, "O does not have to work as hard to produce profits today. In fact, the company could slow down its acquisition pipeline substantially and still continue to generate steady earnings growth. But instead of slowing down, O is exploiting its competitive advantage by raising its acquisition guidance to $1.5 billion."

I explained that "I see absolutely no reason to jump ship with Realty Income. We did recommend trimming shares a few months ago. However, we never went to a SELL as we consider this particular REIT one of our favorite "buy-and-hold" stocks."

Then I summed it up:

Because of Realty Income's transparency and predictability, a forward-looking business model - which is more investor-friendly than a typical backward-looking model (than the above-referenced author suggested as a peer group) - my most predictable REIT pick supports stable cash returns that are expected to last years into the future, so good grief please don't JUMP SHIP.

Click to enlarge

It's not surprising that my Realty Income article was my #1 article EVER on Seeking Alpha (based on page views). It's also not surprising to see the continued number of traders looking to market-time this reliable REIT, waiting for the sky to fall.

It's true that I recommended TRIMMING shares in Realty Income (earlier this year), but I have never recommended a SELL. I'll remind you, being wrong once means getting out at the wrong time or not getting back in at the right time. However, being wrong on both can lead to long-lasting effects, and sometimes, the damage can keep investors away from the markets for an extended period of time - sometimes forever!

My advice for you in 2017: Don't be a market timer, especially when it comes to Equity REITs. The whole purpose of owning shares in a REIT is to benefit from the power of compounding; rent checks are reliable sources of income which provide durable dividends that ultimately lead to outsized investment returns.

In a few days, I will be writing a detailed article to refute the recent article "Realty Income: The Sharks Have Begun To Circle," and who knows, maybe this article will surpass my all-time record of 59,073 page views.

In closing, I am grateful for everyone who clicked on a Seeking Alpha article in 2016 (and prior to that). As you know, the purpose for my writing is not to "time" stocks, but instead, to provide you with fundamental research that hopefully helps you become more intelligent REIT investors. Trust me, I've learned from your tips, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be of service.

Hopefully, 2017 will be good for REIT investors, and I'm eager to surpass my 2016 results (3.425 million page views and 335 articles). Always maintain adequate diversification and keep learning - or in the words of Benjamin Graham, "the most durable education is self-education." Happy Holidays!

Author's Note: I'm a Wall Street writer, and that means that I am not always right with my predictions or recommendations. That also applies to my grammar. Please excuse any typos, and I assure you that I will do my best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and my sole purpose for writing it is to assist with my research (I am the editor of a newsletter, Forbes Real Estate Investor), while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

The only guarantee that I will give you is that I will uncover each and every rock I can, in an effort to find satisfactory investments that "upon thorough analysis promises safety of principal and satisfactory return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative." (Ben Graham).

