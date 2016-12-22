Will Buffett Buy Coke? - A Rangeley Capital Discussion

Rangeley Capital's portfolio managers Andrew Walker and Chris DeMuth Jr. host a fifteen-minute podcast, which you can subscribe to on iTunes, Stitcher or audioBoom. If you missed the previous episode, then please check out Annual 'Orgy Of Wealth Destruction'

In the current episode, we start with deal surprises in 2017. Which deals will surprisingly close? Which will surprisingly get announced? We discuss the prospects for Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and Alere (NYSE:ALR). Then we turn to the possibility of Berkshire (BRK.A/BRK.B) backing an Anheuser-Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) deal with Coke (NYSE:KO) before Buffett's retirement, the possibility of Masayoshi Son's Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) backing the Sprint (NYSE:S) acquisition of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). What trends will define 2017? We hit on the chances of rising rates and volatility. To wrap up our podcast and our year, we end with internet porn. If you have feedback, please email podcast@rangeleycapital.com.

