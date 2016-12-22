The MnM Portfolio, Nov 2016: Ep. 21 - Thankful For 6 More Dividend Increases This Month

Background

This month's article marks the twenty-first installment in my ongoing series outlining my efforts to achieve dividend growth success. The portfolio is nicknamed the MnM portfolio, which is a moniker for "Minne(sota) 'n Monthly."

The title of the article this month acknowledges the record number of dividend increases that occurred within the portfolio. It's the season for thanksgiving (at least in the US it is), and I have much to be thankful for. I will discuss the increases in greater detail later in the article.

November also saw a reversal of the selloff that had been occurring over the past couple of months, with many of the holdings notching gains, and pushing the year-to-date portfolio return back over thirteen percent.

Note: The portfolio continues to hold 35 stocks which is at the lower end of my target portfolio size of ~35 - 40. I feel that the portfolio holds a sufficient number of stocks such that I can effectively follow them all. I will work towards achieving more equal weightings, as this will provide strong diversification with each stock representing approximately 2% - 3% of the portfolio total. I also receive 100 free trades each year from my brokerage, so I can trade in small quantities without worry about brokerage trading costs.

That being said, here's what happened in November.

November 2016

I have captured the activity for November and for the year-to-date in the standard roll forward summary below. The portfolio erased much of the declines experienced during September, posting a solid 3.7% increase. The gains were largely driven by the common equities, with the financial stocks in the portfolio, being US Bank (NYSE:USB), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Unum (NYSE:UNM) and Travelers (NYSE:TRV) all seeing sizable gains during the month on the post-election rally. Unsurprisingly, the rise in the financials coincided with continued struggles for many of the REITs in the portfolio, and as it turns out much of this month's investment was in that area.

The net performance of the portfolio of 13.1% year-to-date continues to outperform the S&P 500, which comes in right around 10% through the same time frame. The portfolio collected $277.86 in dividends during the month, all of which was recurring on positions held.

The portfolio was comprised of the following securities as of November 30, 2016:

The following sections go into greater detail of the events that have occurred since the end of October.

Sales

None

Additions

Lets face it, most of us have been patiently waiting for many of our favorite REITs to sell-off before allocating additional funds to them. REITs were amongst the top performers through the first half of the year, and not until recently have they begun to return to more reasonable valuations. This month I chose to allocate the bulk of the dividends collected by the portfolio towards the purchase of additional shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O).

If you've been following it this year you will know that Realty Income was on a tear, surging through the summer months, and in my opinion, reaching a level where the valuation was just ridiculous. Fortunately, it has experienced a pullback in the second half of the year, something I took advantage of to add more shares.

Click to enlarge

Source: FASTgraphs.net, December 21, 2016

While the price I paid is still a little bit above where I would have liked it to be, maybe closer to $50, I am okay and can live with the $55.54 per share that it cost me.

I also have to acknowledge that there was some psychological impetus for the buy, as the four shares rounded the position out to 50 shares, and moved the monthly dividend income for Realty Income over $10. Realty Income was the last of my current "fully funded" positions which was not paying me at least $10 per payment each time (yes, the caveat is that they pay monthly), so getting it over this threshold felt a little bit like a milestone.

The last buy of the month was to add a share to my stake in Patterson Dental (NASDAQ:PDCO), which sold off fairly rapidly on a poor quarter. This is one I will continue to look at adding to should the price continue to hover near $40 per share.

Click to enlarge

Source: FASTgraphs.net, December 21, 2016

Dividends Collected

I collected $277.86 in dividends and interest during the month, all of which was recurring. I have updated and included the forward-looking dividend summary as follows:

Click to enlarge

I continue to highlight this each month, but the portfolio is entirely invested and full dividends are being collected. This leaves Q4 as a baseline level to track growth in 2017 from.

Click to enlarge

In terms of income growth, when I exclude the dividends collected in Q4 from Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and McCormick (NYSE:MKC), which were not received in Q3 as I had not yet purchased the shares, Q4's same-stock quarter over quarter dividend income is up over 3%. Q1 2017 is already trending up nearly 1% as compared to the current quarter and should continue to grow.

Dividend Increases

As mentioned in the title to the article, November was a record breaking month for the portfolio!

The portfolio saw six positions announce increased dividends, which ranged in amount from just over 1% to 25%. Two of the portfolio newcomers Starbucks and McCormick are included in the bunch, which helped drive the number of increases up.

In looking at the income trend lines, I would once again highlight that the gap in income for the first quarter year-over-year is largely attributable to the rollover contribution; however, as we look beyond the start of 2016, and move into 2017 all upward income trends have been organic, driven off of dividend increases and reinvestment. Beginning next month I will expand to present all of 2017.

Click to enlarge

Closing Thoughts

I was reading over last month's closing thoughts and at the time my message was to keep to the strategy, even in months when it looks like things aren't going your way, and valuations continue to depress. Well, it didn't take long for the downward trend to reverse, and for valuations to improve. Ironically, even in the new atmosphere, the message stays the same - try to filter out the daily/weekly/monthly fluctuations and focus on the long-run and dividend growth objectives.

The portfolio had a stellar month in terms of dividend growth and reinvestment. I was able to accomplish what I wanted with Realty Income at a fair price, and added a share of Patterson at a discount as well.

Looking towards December I have my eyes set on adding to my position in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) which has sold off in recent months and trades at a discount. Additionally, the distributors Patterson Companies and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) continue to be on my radar.

I plan to write up one more article summarizing the year, picking my stock of the year and doing some analysis of what I got right and what I got wrong. So look for that at some point in the coming week or so.

We are now down to one more article before I can begin reporting 401K funds as starting in January I will be eligible to start participating in my employer's 401K. As I write this there is only one paycheck to go until it starts! In addition to building the portfolio from the inside, I will be able to show outside assets as well, which one day will enter the portfolio.

Finally, I want to wish everyone a happy and safe holidays! 2016 has been a great year for me and for the portfolio and I am happy to have shared my ups and downs and thoughts with you. Your feedback (good and bad) is always appreciated. I hope that 2017 proves to be just as prosperous for all of us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS LISTED IN THE PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.