Mattel Knows Its Customers - Cramer's Lightning Round (12/21/16)

EOG Resources has room to go higher.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, December 21.

Bullish Calls

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR): It's a smart investing idea although the stock doesn't yield much.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG): It'll still go higher.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT): They're a good company with high customer engagement and 5% dividend yield. Buy it.

Bearish Calls

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS): It has moved up already. The only steel company Cramer is recommending now is Nucor (NYSE:NUE) as it has good fundamentals.

CST Brands (NYSE:CST): The company is being acquired which means a money-making opportunity doesn't exist. Cramer suggested buying Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) instead.

Senior Housing Properties (NYSE:SNH): "Too risky, don't like that particular segment of the real estate investment trust market. Let's be very careful. Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) is the only one really right now of REITs that I am going to get behind very strongly here."

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO): The stock has moved up already. Cramer prefers Freeport (NYSE:FCX) over Rio.

