Sell Twilio On The Short Covering Bounce

Shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) jumped 15.61% on Wednesday on the news that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was going to use Twilio's software to power Amazon Web Service's product: Amazon Voice Simple Notification Service. Though we welcome the development, we still don't believe the company's valuation is justified by any means and recommend investors to sell their stock or to avoid it entirely.

Valuation

The company today closed at a $3 billion market cap. The company earned only $71.5 million on the latest quarter with a gross profit of $40.3 million and operating expenses of $51.5 million, resulting on a net loss of $11.2 million. Using third-quarter run rate, the company trades at 10.5x revenue and zero profits.

WhatsApp

We know from its 10-Q that its 10 largest customers generated 31% of its revenue base, of which 10% comes from WhatsApp. The following is a warning from its 10-Q:

In 2013, 2014, 2015 and the nine months ended September 30, 2016, WhatsApp, a Variable Customer Account, accounted for 11%, 13%, 17% and 10% of our revenue, respectively. WhatsApp uses our Programmable Voice products and Programmable Messaging products in its applications to verify new and existing users on its service. Our Variable Customer Accounts, including WhatsApp, do not have long-term contracts with us and may reduce or fully terminate their usage of our products at any time without notice, penalty or termination charges. In addition, the usage of our products by WhatsApp and other Variable Customer Accounts may change significantly between periods."

Its customers aren't locked in and can cancel at any time, which is a cause of concern. But what every investor needs to ask themselves is what type of customer accounts can Twilio land that could make a significant impact on its revenue. WhatsApp already has more than 1 billion users and WhatsApp revenue this year will come in at only $28 million.

Are you following here? Twilio is charging WhatsApp (Facebook) $28 million a year for 1 billion users to use its software. Amazon AWS was already using Twilio services as well as Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Uber (Private:UBER), Airbnb (Private:AIRB), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Hulu, Dell, etc. during the third quarter.

Even if it could land a significant amount of new customers, the service fee it would be able to charge is very low and won't provide much of a cushion to support the current valuation. The stock is up in hot air.

To make things worst, this past Tuesday, the lockup period ended, and any further rallies, I believe, will be met with sellers. However, due to the big short interest on the stock, we don't recommend short selling the stock. Should the stock climb toward the $45 mark, we would recommend investors to buy put options.

There are better options for investors to put their money out there where the stock is fairly valued and provides growth opportunities. Think of Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS), for example.

Twilio is a strong sell. Avoid it at all costs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.