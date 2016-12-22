What Are The Risks To Buying Resource Capital Corporation?

Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:RSO) is unique among the mortgage REITs. Their CRE (Commercial Real Estate) segment is not particularly unique relative to the other CRE mREITs, but the enormous discount to book value and the chopped dividend (down to $.05 from $.42 per quarter) separate it from the crowd. For investors focused on generating dividend income over the next 12 months, RSO would not make sense. However, the company has a substantial appeal to investors who are willing to look a year into the future. In highlighting the risk factors for RSO, I want to emphasize that most of these risks will be factors relating to the underlying investment rather than short-term price movements. Therefore, I want to get the short-term price movements issue out of the way first.

The Only Discussion Necessary on Short-Term Price Movements

There is some significant price volatility on RSO. Investors need to be able to withstand downward pressure and be willing to plan for their allocation with room to raise positions if prices decline so they can have a low weighted average share price. The price movements in the short term can be driven by several factors including funds selling the holding based on the indexes they follow, income investors fleeing the company in search of better income, traders pulling their bids before the holidays, tax loss harvesting and window dressing (no one wants to admit they were holding RSO during the huge fall).

In my opinion, this is a very dangerous area for investors who like to use stop-loss orders. There appears to be a technical resistance level right around $8, though the level could be formed by sellers refusing to go cheaper or by strong buyers showing up to support shares at that price.

Risk Factors for the Company

These are the factors that really matter in determining where share prices will end up a year or two from now.

Risk #1 - Disposing of Segments

The first risk that needs to be discussed is the ability of the new management team to move the non-core segments. One of the largest factors dragging the performance of RSO lower on fundamental factors (i.e., book value or book value + dividends) is the performance of their weaker segments. These are relatively small segments. They may invest in useful assets, but RSO doesn't seem to have the economy of scale necessary for these investments to help shareholders. The new management team already impaired some values and provided guidance on expected Q4 impairments to bring valuations to the level where management thinks the assets will sell. If for any reason management was wrong in their estimates, that would be a significant risk factor. I believe management is capable of making accurate estimates, but this is one of the risks. If these segments cannot be sold near the estimated values, it would require either a larger loss or the segments could continue to drag on performance.

Risk #2 - Defaults on Assets

The company is taking on significant credit risk. Prior to Q3 2016, I felt the company was not taking large enough charges against their cash interest income to account for the probability of some loans eventually defaulting. The Q3 results really hammered that home as the new manager went through the portfolio and assessed the loans to take impairments where necessary. I can't see any reason management would take the impairments on some loans and then hide other poorly performing loans. However, if the economy were to turn materially worse it could send defaults higher. That would drop book value and indicate weaker earnings because interest income should be adjusted to include the expected average cost of defaults.

Compounding The Risks

The risk for mortgage REITs is always amplified by leverage. For RSO, the preferred equity is creating additional leverage from the view of the common shareholder and that leads investors to require even higher expected returns. If either risk factor came back to bite the company, the damage to common shareholders is increased.

I believe the optimal amount of leverage for an mREIT running a CRE portfolio is somewhere in the 2.7x to 4.0x range. If you're not familiar with RSO's leverage or comparable values for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), check out my math comparing leverage for RSO and BXMT.

Even if RSO manages to sell off the other segments at the expected values, investors don't know what level of leverage RSO will choose. By my math, a CRE mREIT like RSO should be planning on creating a sustainable yield of about 9% on book value (8.5% to 10% is a fair range). For that math, look at my projections for RSO's dividend in 2018.

Buying More RSO

On 12/19/2016, I purchased more shares of RSO around $8.22, give or take a cent. On 12/20/2016, my next limit order triggered and I bought additional shares below $8.05. My position in RSO is not large compared to the market capitalization of the company, but it is a materially larger portion of my portfolio than I would normally allocate to a single company.

Conclusion

The strong price volatility seen in shares lately can make it a more difficult investment for some investors to stomach. The profile of the investor who would want to own RSO changed dramatically since the Q3 earnings release, because the stock is now a value play rather than a source of immediate income. For the income investor who is willing to be patient, my projected annualized dividend of $1.20 would create a 14.6% yield off the recent price of $8.20. Over the next several months, I think RSO could move to trade between $9.50 and $11.00, but it may require a significant catalyst such as an investor presentation from management to demonstrate their plan to create value for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information in this article represents the opinion of the analyst. All statements are represented as opinions, rather than facts, and should not be construed as advice to buy or sell a security. This article is prepared solely for publication on Seeking Alpha and any reproduction of it on other sites is unauthorized. Ratings of “outperform” and “underperform” reflect the analyst’s estimation of a divergence between the market value for a security and the price that would be appropriate given the potential for risks and returns relative to other securities. The analyst does not know your particular objectives for returns or constraints upon investing. All investors are encouraged to do their own research before making any investment decision. Information is regularly obtained from Yahoo Finance, Google Finance, and SEC Database. If Yahoo, Google, or the SEC database contained faulty or old information it could be incorporated into my analysis. Tipranks: Assign buy rating.