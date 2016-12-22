OPEC Vs. Reality, Which Will Give First?

OPEC countries should take what they can get and use this to diversify their economies.

The about-face this month is more rational, but it's very unlikely the old order is going to be restored.

OPEC has shot itself dramatically in the foot with the market share based strategy two years ago, foregoing hundreds of billions in revenues.

A little while ago, we argued that an OPEC agreement would be meaningless, and this created some misunderstandings (see the comment section). We never argued that it would not succeed in increasing the price of oil. After all, one of the main arguments we had against the agreement was that a higher oil price would induce a US shale comeback.

Needless to say, we need higher oil prices to stick for a while for that to happen. That is entirely possible, but on second thoughts, it might not. Consider the following, from Bloomberg (our emphasis):

U.S. shale oil companies are using the post-OPEC rally to hedge their oil price risk for next year and 2018 above $50 a barrel, bankers, merchants and brokers said, pushing the forward oil curve upside down. The rush to hedge -- locking in future cash flows and sales prices -- could translate into higher U.S. oil production next year, offsetting the first output cut by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in eight years. As such, the producer group could end up throwing a life-line to a sector it once tried to crush.

This is basically our argument, but then fast forwarded via hedging. If many shale producers are setting themselves up with a price floor via hedging, there are strong incentives to cut cost further, as that Is the way to increase profits (should the price not move significantly above the floor).

You might also want to consider the following, from Seeking Alpha:

OPEC oil output set another record high in November ahead of the deal to cut production, according to a Reuters survey, which means OPEC will have a bigger task in complying with its new plan to cut supply starting in 2017. Supply from OPEC rose to 34.19M bbl/day last month from 33.82M bbl/day in October, the survey says, meaning OPEC would be pumping 1.69M bbl/day above the 32.5M target level agreed last week.

And OPEC was hardly alone in this, from Reuters:

Russia plans to use its November oil production, which was its highest in almost 30 years, as its baseline when it cuts output under this week's deal with OPEC, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov said on Friday. Russia has promised to gradually cut output by up to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2017 as part of a deal with other producers aimed at supporting oil prices.

So basically just about everybody was rushing in to boost November production in order to get a high baseline for the production cuts, like the Saudi's quickly increasing production by 1M barrels to 11M barrels.

The Russian central bank didn't even raise its oil price forecast, they have two scenario's. One centers around $40 a barrel and the more optimistic one around $55 a barrel.

No wonder there were those that feared that oil would go back to $30 in the absence of an agreement (or even $20, as some argued).

Here is the verdict from CityAM on Oilprice.com, they're not mincing their words:

The new OPEC deal to cut oil output - the cartel's first since 2008 - amounts to nothing less than Saudi Arabia's surrender to the power of American shale. It has come about due to Riyadh's belated, horrified understanding that it has utterly lost control over the energy market, running through its capital reserves in the process. Rather than young, feckless Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman using Saudi Arabia's John D Rockefeller strategy to permanently drive U.S. shale out of the energy market, the exact opposite result has occurred. Unwittingly, the Saudis have made the Americans the new global energy swing producer, the permanent ceiling for the global price of oil.

Not everybody agrees with this though. Here is SA contributor Zoltan Ban:

A very popular narrative in the past few years emerged, putting US shale into a very important assumed position of wrestling control of the oil market away from OPEC. The argument goes that as soon as oil prices will recover, shale producers will return to the frantic pace of drilling we saw prior to 2014, setting off a new shale boom, which just like the initial boom, will once again overflow the market. This assumption overlooks a number of factors in regards to the state of the shale industry, which put together paint a very different picture.

Here are some of the factors he mentions that, in his view, make a second shale boom unlikely:

Production has been concentrated in prime acreage, sooner or later it has to move to more marginal lands. He argues that in terms of wells it can support, the sweet spot areas are about at the halfway point to saturation. Given that, he argues that the "Eagle Ford field and the Bakken are unlikely to surpass their peak oil production level. The Permian is likely to continue on its steady production increase for a while longer"

The financial condition of shale companies is problematic, in fact, most shale plays haven't actually show a profit

However, against these arguments there are counter arguments possible:

While prime acreage is getting saturated with wells (although even according to Ban this is still only half-way done), new prime acreage is being discovered, like the huge Wolfcamp discovery in Texas

While Ban is right to point out technology hasn't been the only factor in getting break-even cost down, it has still been rather important. And there isn't much reason to believe we're at the end of the technology (or even entirely new technologies, see below) and learning curves.

It is certainly true that few shale drillers are profitable and quite a few have gone bankrupt, but with bankruptcy acreage moves into stronger hands at a discount, it doesn't disappear from the market.

Maybe a new shale boom isn't necessary to nullify the OPEC deal. What about mildly rising US production doing the trick? After all, the decline in rigs operating has been halted and reversed already for quite some time.

The incoming Trump government could give the sector another boost in the form of relaxing regulation.

While American companies are furthest along the shale learning curve, unconventional oil and gas fields are by no means a phenomenon limited to North America. The US shale revolution could be replicated elsewhere, in places like Argentina, parts of China, or even the UK.

In the end, shale will only work in the medium term and it isn't really the whole story. How disciplined OPEC remains, and how world oil demand develops are other determining factors for the oil price. On the first, history isn't on the side of OPEC, even if the Saudis adopted a "whatever it takes" attitude.

Given the intense rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and given the dire financial position of many OPEC members, we don't think there is much reason for optimism with regard to the member countries sticking to the agreement.

On the other hand, IEA's head Faith Birol is quite optimistic about the agreement and he expects the market to balance much sooner now, like early next year.

It also depends on getting non-OPEC members cutting 600,000 barrels a day of production, half of which supposedly by Russia. Well, perhaps.

And then there are wildcards like this, not any imminent threat to oil prices by any means, but still interesting enough to keep an eye on (from OZY):

As strange as it sounds, producers are experimenting with ways to zap previously unextractable oil resources with microwaves, which has the potential to kick-start an even bigger energy revolution than fracking - and appease environmentalists while they're at it. This is potentially "a whole shift in the paradigm," says Peter Kearl, co-founder and CTO of Qmast, a Colorado-based company pioneering the use of the microwave tech. Some marquee names are betting on the play: Oil giants BP and ConocoPhillips are pouring resources into developing similar extraction techniques, which can be far less water- and energy-intensive than fracking.

Conclusion

While the OPEC agreement has certainly managed to boost the oil price, especially after it emerged that the Saudi's were prepared to make deep cuts themselves, it very much remains to be seen how significant this deal will turn out to be.

We think that in the medium term, there is every reason to expect OPEC discipline to slip and shale production to increase and what happens to oil demand remains to be seen as well.

We would say, enjoy the ride, it's probably going to last a little longer, but reality has a habit of biting at unexpected times..

The whole market flooding strategy has cost OPEC hundreds of billions in lost revenues and put quite a few of its members on the brink of financial disaster.

It is good that it has come to its senses and start clawing back, but the old order is unlikely to return, not in the same form anyway. What many OPEC members should do is maximize revenues and use these in order to create more diversified economies, just like some of the major oil companies are diversifying.

