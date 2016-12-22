Under Armour: The Bear Case Is Strengthening

I'd like to start this article by noting that this is my fourth bearish article on Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) I've been bearish on the company for quite some time now. Here's one of the many posts I made on StockTwits when shares traded in the mid-$40's. They're now trading around $30, and still have some more room to fall in my opinion.

@bladz1454 no, mid-term. think Nike is facing too many headwinds (adidas resurgence, UA), and think UA is overvalued atm, PE is too high - Edwin (@kyecapital) Aug. 11 at 08:56 AM

I did not plan on writing any more articles on the company any time soon, but have found some new information that I feel strengthens the bear case.

I would also like to note that I have written bearish articles on Nike (NYSE:NKE) as well, but have added that I like Nike as a company and would consider initiating a long position in the company if shares fell to my target price. This is not the same case when it comes to Under Armour, and I'll explain why below.

Profitability Issues

To put it simply, Under Armour is having a rough time maintaining profitability. Operating margins were 7.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2016, down from 10.3% and 11.5% in 2015 and 2014, respectively. Management has justified this deterioration in margins and profitability by arguing that increased costs were necessary to maintain growth. That argument sounds completely fair at first glance, but Under Armour was growing just as quickly, if not faster, in 2014 and 2015 yet managed to achieve much higher levels of profitability.

This downturn in profits indicates that Under Armour is losing pricing power, and I believe that the company has decreased prices and increased markdowns in order to maintain high levels of top-line and revenue growth. This would explain why UA's profitability is declining considerably. The other side of this argument would be that Under Armour is much smaller than its primary competitors and as such lower profit margins are necessary to ensure growth. However, I would point to Lululemon (NYSE: LULU) as an example of a sportswear company that has managed to grow at a rapid clip while maintaining solid margins and bottom line growth.

MLB Deal: A Game-Changer?

The news that Under Armour had secured its first major league sponsorship via a partnership with Major League Baseball made headlines several weeks ago, with bulls claiming that this was a major accomplishment and would serve as a means to boost visibility and increase sales.

I don't disagree with the fact that this is a big milestone for the company, nor that it will increase brand visibility. I would, however, argue that the MLB deal is not as big a deal as some have made it out to be.

For one, major league sponsorships are not always as lucrative as they may seem. Just take a look at Adidas (OTCQX: OTCQX:ADDYY), who turned down renewing a 10-year contract they had with the NBA from 2006-2016. The company had a deal with the NBA where its logo appeared on practice jerseys, official NBA apparel and merchandise, etc. This deal provided no real benefit to Adidas, which currently still has very little market share in basketball and which struggled in the US until this year.

Additionally, baseball continues to face viewership and popularity declines in the United States and these trends should continue when Under Armour's contract comes into effect in 2020. MLB's viewers, as per the above embedded article, are the oldest of any major professional sport in the US. Again, this is another indicator that the deal isn't a game-changer as I've written, along with many other writers and analysts, that Under Armour needs to target younger, fashion-conscious teenagers and millennials that Adidas and Nike have successfully captured.

Growth Issues

Under Armour's slowing growth is attributable, in my opinion, to a lack of increase in interest and excitement in the brand. Just take a look at this Google Trends data, comparing search queries of Adidas, Nike (NYSE: NKE), and Under Armour. Google search interest in the first two companies has steadily increased over the past several years, while Under Armour's has stayed relatively flat. Another troubling sign is that interest barely spiked during the peak retail periods around Black Friday, whereas search interest in Adidas and Nike products, as you can see from the screenshot, exploded during this time.

Click to enlarge

This flat level of interest in Under Armour explains why the company's stock has suffered due to slowing growth, and is a warning sign to bulls who believe that UA is Nike's heir apparent. I'd like to qualify my statements by writing that Google Trends is only one form of supplementary data and should be taken with a grain of salt, but it is a viable source of data and information that affirms many concerns about the company's future growth prospects.

Basketball Woes

The company's share price took a beating several weeks ago when FootLocker's CEO said on a conference call that sales of the Curry 3, Steph Curry's signature shoe, were slower than expected. This information was dismissed by many pundits and UA bulls as anecdotal and meaningless, but further evidence of UA's basketball issues were affirmed by this tweet by NPD Sports Industry analyst Matt Powell. Under Armour enjoyed a fantastic run in basketball, but the fashion trends away from performance basketball have won out. Curry has also been forced to share the spotlight with fellow superstar and Nike athlete Kevin Durant, which have decreased his numbers and production levels from what they were last season.

Click to enlarge

The other tweet in the image, if you'd like to search for tweets about Under Armour on Twitter, is a fair representation of the general sentiment surrounding the company on social media. As a teenager myself whose favorite social media platform is Twitter, I can attest to the fact that Under Armour's products are generally poorly-received on Twitter and typically characterized as aesthetically unappealing and unfashionable.

Conclusion

Concerns over Under Armour's basketball unit, along with slowing growth and declining profitability, make a long position in the company questionable. The share price deterioration, while it has been quite severe, will continue for the foreseeable future.

As I wrote in my last article on Under Armour, I would advise bulls to consider whether or not their geographical location may be contorting their perception of the company's popularity.

I've spent the majority of my time in the stock market researching and analyzing footwear and athletic apparel companies, and welcome any questions or disagreements either in the comments section or via email (email address is located in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADDYY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.