CNX Coal Resources Is Top Safe 10%+ Yield Dog For December Gains

10%+ top ten safe dividend dogs projected 29.09% less net gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K in all ten.

10%+ top ten dividend dogs by yield, SXCP, PSEC, CYS, FSC, PNNT, ORC, AI, NAP, CCLP, and TICC charged after October as Dow dogs did too.

Eighty-two 7%+yield, $200M+ market-cap source-dogs ranged in yield from 7.49% to 23.93% as of December 19. Cash flow margin to cover dividend winnowed the list to forty for this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, "underdogs".

These 82 Dividend Dogs Fetched 7.49%+ Yield

Broker one-year target results from Yahoo! Finance, based on market closing prices on December 19 for forty stocks from seven of eleven Morningstar sectors, were screened for cash flow to cover dividend, analyst buy ratings of 1 (buy) to 4.0 (hold/sell), and yields exceeding 8.2% to reveal the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend-paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates, expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Dog Metrics Extracted Bargains

The forty 8%+ yield dividend dogs were culled from the larger list by showing cash flow yield exceeding dividend yield. Whether their yields can overcome market cross-winds in the seven sectors represented, is considered below. Closed-End Funds, ETFs, and ETNs were excluded here, but Real Estate Investment Trusts, MLPs, Royalty Trusts, and Business Development Companies were recruited for the list along with common stocks.

Ten 10%+ yield dividend dogs by best yields included five sectors: five from financial services, two in real estate, one each in energy, industrials, and basic materials.

Top-dog, TICC Capital (NASDAQ:TICC) [1] led the list and the five financial representatives with a 17.42% yield estimate.

The other four financial firms placed fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth:

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) [4]

Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) [6];

Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC) [7];

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) [9];

Second place went to the lone energy firm in the top ten:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) [2]

Third place went to the lone industrials representative in the top ten:

Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) [3]

Fifth place was claimed by the first of two Real Estate sector dogs on the list,

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) [5];

The other real estate firm placed eighth:

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) [8];

The remaining single representative from basic materials placed tenth to complete the 10%+yield dividend dog team list for December 19:

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) [10];

Actionable Conclusions: (1) 10%+ Yield and (2) Dow Dogs Charged Into December

The 10%+ Yield dogs dropped in dividend and rose in price to make their charging bull move. Dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each dog tumbled 9.8%, while total single share price of those ten equities rose 10.3% after November.

Dow dogs also charged as aggregate single share price for the ten soared 17% between October 3 and December 19, while annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top-ten Dow dogs dropped 6.5% for the period according to IndexArb.com.

As a result, the Dow dogs' overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten) expanded from its previous girth.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Grow More Overbought

Historically, the overhang was $278 or 70% in December, 2015. April, 2016 put the number up to $398 or 107%. July set the annual record at $446 or 125%, September narrowed the gap to $378 or 101%. December 2016 set the record high at $503 or 139%.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested shows an overbought condition. Meaning, no matter which chart you read, these are low-risk and low-opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $28.00 as of 12/19/16.

Conversely, the 10%+ Yield chart shows those dogs to be reaching buy points as higher-risk and also high-potential pups. The 10%+ Yield stocks top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $6.97 as of 12/19/16.

Should Dow prices ever to move to a level 30-35% lower, they could again become attractive dividend buys! As it stands, the Dow has become an index of growth stocks as their dividends have progressively been devalued by excessively high market prices.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Ten Top 10%+ Yield Dogs Pursue 12.99% Average Upsides Into December 2017; (5) Ten Bottom 10%+ Yield Dogs Produced Averaged -3.28%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates, these provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wrought (6) 4.79% Average Upsides, & (7) 14.87% Average Net Gain from Top 30 Dividend 10%+ Yield Dogs By December, 2017

Top thirty dogs from the 10%+ Yield list were graphed below as of December 12, 2016 as compared to analyst mean price target estimates for the same date in 2017.

A hypothetical $1000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter the analyst mean target price was used to gauge stock price upsides and net gains including dividends less broker fees as of 2017.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $30,000 invested as $1k in each of the highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created data points for 2016. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2017 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Analyst data reported by Yahoo finance projected a 3.7% lower dividend from $30K invested as $1k in each stock in this group while aggregate single share price was projected to increase 5.12% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts had a better history of estimate accuracy .

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column on the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (8): Analysts Alleged Ten 10%+ Yield Dogs Would Net 18.99% to 30.29% By December 2017

Five of the ten top dividend yielding 10%+ Yield dogs were among the ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. So this month the dog strategy as graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance into 2017:

CNX Coal Resources (NYSE:CNXC) was projected to net $302.86 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CNXC.

CSI Compressco was projected to net $300.00 based on dividend plus median target price estimates from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 105% more than the market as a whole.

Navios Maritime Midstream was projected to net $264.24 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NAP.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was projected to net $250.65 based on estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was projected to net $235.41 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) was projected to net $219.20 based on estimates from eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for TCRD.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was projected to net $203.17 based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Finance was projected to net $201.40 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate by five analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for FSC.

CYS Investments was projected to net $198.59 based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners was projected to net $189.85 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from thee analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was 23.65% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Price Histories of Highest Upside VS. Lowest Downside Analyst Projected Stocks Show Brokers Bias

Analyst designated and red-lined "loser" TICC Capital shows a 3% gain on past month price chart. However, analyst upside star stock, CNX Coal Resources shows an 8% decline. These real recent price trends contradict analyst projections. Momentum backs neither Wall Street Wizard prediction for underdog nor their top dog.

This evidence supports Michael O'Higgins' "media index" admonition. He advises investors to pay close attention to "magazine covers, news headlines, and ads placed by investment advisors, primarily in Barron's." He concludes that "you can make out like a bandit by acting the opposite way." Sometimes analyst target price targets can be similar contrarian indicators. Just like this time.

10%+ Yield Dividend Dogs Find 29.09% Less Return From 5 Lowest-Priced Come December 2017

10%+ yield stocks to buy and hold for at least one year were reported based on: (1) Yields over 10%; (2) Minimum $200M Market Capitalization; (3) Price Upside to 2017; (4) Analyst Rated 1.5-3.3; (5) Analyst 1yr. target upsides; (6) Cash Flow Yield Exceeding Dividend Yield.

As mentioned above, five of eleven Morningstar sectors placed dogs in the top ten 10%+ yielder list for December: financial services, energy, industrials, real estate, and basic materials.

Actionable Conclusions: (10) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Gaining 10%+ Yield Dogs Were Estimated to Deliver 11.31% Vs. (11) 15.95% Net Gains for All Ten as of December 19, 2016

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Yield dividend dog kennel by gains were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 29.09% LESS net gain than the same amount invested in all ten. The sixth lowest-priced 10+ Yield dividend dog, CSI Compressco , was projected to deliver the best net gain of 30%.

The five lowest-priced 10%+ Yield dogs for December 19 were: Fifth Street Finance; TICC Capital; CYS Investments; Pennant Park Investment; Prospect Capital, with prices ranging from $5.42 to $8.33.

The higher-priced 10%+ Yield dogs for October 3 were: CSI Compressco; Navios Maritime Midstream; Orchid Island Capital; Arlington Asset Investment; SunCoke Energy Partners, whose prices ranged from $9.25 to $19.90.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a "here and now" equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do. Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0-20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as reference points for a 10%+ Yield dividend dog stock investment research process into October 2016. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article.--Fredrik Arnold

