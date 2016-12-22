Contrary To Popular Belief, All Is Well With Honeywell

Honeywell is still expected to report Q4 2016 earnings that are in line with the previously communicated EPS guidance.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) was in the news late last week for the company's so-called "downbeat" Q4 2016 guidance. As described in this article, Honeywell is now expected to report Q4 2016 and full-year 2017 results that are below analyst estimates:

"Honeywell now sees Q4 EPS of $1.74 vs. its prior target of $1.74-$1.78. Analysts expected $1.75. Looking ahead to 2017, Honeywell expects EPS of $6.85-$7.10, with the midpoint below the Wall Street consensus of $7.08. The company predicts sales will be down 1% to up 2% vs. analyst views for a gain of about 1%. Honeywell targets organic sales growth of 1%-3%."

On December 16, 2016, HON shares were down by almost 10 points in pre-market trading after the company released this updated guidance, but the stock actually ended up finishing the day flat (up 0.03%). Therefore, I believe that the market was trying to tell investors that all is well with this company, even if the upcoming earnings are impacted by short-term headwinds.

The Q4 2016 Guidance, Downbeat Or In Line With Expectations?

Management guided for Honeywell to report Q4 2016 EPS of $1.74, which is at the low end of the previously communicated EPS target of $1.74-$1.78. I covered Honeywell's Q4 2016 and full-year 2017 guidance in this article (posted in mid-October 2016), and I want to stress the fact that not only is the updated guidance still within the previously communicated EPS range but, more importantly, this company will achieve double-digit YoY earnings growth if the "low" $1.74 target is met.

There is no denying that Honeywell will have to contend with short-term headwinds throughout the remainder of 2016 and well into 2017, but I believe that the company's long-term story is still intact. Let's not forget that Honeywell is still expected to grow earnings by double-digit figures in the upcoming year and this is after the company has been able to report impressive earnings growth throughout 2016. Additionally, there are potential catalyst that could help propel the stock price higher over the next three-to-five years.

Will Honeywell Be "Trumped" (In A Good Way)?

There is a lot of uncertainty related to how president-elect Donald J. Trump's anticipated policies will impact the economy, and more specifically, Honeywell and the other industrial conglomerates, but the one thing that is for sure going to happen is major change will be occurring. If Mr. Trump follows through on some of his campaign promises, there are two significant policy changes --(1) infrastructure spending and (2) lower taxes --that will play out as long-term catalysts for Honeywell. Mr. Trump is quoted as saying that he will usher in a new "Industrial Revolution" by increasing infrastructure spending and making significant changes to trade policies. In addition, Mr. Trump wants to fuel the economy by lowering corporate tax rates, which will have a material impact to the earnings potential for most U.S. companies.

No one truly knows what policy changes Mr. Trump and team will implement, but it is appearing more and more likely that infrastructure spending will indeed be going up and that U.S. companies will be paying less in taxes at some point in the near future. Both of these trends will benefit the industrial companies (yes, including Honeywell), so what's not to like about a company that is expected to grow next year's earnings by double-digits in addition to having the opportunity to benefit from the changing political environment? Plus, Honeywell's stock is attractively valued based on several different metrics.

Valuation

Based on Honeywell's current price-to-earnings ("P/E") ttm ratio and price-to-book, the company's stock is attractively valued when compared to the industry averages.

Moreover, HON shares are attractively valued when compared to the company's peers based on forward P/E ratios.

Bottom Line

Honeywell's earnings will be under pressure for the next four-to-five quarters, at least, but, in my opinion, the company has operations in industries that will be relevant for many years to come. As such, investors should not be overly concerned about short-term headwinds because, as I described in this article, Honeywell is well-positioned for 2017 and beyond.

Investors should take a wait-and-see stance when trying to determine what type of impact Mr. Trump's policies will have on Honeywell's business, but, in the same breath, I believe that long-term investors will be rewarded for investing in a best-of-breed industrial company that has great business prospects in place. Investors with a three-to-five year time horizon should consider layering into a Honeywell position at today's price.

