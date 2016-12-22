2 Undervalued Gold Juniors

While gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) have been bludgeoned the past couple months, the Junior Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) has fared the worst. The index has dropped nearly 47% from its August highs and is on track for one of its steepest declines since inception. While the majority of investors have been throwing in the towel on their juniors, I have been busy sifting through the rubble. My goal is to find the highest-quality assets, and there is no better time to do so than after a 40% correction. Combing through the multitude of junior miners is a daunting task, as there are over 200 gold juniors to research. However, this undertaking has led me to two juniors that I previously skimmed over and did limited research on. These are Erdene Resource Development Corp. (OTCPK:ERDCF) and Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF), and I believe both to be undervalued at current levels.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In my recent articles, I have discussed in depth why I prefer individual junior gold stocks to the Gold Miners Index. My goal is to find junior miners that are on the verge of receiving re-ratings in their valuations and are also takeover targets. In addition to this, my goal is also to outperform the Gold Miners Index. The Gold Miners Index is made up of several "dogs", and I feel these sluggish companies weigh down the index's performance.

A few of these dogs are Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD), and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), which cumulatively make up over 13% of the index. Not only have these companies significantly underperformed the GDX, two of them are up less than 20% for the year. This pales in comparison to the GDX itself, which is still up 38% for the year, despite the recent correction.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the daily chart of the GDX above, we can see that the index is at a very important level. It has broken through support at $22.50 and $20.45, and is now sitting at its final support level of 2016. This support level comes in at $18.60, and is where the GDX found support 3 separate times in March. In addition to the GDX being at horizontal support, it is also sitting at the bottom of its descending channel. This channel has been in play since July, and the index has continually found support at tests of the channel bottom. Conversely, it has also run into resistance at the top of this channel.

While this chart pattern is somewhat enticing, I am not long the GDX. As explained above, I prefer to hand-pick my junior miners instead of buying an index that is littered with laggards. Due to this trading strategy, I will outline my thesis on the two gold companies mentioned above.

Erdene Resource

Erdene Resource Development Corporation is a junior miner exploring for gold in southwest Mongolia. Mining in Mongolia has been put on the map by Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and its Oyu Tolgoi deposit. The deposit was so impressive, it prompted Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to take a majority ownership in Turquoise Hill Resources. Erdene has been exploring in Mongolia since 2011, and has thus far been successful in delineating two deposits at its Altan Nar project.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The kicker to the Erdene Resource investment thesis is the company's 2015 high-grade gold discovery at Bayan Khundii. The Bayan Khundii project is located 15 kilometers south of the company's flagship Altan Nar project. The first hole drilled at Bayan Khundii intersected 187 grams per tonne gold over 1 meter, only 16 meters from surface. This hole was followed up by 26 meters of 5.9 grams per tonne gold, within 60 meters from surface. While these holes are nothing spectacular, they are quite impressive for scout holes at a new discovery. Since 2015, the project has been drilled over a 600-meter strike length and to depths of roughly 125 meters. The results have been encouraging thus far, and the company potentially has a second gold project on its hands.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As of a few weeks ago, I was not even aware of Erdene Resource, but thankfully, another contributor on Seeking Alpha highlighted the company in his article "Resource Sector Digest: Bonanza? Not". In the article, the author shared his thoughts on Erdene's recent drill hole of 65 meters of gold grading 6.30 grams per tonne gold.

Below are the author's comments on the drill hole:

"Erdene's head line is misleading in this context. The company did not intersect 65 meters of 6.3 g/t; rather, it happened to drill a hole with several gold nuggets embedded in the core over a 65m length. We did not waste our subscribers' time by bringing this news release to their attention, and quite frankly, such is the case with most data we look at during a busy day."

As the saying goes, "One man's trash is another man's treasure". The stock is up nearly 30% since the article was written on December 5th, and has seen a relentless bid since. I went long Erdene Resource on December 6th and added a second position in another account at $0.53 cents (CAD) yesterday. The article prompted me to take a closer look at Erdene, and I liked what I saw. The company had 121 million shares outstanding, 26% of which are held by Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK), management, and Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND). This gave it a market capitalization of $53 million (CAD) at the time of the article, a very reasonable price for a gold company with two separate discoveries.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As of yesterday, the investment thesis for Erdene Resource has strengthened even more. The company reported a mammoth drill intersection of 110 meters of 10.46 grams per tonne gold equivalent at its Altan Nar deposit. This is the second-best intercept of 2016 in the junior mining space, in my opinion, and should allow the company to garner significant attention going forward. The most impressive part of this intercept is how shallow the hole is, beginning at only 32 meters from surface. My sentiment for the drill result was shared by the market, and the stock soared higher today to new 52-week highs. Erdene Resource is now the best-performing gold stock over the past 2 weeks and one of the only gold companies sitting at 52-week highs.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Altan Nar currently hosts a modest resource of 362,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.3 grams per tonne gold equivalent. The most recent intercept (Hole TND-101) is multiples higher than the average grade of the deposit and is the first truly high-grade hole intersected at Altan Nar. Hole TND-101 should help to build upon this resource, and I would not be surprised to see 1 million or more ounces ultimately at the deposit.

I believe Bayan Khundii is gravy on top of the already impressive discovery being built upon at Altan Nar. Even if Bayan Khundii "fires blanks" in future drilling, a $69 million (CAD) market capitalization is reasonable for a high-grade near-surface discovery at Altan Nar. I remain long Erdene Resource despite having unrealized gains in both accounts, and am interested to see how this early stage discovery plays out.

Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields is a company I have mentioned in recent GDX articles, and have made readers aware of my new long positions. The company has transitioned itself into a gold producer this year, and it is one of the highest-grade in the industry. Its reserves come in at an average grade of 2.9 grams per tonne gold, nearly double the grade of its mid-tier producing peers. Guyana Goldfields is on track to produce over 200,000 ounces of gold next year at all-in sustaining cash costs of below $775/oz. This gives the company very reasonable margins despite the recent plunge in gold prices.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Erdene Resource is a momentum and discovery play, Guyana Goldfields is a valuation play. The company currently has 170 million shares outstanding and trades at a price of $3.53 CAD. This gives it a market capitalization of $600 million dollars (US). For this $600 million market capitalization, investors are getting quite a bit of value. Not only are they getting a producer with industry-leading cash costs, but they are also benefiting from the potential for a second mine on the same property.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Guyana Goldfields' Aurora Gold Mine is situated 23 kilometers southwest of the company's Sulphur Rose deposit. Sulphur Rose has a current resource of over 500,000 ounces and has seen limited exploration to date. In addition to the potential for a second mine, the company is exploring the potential to increase its mill output from 5000 tonnes per day to 8000 tonnes per day. This would give it the possibility to significantly increase gold production. Fortunately for investors, the mill was built for a 10,000 tonne per day throughput rate, and the expansion will not require a massive capital raise.

Valuation

In attempting to assess the value presented by Guyana Goldfields, I will assess the company purely based on its Aurora Gold Mine. For this valuation, I will use a conservative all-in sustaining cash cost (AISC) of $785/oz, 3% above its 2016 AISC. In addition to this, I will use a conservative gold price of $1,120/oz, 2% below spot prices. Its 2017 production of 200,000 ounces would result in pre-tax earnings of $67 million. After subtracting for corporate taxes and royalties, this should net the company $41 million in after-tax earnings (using a discount of 39% on its pre-tax earnings).

After-tax earnings of $41 million would give the company a P/E ratio of 14.63, a very reasonable valuation for a growth company. This valuation is giving no credit to its potential for a second mine, or the possibility of an increase in production based on an 8000 tonne per day mill expansion. I believe my estimates used above are quite conservative, as the company has stated it is expecting cost reductions in 2016. This means the $785/oz all-in sustaining cash costs used in my valuation model could easily come in at $750/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Summary

Both Guyana Goldfields and Erdene Resource Development Corp. are new positions in my accounts, and both are currently trading at attractive valuations. While there is no guarantee that GDX will continue higher, I expect both of these companies to outperform the index going forward. As I mentioned earlier in the article, the Gold Miners Index is currently sitting at an important juncture. The bulls need to make a stand at these levels and attempt to regain support at $20.45 at a minimum. The red lines shown in the below chart are resistance levels, while the green lines are support levels.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If GDX is able to regain the $22.50 level, I expect to see a strong short-covering rally for any stubborn bears still hanging around. Despite GDX continuing lower over the past two weeks, bears have been getting aggressive and adding to their short positions in GDX constituents. This is a bold move by GDX bears, as the index is currently experiencing its steepest decline since 2008. This is not 2008, and while the GDX could go lower long term, I am expecting the next 10% move will be to the upside.

Erdene Resource has secured a spot among my top 10 juniors for 2017, based on the company's recent drill results this week. Guyana Goldfields is one of my top 3 gold producers, and I have taken advantage of the recent weakness to add to my positions. I remain long Erdene from $0.53 (CAD) and $0.46 (CAD). I also remain Guyana Goldfields, and have added two tranches to a potential full position. My first tranche was added at $5.40 (CAD) and my second tranche was added at $4.68. My average cost is now $4.90 (CAD), and I am patiently waiting to add a final tranche to this position if the opportunity arises. The recent beat-down in gold stocks has been justified for some, but Guyana Goldfields and Erdene Resource are two companies that should weather this storm better than others. For those looking for gold exposure, these are two positions that I feel present an attractive risk/reward here.

(Source: TD WebBroker Account)

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

For full transparency, I have shown my positions above in two of my main accounts. My largest two positions are still Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRLDF, GLD, BTG, ERDCF, GUYFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.