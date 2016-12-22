Thor Industries: My Top Auto Stock For 2017

For this article, I will be reviewing the Auto industry sector, taking a look at revenue/earnings growth and the overall financial stability of the included companies.

Overview

In this series of articles, I will be taking a look at various industry sectors and selecting what I believe will be outperforming stocks for 2016. In the first article, I reviewed the airline industry and selected my top stock for next year which turned out to be Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK). For this second article, I will review the following Auto stocks:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Step 1

The first step I took to narrow down the list of possible options was to look at the earnings over the past five years of these stocks within the industry sector. I removed any stock that had negative earnings growth over the past five years. The stocks with negative earnings include:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Ford

Honda Motor

Kandi Technologies Group

Tesla Motors

Toyota Motor

Step 2

I then took the list of remaining stocks and checked the revenue growth of each over the past five years. I am removing any stocks that had flat revenue growth (less than 2%) or a decline in revenue over the past two years. However, none of the remaining four stocks saw a decline during this time.

Harley-Davidson

Step 3

My next move was to examine the trailing PEG ratio of each of the remaining stocks. I removed any stock that had a PEG ratio over 1.5 to focus more specifically on fairly valued/undervalued stocks. These stocks included:

Winnebago Industries

Step 4

The next set of data I reviewed was the Fundamental and Value Scores for each of the ten remaining stocks. These scores are calculated by YCharts and I have found them to be very useful when researching investment options. More details on each of the scores can be found here and here.

Fundamental Score Value Score General Motors 6 10 Thor Industries 10 7 Click to enlarge

To determine the best stocks for 2017, I'm only taking into consideration stocks that have values of 6 or higher for both fundamental and value scores. Both remaining stocks fit this criteria.

Step 5

My next step was to look at the book value of each company and to remove any stock that has seen a decrease in its book value over the past five years. However, none of the remaining stocks saw a decline in book value during this time period.

Step 6

I then looked at the remaining stocks and only included stocks with earnings yields of 5% or higher in my final analysis. Both remaining stocks contain earnings yields over 5%.

Step 7

I did a similar series of articles last year, and my Step 7 in those articles was to look closer at the remaining stocks in terms of looking at recent quarterly reports, related news items and articles to determine whether the stocks had any issues that warranted concern. This year, my Step 7 is to look back at last year's article and review the quality of my picks and use current data to determine why my picks did or did not perform well.

Last year, my top auto picks were Harley-Davidson and Thor Industries. Both stocks have performed well in 2016, with Harley-Davidson gaining 31.42% and Thor Industries gaining 87.36% throughout the year. Looking at the chart below, you can see that both stocks significantly outperformed the rest of the field this year with the exception of one stock, which was Winnebago Industries as it saw an increase in value of 81.91% this year.

FCAU data by YCharts

Winnebago Industries didn't make my cut last year because of a high PEG ratio, but looking more closely I should not have discounted it considering it had fundamental and value scores of 8 at the time. Looking at the chart below, you can see that these scores have both lowered to 7's.

WGO Fundamental Score data by YCharts

While Winnebago did have a strong earnings report released today, the company's motorized revenue actually fell. This supports the idea that the company's growth is largely maintained through acquisitions and not organically. While the same can somewhat be said for Thor Industries, I believe that Thor Industries continues to be more attractively valued and maintains far stronger financial fundamentals compared to Winnebago Industries. Thus, I'm removing Winnebago Industries from consideration as a top pick for 2017.

Harley-Davidson was one of my top picks this year, but is missing the cut for 2017 due to recent flat/declining revenue. In its last quarterly report, revenue fell 4.4% compared to the same period prior year. I believe the stock remains a decent long term option, especially with its decent dividend yield, but I think there are too many headwinds for the company to see significant price appreciation next year, the way it has seen it this year.

Step 8

GM

GM didn't make my cut last year due to negative long term earnings growth. The company's strong recent earnings have reversed that trend as the company has beat earnings estimates six quarters in a row and revenue estimates five quarters in a row. The stock started the year off poorly (falling over 14% in just over a month), but rebounded nicely (gaining over 27% since then) to see a year to date gain of just over 7%.

While GM does have some serious challenges ahead, including increased inventory levels and incentive discounts, the company has already started making the necessary changes need to keep earnings growing, including temporary plant shutdowns and the layoff off 2nd shift at specific plants. I believe the company continues to position itself nicely to weather any short term storms.

Thor Industries

Thor Industries was the best performing stock out of the group this year increasing its value by nearly 90%. While I don't believe it will see results that good in 2017, I do believe it will have another strong year. The company's latest quarterly results were very impressive with an earnings beat of $0.26 per share and a 66% increase in revenue compared to the same period prior year. With a backlog that has more than doubled and demand that continues to grow, I don't see any reason to assume that Thor Industries' success will not continue into next year.

Conclusion

Last year, my top 2 picks were Thor Industries and Harley-Davidson. In last year's article, I stated the following:

I do believe both companies are great long term options, but I feel that Thor Industries is a better short term bet for 2016, as I believe that Harley-Davidson's stock price appreciation will be limited in the early part of 2016 as its long term strategic decisions begin to have a lasting impact.

Thor was the best performing stock in the sector, and Harley-Davidson followed my prediction as it gained just 1.56% from January 1st to June 1st, but gained 29.46% from June 1st to December 21st.

This year, Thor remains my top pick in the sector as I believe it still remains an attractively valued stock that will continue to see impressive revenue and earnings growth. I also like GM for next year too, but more so for its dividend rather than price appreciation. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.