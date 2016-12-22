Wall Street Breakfast: Monte Paschi Set For Nationalization

Stocks

It's a record, but will it be Trumped? Federal health officials are touting a record 6.4M customer sign-ups on HealthCare.gov so far this open enrollment season (not including re-enrollments and individual markets), topping last year's pace by 400K customers. Trump has said he wants to replace Obamacare after its repeal with something "better," but it's still not clear what such a replacement would look like. Related tickers: UNH, AET, ANTM, CI, HUM, WCG, CNC, MOH, GTS, HQY

Johnson & Johnson has re-entered the race to acquire Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY) and is now in exclusive talks with the Swiss biotech firm, sidelining Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) from the bidding process. However, Actelion - which has fended off takeover attempts in the past - cautioned that there could be "no assurances" that its talks with J&J (NYSE:JNJ) would result in a deal. Actelion shares +7.5% in Zurich.

Disney is the latest media company to pursue millennials via a hookup with Snap (Private:CHAT), signing a deal to create shows for the Snapchat service. The deal with the ABC Television Group (NYSE:DIS) starts early in 2017 with a program based on The Bachelor franchise. The recap series Watch Party: The Bachelor will debut Jan. 3, a day after the ABC show begins its 21st season.

Baidu is considering listing video-streaming site iQiyi.com in either Hong Kong or the U.S. next year and could raise about $1B through the IPO, sources told WSJ. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is planning to issue a convertible bond or similar instrument to raise funds from investors before the offering, although the size and timing are not yet clear.

Apple and Nokia have filed competing lawsuits over patents used in the iPhone and other Apple products. The suits, filed in the U.S. and Germany, mark the second time in the past seven years the companies have squared off in a dispute over intellectual property. In 2011, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) settled a two-year case with Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and agreed to pay licensing royalties for use of some Nokia patents in iPhones.

Although it hasn't made the list in years, Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Taobao has been put back on the U.S. Trade Representative office's blacklist of notorious marketplaces. "While recent steps set positive expectations for the future, current levels of reported counterfeiting and piracy are unacceptably high," according to USTR. Inclusion on the list doesn't carry any direct penalties, but it could hurt Alibaba's credibility.

AT&T has launched an in-house smartphone app called Call Protect, which can help its paying customers block robocalls before they ring. At least for now, the complimentary service only works with iPhones or Android devices that are compatible with AT&T's (NYSE:T) free HD Voice technology. Another great feature? The app can also be used to block any phone number for 30 days at a time.

Breaking App Store records, Super Mario Run has been downloaded more than 40M times in its first four days of availability on iOS. However, the news has failed to halt the recent decline in Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) share price. According to analysts, only 8% of those who try the game end up making the $10 purchase to buy the full version. Nintendo closed down 3.8% in Tokyo.

Current Hershey COO Michele Buck has been chosen to succeed retiring CEO John Bilbrey, as the chocolate maker pins its hopes on a company veteran to continue its recovery in North America. Buck joined Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in 2005 and was the architect of the firm's expansion into broader snacking categories.

A Europe-wide system to track cigarettes should be run by tobacco companies with independent third parties, according to a draft report by the EU, dealing a blow to the industry, which hoped to run the system itself. The program, expected to be running by May 2019, is designed to prevent the smuggling and counterfeiting of cigarettes, which the European Commission says costs €10B a year in lost revenue. Related tickers: MO, BTI, LO, PM, RAI

Four months after he seemed to have changed his mind about his planned crackdown, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the closure of "all online gaming." Philippine's gambling industry is one of Asia's most freewheeling, attracting many online foreign companies over the last decade to set up servers aimed at overseas punters and has lured investments of billions of dollars in casino resorts. Related tickers: AYA, OTC:BTFRF, OTCPK:EIHDF, OTC:PDYPF, OTC:PHWBF, OTC:PYTCF, OTC:WIMHF

"Goldman Sachs Ties To Scandal-Plagued 1MDB Run Deep," reads a headline from WSJ. The article states Goldman (NYSE:GS) courted the Malaysian state fund now at the heart of global embezzlement probes, earning high fees for selling its bonds. DOJ investigators are trying to determine if the bank had reason to suspect misuse of the money and want to know if it should have reported suspicious activity.

Amazon has received a "countermeasures" technology patent that will give it extra anti-hacking protections when drones are out doing deliveries, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In the filings, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) states its Prime Air drones could be targets of a "malicious person" using a wireless signal jammer and it indicates there could be "a variety of adverse effects including the UAV crashing."

"We're committed to working with the president on a deal," announced Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg after meeting with Donald Trump in Palm Beach. During the meeting the Boeing chief said he could build the new Air Force One for less than the originally-quoted $4B, according to Trump transition team member Anthony Scaramucci. Does that mean the original price was indeed "a bit of a number" on the American taxpayer?

Initially arguing the vehicles didn't need testing permits because a front seat driver could take the controls, UBER has pulled its self-driving cars from San Francisco streets after the state's DMV revoked their registrations. Uber has made a habit of testing the limits of laws, and has often been successful, backed by the belief it can drum up support from customers who quickly begin to rely on its services.

More self-driving news... Honda (NYSE:HMC) is in talks with Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo to add self-driving technology to its vehicles. The talks, which come just one week after Waymo became an independent company, could see Honda become the firm's second partner after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) agreed in May to add the technology to its minivans.