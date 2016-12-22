Healthcare Property Investors - Proactive Management Options Shows Strength

Healthcare Property Investors' (NYSE: HCP) stock price is already 10% above the company's 52-week lows. The company, as a REIT dividend aristocrat, has had to deal with fears over the company's ability to maintain the dividend. However, given the company's strong cash flow and then proactive actions of management, Healthcare Property Investors, as we will see, is a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

Healthcare Property Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest REIT serving the American healthcare industry. The company has a market cap of almost $14 billion and offers an annual dividend of more than 5%. The company, as a dividend aristocrat, has managed to increase its dividend annually for more than 25 years. This shows the company's ability to consistently increase its annual dividends.

Healthcare Property Investors has had a difficult time since the company's stock price peaked in 2013. The company's stock price peaked in May 2013 at just under $55 per share. From that point, the company's stock price dropped by more than 50% to February 2016 lows of just over $26 per share. Since then, HCP's stock price has recovered by more than 10% to present share prices of just over $29 per share. That recovery, while nice, leaves the company's still significantly below the company's pre-crash highs.

As we will see, despite this small recent recovery, HCP's combination of strong cash flow in a growing market will support the company's long-term dividends.

The New Healthcare Property Investors

Now that we have an introduction to HCP, it is time to discuss the new HCP, the new HCP that will return to strong growth.

HCP recently completed its spinoff of Quality Care Properties which held the company's riskier assets. These assets represented approximately 10% of the company in terms of valuation with a market cap of just under $1.5 billion. These are the assets that have held down HCP's revenue and earnings the past few years and made investors worried about its future dividend potential.

The new HCP portfolio will have a high quality portfolio reinforcing organic growth with 94% high income private-pay revenue sources. The company is focused on improving tenant concentration which should help support the company's cash flow. Most importantly, the company has no significant debt maturities until the end of 2018 allowing the company time to get back on its feet.

As a result, HCP now has a small, secure, investment portfolio that it can build. Building this portfolio will allow the company's cash flow to increase and therefore increase the company's earnings. The company plans to use this portfolio to grow while regaining its lost credit rating. This shows that HCP's strategy has it back on track and the company is focused on recovering and helping shareholders rather than striving for growth to a point where shareholders are hurt.

Healthcare Property Investors Portfolio

Now that we have discussed the new Healthcare Property Investors including the company's spinoff of Quality Care Properties, let us discuss Healthcare Property Investors impressive portfolio.

Healthcare Property Investors is a large and diverse healthcare REIT. The company's market cap of just under $14 billion makes it the largest healthcare REIT and the only REIT that is a dividend aristocrat. The company operates business platforms across a number of healthcare sectors and earns $1.3 billion in cash net operating income. Given the company's dividend of just under $0.7 billion, these are impressive cash flows.

HCP's earnings come from 800 properties of which 94% are private pay. 77% of these properties are concentrated in the Top 50 MSA (metropolitan areas) and are anticipated to grow 6% over the next 5 years. Currently, HCP is focused on spreading out its portfolio. The company was burned badly by the concentration of its portfolio in HCR Manorcare, but is determined to never let that happen again.

This next image shows HCP's portfolio and how the company is changing to prevent its previous circumstances from ever happening again. 43% of the company's portfolio is from senior housing, and the company has recently sourced numerous new relationships. The company's addition of 6 new operators shows how the company is focused on diversifying its portfolio to keep the concentration of its portfolio from ever hurting its earnings again.

22% of HCP's portfolio is from the company's medical offices and another 21% is from the company's life science business. The majority of the company's life science portfolio is located in top markets and the company is the largest owner and developer on the West Coast. The company's recent cove development provides another source of earnings in a rapidly growing market. The company's medical office portfolio continues to hold high occupancy which means high continued earnings.

Healthcare Property Investors Financial Outlook and Balance Sheet

Now that we have an overview of HCP including the new HCP 3.0 with the company's spinoff of Quality Care Properties, and the company's impressive investment portfolio that it is working to de-concentrate, let's finish up by discussing HCP's financial outlook and balance sheet.

HCP FFO adjusted per share was $2.71 for the year. The company's 2017 mid-point outlook was $1.92 after the company's spinoff of Quality Care Properties. Given HCP's annual dividend of $1.48 per share, that means that HCP's FFO adjusted per share is easily enough to cover the company's dividend. In fact, the company's payout ratio will be less than 80% giving the company significant room to expand its dividend should it choose to do so.

On top of that, HCP anticipates selling another 64 Brookdale triple-net properties. The sale of these properties will hurt the company's income but provide it with immediate cash and allow the company's assets to be less diversified. This shows the strength of HCP's management as it's improving the concentration of its portfolio while increasing cash.

On top of this, HCP has significant liquidity along with minimal debt. The company has $7.7 billion in total debt which it anticipates being due from 2019 to 2025. However, until 2019, the company has minimal debt due and the company's annual interest expenses are fairly low at $0.3 billion. We can see how HCP is planning to improve its balance sheet paying off its 2017 and 2018 notes while maintaining $1.85 billion of revolver availability.

As we can see, the sale of these assets and HCP's cash raises are anticipated to decrease the company's debt maturities from $2.2 billion over the next 3 years at the end of September to just $0.3 billion. Should HCP manage to continue improving its debt profile, the company will run into much less risk in the future, and its dividend will likely not have the same scare it had recently.

Conclusion

HCP has had a difficult time recently as the concentration of the company's portfolio in HCR Manorcare resulted in fears over the company's dividend being cut. Despite these fears, HCP managed to spin-off the concentrated portion of its portfolio. This has allowed HCP to decrease the concentration of its portfolio and will allow investors not to worry about the company's dividend being cut in the future.

On top of this HCP is in a growing market. The American healthcare industry is growing rapidly and HCP has taken advantage of the situation to make new partnerships. The company has managed to significantly improve the strength of its balance sheet. As a result of the company's balance sheet strength and management actions, the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.