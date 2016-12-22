S&P 500: Why This Is Not 'The End'

The S&P-500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) continues to make new all-time highs, but the line-up of top-callers grows bigger each day. The perma-bears seem to have an infinite number of reasons as to why "this is the top", but the one thing they ignore is price. As one of my favorite traders Larry Tentarelli has said, "Many traders would be more profitable if they traded the market on the screen, and not the one in their head". This could not be more true of today's market, where traders are constantly outsmarting themselves, and costing themselves a fortune in the process. The S&P-500 is up 250 points since it regained its 20-month moving average, but bears have been stubbornly staying short all year. A market making new highs is not bearish, and despite what the bears believe, the market is not wrong. One of my favorite quotes in trading is from Jesse Livermore, and he states:

"The market is never wrong, but opinions often are"

Take a moment and think of all the bearish articles you have read all year. Everyone seems to have an opinion, yet the market has defied gravity, and has shown no mercy for those shorting it. Is it really the market that is wrong, or is it the people trying to guess what will happen using inferior tools that are wrong?

Let's pretend the market is a sports team for a moment. The Oakland Raiders have not had a winning record since 2002, and have been plagued with more than a decade of .500 or sub .500 records. Nearly every sports analyst was betting against the Oakland Raiders this year, and nearly anyone had them as a favorite, nor to have the 3rd best record in the NFL. Meanwhile stubborn bettors who have made money betting against the Raiders the past few seasons, continue to fade them down the stretch. In addition to this, sports analysts doubt them, and expect their success will spontaneously combust any week now.

Would you say that the Oakland Raiders are wrong, and the NFL is rigging the Oakland Raiders to have such a strong season? Or would you say that bettors have had it wrong this year, as have all the sports analysts. I would hope that you answered with the latter, as I see no reason that the NFL is rigging games to help the Oakland Raiders see the Superbowl. If we can agree that bettors and analysts are wrong on the Oakland Raiders, then why do we conversely think the market is wrong when traders and analysts have been wrong all year?

Being a trend follower, I have absolutely no time for opinions. The market is the price on the screen, and it is as black and white as that. If the market is above its 20-month moving average, then I am long. If the market is below its 20-month moving average, then I am short, or in cash. There is no need to analyze the market more than this. While some indicators can help in making decisions, they take a back-seat to price. My sentiment indicators could tell me the market is nearing a top, the advance/decline line could be rolling over, but at the end of the day if the market is moving up, I am going to remain long. This does not mean I won't pay very close attention to red flags, but I see no reason to abandon ship before the ship is actually sinking.

Another one of my favorite quotes by Larry Tentarelli sums this up perfectly:

"When the S&P-500 breaks the 200-day moving average, that's your warning bell. Until then, be long. Boarding up the windows, hiding the furniture in the basement, and leaving town years before the hurricane may not be advisable either."

Several writers are obsessed with trying to be heroes, and it's become the new fad to try and call the market top. Everyone wants to be the person that nailed the top of the market, but so few realize what it will cost them in the process. In addition to costing their followers a generational buying opportunity, it is also costing them their reputation. The market will tell you when it's ready to correct as it always has. There is no need to try and predict what the market will do, simply following price has kept traders long since 2011.

I have been bullish the market and long since April, and have had absolutely no reason to waver from this stance. The same cannot be said for most analysts, as they have found reason after reason to talk themselves out of buying a rising market. The images above show a sample of my articles this year, and are all time-stamped with the time and date in the corner. Despite being made fun of and gouged at for my bullish calls, I was kind enough to warn the bears that they should cover while they had the chance.

The market is within a hair of my first target, but I still remain my full long position on the S&P-500. I am trading this position using UPRO, and am currently up roughly 31% on my position. Earlier this year I introduced readers to my 20-month moving average strategy, the reason behind my long position on the S&P-500. The strategy is extremely simple, and is one of the reasons I've remained long all year.

Over the past 46 years the 20-month moving average strategy I have designed has outperformed the S&P-500, while suffering significantly less draw-down. The strategy has no interest in catching every tick, but is instead positioning itself for the "big swings". The strategy itself requires less than 1 hour of work each month, and no opinions. Below is a short synopsis of the strategy:

Long Entries

Long positions on the S&P 500 are opened on the first monthly close above the market's 20-month moving average. I invest 100% of my portfolio as I want full leveraged when I believe the odds are in my favor. To get more bang for my buck, I enter UPRO once the S&P 500 gives a long signal. The strategy never exits a long position unless the market closes the month below its 20-month moving average. The most recent long signal was on March 31st of this year when the S&P 500 closed back above its 20-month moving average. The long entry of 2056.62 on the S&P 500 coincided with a 62.12 entry on UPRO. The below chart shows the March 31st signal on the S&P 500 when the market closed above its 20-month moving average. Traders using this strategy would enter a long position on the S&P 500 on April 1st at 2056.62, by buying either SPY or UPRO depending on their desired risk and leverage.

The below image is an example of a long trade opened in September of 1984, and closed in November of 1987.

Short Entries

Short entries on the S&P 500 are only taken if the market has been above its 20-month moving average for at least 2 years, and then closes the month below it. The system was designed this way to prevent getting whipsawed, and to prevent taking multiple short entries during periods of consolidation. The short strategy enters a new short position on the first day of the month, if the market closes the previous month below its 20-month moving average. Unlike the long strategy, the short strategy exits the position once the market closes the month above its 10-month exponential moving average.

Above is an example of a short trade entered at the beginning of the 2000 bear market, and covered on May 1st, 2003.

Performance vs. Buy & Hold: 1970-Present

The 20-month moving average system for the S&P 500 has nearly doubled the performance of a simple buy and hold strategy over the past 46 years. The S&P 500 has seen a 2100% increase since 1973 from 106.70 to 2265. This means that buy and hold investors who placed $10,000 in the market in 1973 would have roughly $212,000 as of today. Meanwhile the 20-month moving average system would have seen a 3800% increase turning that same $10,000 into over $381,000.

Critics of this system may suggest that the buy and hold strategy would beat the 20-month moving average strategy when accounting for dividends. I disagree with this completely as the 20-month moving average strategy was long the market for over 32 of the past 43 years. This means that this strategy collected over 74% of the dividends that a buy and hold strategy would have collected. While this may offset the final values slightly, it cannot account for nearly double the performance by the 20-month moving average strategy.

So how am I positioning myself?

Due to the fact that the S&P-500 remains above its 20-month moving average, I am long UPRO from $62.12. I have not taken any profits on this trade thus far, and have no interest at this juncture. The 20-month moving average currently sits at 2083.3, and is moving up at a pace of 10 points per month. This means that as long as the market closes December above 2083, I will remain long the market. For each month that goes by that the market remains above this level, my stop is able to move 10-15 points higher. This means that I currently have zero risk on my trade, from my entry on April 1st at 2056.

Rather than predicting and attempting to guess when the market will roll over, the bears should take a reactive approach to investing. The market is going to do what it wants to do, and it could care less if you, Carl Icahn, or George Soros is short the market. I have been listening to prophecies for years about why the market simply cannot go any higher, and watched traders smarter than myself talk themselves out of being long. I am not a brilliant trader, and I am not a great trader, I simply follow my rules, and do not over-think things. The 20-month moving average strategy allows me to do this, as it makes things black and white. The market is either above its 20-month moving average, or it is below it, there is no objectivity involved.

The strategy requires minimal work, outperforms the general market, and is not subject to even half of the drawdowns. The strategy also requires much less psychological fortitude as it missed the 2000 and 2007 bear markets. Instead of being long as buy and hold investors would have been, the strategy was busy profiting from the bear market before flipping back long once the dust settled. The 20-month moving average strategy to be a great strategy for those with a passive investing approach. I do not care where the next 5% move is in the market, and have no interest in trying to time it. I am playing for the "big swings", and unless the market closes below its 20-month moving average, I will remain bullish. I expect the next 10% move to be to the upside, and if I am wrong, I have almost no risk on this trade. Meanwhile the perma-bears have already thrown their credibility out the window, and their investment accounts should be soon to follow.

I will leave the perma-bears with two quotes:

"It can be very expensive to convince the markets you are right."

- Ed Seykota

"If you want to know everything about the market, go to the beach. Push and pull your hands with the waves. Some are bigger waves, some are smaller. But if you try to push the wave out when it's coming in, it'll never happen. The market is always right."

- Ed Seykota

