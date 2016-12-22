Seadrill - Financial Weakness Makes It A Poor Investment

Given how long the oil markets will take to recover along with Seadrill's falling backlog and immense debt load, the company is a poor investment at the present time.

Seadrill has an impressive fleet with additional rigs expected next year. However, the company still has significant capital costs associated with these new rigs.

Even with its recent recovery, Seadrill's stock price is more than 90% below its pre-crash highs. The company was forced to cut its dividend to nothing, hurting shareholders.

Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) is an offshore driller with the newest and largest fleet. The company is the brainchild of shipping giant John Fredriksen but has seen its stock price take an enormous hit from the start of the crash. Despite this drop in its valuation and the young age of its fleet, Seadrill has amassed a massive debt load, one that might carry it into the ground. As we will see, despite its benefits, the company's financials make it a poor investment.

Introduction

Seadrill is a deepwater drilling contractor which provides drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company was originally incorporated in Bermuda but is managed from Congo and has operations in a large amount of countries along the world. The company operates in all sectors of the offshore drilling industry with semisubmersibles, drillships, and jackups.

Seadrill Drillship - Seadrill Careers

Seadrill's stock price has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the market crash. The company's pre-crash stock price peaked in mid-2014 at more than $40 per share. From that point, the company's stock price dropped rapidly all the way to February 2016 lows of less than $2 per share. Since then, the company's share price has partially recovered to present prices of just over $3.5 per share, but the company's share price is still over 90% below pre-crash highs.

Seadrill Highlights

Now that we have an introduction on Seadrill, before diving into further detail about the company, let's begin by talking about the company's highlights.

Seadrill Backlog - Seadrill Investor Presentation

Seadrill has a current order backlog of $3.0 billion with a $7.0 billion for all of Seadrill group. Seadrill has managed to maintain an incredibly high economic utilization throughout the crash so far with a 94% utilization for the company's floater fleet and a 97% concentration for the company's jackup fleet. However, despite this impressive utilization, we see that Seadrill's backlog inevitably ends in 2019.

At this point, the company's earnings will effectively drop to 0 hurting the company's ability to stay alive in the event of a drawn out oil crash.

Seadrill Newbuild Program - Seadrill Investor Presentation

Seadrill has managed to defer all newbuilds and has no rig installments due in 2016. The company has currently contracted 8 deliveries in 2017, all with contracts. In fact, the company does not anticipate any deliveries in 2017 without suitable contract. However, the company will have to take delivery of all remaining newbuilds at some point and when it does, it will have a significant capital outflow. To be fair, however, these rigs will have an easier time getting a contract given their "newness".

Seadrill Financial Performance

Now that we have an overview of Seadrill and have spent some time talking about the company's 3Q highlights, namely the company's lack of a backlog but a new fleet that might be able to gain enough contracts to make up for this, it is now time to move on to Seadrill's financial performance. This financial performance is a key reason why Seadrill is a poor investment at the present time.

Click to enlarge

Seadrill Revenue and EBITDA - Seadrill Investor Presentation

Seadrill's 3Q 2016 revenue of $0.75 billion dropped by almost 20% from the company's 2Q earnings mainly due to the company's cost from idle units. Idle units are a lose-lose situation for an offshore driller. Not only are the rigs not providing income and profits but they have additional stacking costs that eats up profits from other rigs. On top of this, the company was forced to accept decreased dayrates hurting the company's long-term income.

However, the continued strength of Seadrill's EBITDA can be seen. The company earned a total EBITDA of $0.45 billion for the quarter. Given the company's market cap of just under $1.85 billion, this shows the strength of Seadrill's earning potential. In here, lies the strength of Seadrill's portfolio. In the event of an oil recovery, new contracts for Seadrill could result in a rapid increase in the company's stock price.

Click to enlarge

Seadrill Balance Sheet - Seadrill Investor Presentation

Looking at Seadrill's balance sheet, the company managed to decrease long-term debt by $0.99 billion in a single quarter. The company's total assets remain incredibly high and the company has respectable investments, accounts, and marketable securities. The company will be able to use this to continue paying down its debt but with long-term debt more than 3 times its market cap, the company's balance sheet is in a difficult position.

Most importantly, Seadrill has annual interest expenses of roughly $0.4 billion. The company anticipates 4Q 2016 earnings of $0.34 billion. As we can see from this, even if the company's earnings were to remain constant, roughly 25% of its earnings would be used up just to pay its annual interest expenses. This shows the difficulties of Seadrill's balance sheet and its impact on the company's long-term health.

Market Outlook

Now that we discussed Seadrill overall, followed by the company's 3Q 2016 results, and the company's financial highlights, it is time to finish up by discussing the company's market outlook.

Oil Market Demand / Supply Balance - Vox CDN

This image shows the oil market demand and supply balance until 4Q 2016. The oil surplus first began in 3Q 2013 and it took 9 quarters until oil prices bottomed, which is widely viewed to have occurred in 1Q 2016. As we can see here, the oil supply and demand balance is expected to recover by 4Q 2016. As a result, we can expect oil prices to recover by 1Q 2019.

As we saw above, Seadrill has $0.4 billion in annual dividend expenses, a level its backlog is expected to fall below in 2019. As a result, we can see here, that Seadrill might be able to survive if prices recover by 1Q 2019. But no one expected the oil crash to last as long as it has so far when it first began and it's very possible the crash becomes drawn out. In this case, Seadrill will likely go bankrupt wiping out your entire investment.

Conclusion

Seadrill has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the crash. The company's stock price recovered briefly after the 1Q 2016 lows in oil prices, but even with that, the company's stock price is still more than 90% below its pre-crash highs. However, despite these recoveries, Seadrill is a poor investment in the event of a drawn out oil crash.

Seadrill has an impressive fleet, the youngest one in the offshore industry. However, the company is still receiving newbuilds (along with their associated capital costs) in the middle of the costs. The company's debt load is more than 3 times its entire market cap and the company's backlog is expected to drop off significantly.

As a result of the company's financial weakness along with an anticipated slow recovery in the oil markets, the company is a poor investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.