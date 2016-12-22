6 ETFs Breezing Past Dow Jones This Quarter

The ongoing Q4 may be all about the Dow Jones Industrial Average and its journey toward the 20,000 mark, but there are several corners which are way ahead of the Dow. So far this quarter (as of December 19, 2016), the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) is up 8.7%.

Trump's pledges of higher fiscal spending and tax cuts mainly acted as tailwinds to the Dow's flight. Specially, the industrial sector has enjoyed special privileges on the President-elect's plans of increased infrastructure spending.

But investors should note that there are plenty of other products that have offered about three times or more returns than DIA so far this quarter (as of December 19, 2016). Below we highlight such ETFs in detail:

Barclays Inverse U.S. Treasury Aggregate ETN (NASDAQ:TAPR) - Up 60.3%

As widely expected, the Fed raised the benchmark interest rates by a modest 25 bps to the 0.50-0.75% band in mid-December. The Fed also expressed its confidence in the U.S. economy and forecast three rate hikes in 2017, up from two guided in September.

In any case, investors started to position themselves for this hike much before the movement. Also, U.S. Treasury bond yields were on a rise after Trump's win on hopes of fiscal reflation. All these happenings have pushed up TAPR so far this quarter (as of December 19, 2016).

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:DXJF) - Up 32.2%

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) overhauled its stimulus policy in late September, under which the bank decided to control the bond yield curve. BoJ also then indicated to issue a zero interest rate target for 10-year government bonds to counter deflationary threats and accordingly buy bonds. No more pushing of rates into the negative territory came as a welcome relief for bank stocks and boosted DXJF. So, the recent dollar strength helped this currency-hedged ETF to a large extent.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) - Up 30.8%

With the U.S. economy growing at an annual clip of 3.2% in Q3, inflation expectations gaining traction and the Fed likely to act faster, long-term rates have higher chances of advancement. And the steepening of the yield curve bolsters profits for banks.

Also, Trump intends to separate the big banks' commercial and investment banking arms, and so, smaller-scale regional banks probably notched more gains. If this were not enough, Trump views the Dodd-Frank regulatory revamp as needlessly strict on smaller banks. In anticipation of a lenient regulatory environment, smaller banks soared in Q4.

Investors should note that several other banking and financial ETFs, like the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE), the PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB), the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT), the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) and many more, have managed to beat the Dow by a wide margin so far this quarter (as of December 19, 2016).

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) - Up 24.5%

The reassuring November traffic report unveiled by Dallas-based Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), the overall earnings picture and most of the airlines' efforts to restrain capacity growth must have spurred hopes of improving unit revenues. Probably that is why the fund has gained about 24.5% so far this quarter (as of December 19, 2016), though it is up a little less by 16.3% from the year-to-date look.

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) - Up 24.5%

Trump's pledge to invest in infrastructure activities and upgrade the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and waterways has gone in favor of steel prices. Also, the implementation of tariffs on steel imports into the U.S. in order to safeguard domestic companies from the adverse impact of cheap supplies from China helped the sector. If these were not enough, bets on tighter supply from China with the country taking measures to "cut excess steel capacity" also pushed up prices in recent sessions.

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap ETF (NYSEARCA:FDM) - Up 24.5%

The small-cap ETF space is another area that has seen more success than the Dow. The small-cap benchmark fund iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) has added about 10.1% so far this quarter (as of December 19, 2016). Trump's "America First" slogan did a lot to boost small-cap stocks and related ETFs. Also, as small-cap stocks are less exposed to foreign markets, these were less scathed by a stronger greenback. All these have made FDM a winner lately.

