A Look At Boeing's Commercial Orders And Deliveries In November 2016

As part of the annual order and delivery battle between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus ( OTCPK:EADSF) ( OTCPK:EADSY), I provide a monthly overview and analysis. The October report can be read here. In this article, I take a look at the orders and deliveries in November.

Orders

Figure 1: Boeing orders up until November 2016 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In October, Boeing booked 85 orders. October saw a significantly lower order inflow with a focus on narrow-body sales. Boeing received 13 orders; 2 wide-body orders and 11 narrow-body orders.

Polish Enter Air ordered 4 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

2 Unidentified customers ordered 3 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Two other unidentified customers ordered 4 Boeing 737-800 aircraft

An unidentified customer ordered 2 Boeing 787-900 aircraft.

At list prices, the orders are valued $1.7B, but after discounts, the market value is closer to $0.8B.

Important to observe is that Boeing is closing in on the number of Dreamliners it sold last year. What should also be noticed are the 17 net orders for the 777 program, missing the target of 88 orders by a wide margin.

Compared to November 2015, order inflow decreased by 85%. During the first 11 months of 2016, Boeing received 558 orders versus 646 orders in the first 11 months of 2015, a 13% decline. Boeing is still trailing year over year and I think it is unlikely that the company will see order inflow rising year-over-year.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Boeing deliveries (up until) November 2016 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2016, Boeing guided slightly lower, reflecting lower production rate on the Boeing 747 program and the transition towards the Boeing 737MAX combined with a gap on the Boeing 737NG. In October, the jet maker increased its guidance for deliveries in 2016 from 740-745 deliveries to 745-750 deliveries.

In November, Boeing delivered 64 aircraft valued at $4.5B.

Deliveries increased by 10 units month-over-month and 11 more compared to November 2015:

Split between narrow- and wide-body deliveries was 75:25.

Boeing delivered 2 Boeing 767 freighter aircraft

No Boeing 747 aircraft were delivered

Boeing delivered 5 Boeing 777s, showing a significant slowdown in deliveries over the past few months

Boeing delivered 9 Dreamliners, I am expecting that this has to do with timing of deliveries with a slight uptick in December

Lower deliveries on wide-body programs are offset by higher deliveries on Boeing's narrow-body program

Delivery volume was in line with the monthly average. In order to reach its delivery target, Boeing will need 64 deliveries in December.

Book-to-bill ratio

Just like in 2015, Boeing is targeting a 1:1 book-to-bill ratio. However, internal figures suggest that Boeing is aiming for a book-to-bill ratio of .7, and we observed a slight change in rhetoric as well. In November, Boeing booked 13 orders and delivered 64 airframes, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.2. Year to date, the book-to-bill ratio is .82. Despite order inflow and deliveries picking up pace throughout the year, I do believe that a book-to-bill ratio below one is more realistic.

Customer spotlight

In this month's customer spotlight, we have Flydubai. The airline was established in 2008 and commenced operation in 2009. The airline has a total of 95 destinations.

In a relatively short time frame, the airline has grown to become one of the bigger low-cost airlines in the region.

The airline started operations as soon as its first Boeing 737-800 aircraft was delivered and rapidly expanded to a fleet of 57 aircraft, utilizing the full order it placed with Boeing for 50 aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow in 2008. The airline committed to 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in 2013, of which 75 are firm orders.

Conclusion

In November, Boeing saw its order inflow contract again with a focus on narrow-body orders. Boeing's gross book-to-bill ratio is .82, which is slightly lower than the .88 a month ago.

In 2015, Boeing achieved its book-to-bill target at the very last moment. Despite lower anticipated deliveries in 2016, I expect Boeing to be facing a challenge to achieve its book-to-bill target. In April 2015, I published an article in which I stated that the order books of jet makers are not bubbles, but should decline at some point. In that article, I shared my thoughts and expected order inflow to decline. With oil prices having declined ever since, chances are the order books will decline sooner than I expected at first. With Boeing just barely meeting its target last year, 2016 might be the year in which the company will not achieve its book-to-bill ratio.

Boeing is currently below its desired book-to-bill ratio and still has to sell roughly 200 aircraft to reach its target. Orders tend to increase a bit towards year-end. Unless Boeing has a mega-order up its sleeve, I do not see Boeing hit in a 1:1 book-to-bill ratio.

