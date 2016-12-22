Gold (Miners) - Perfect Bear Case

It's almost two weeks since I wrote my last article about gold miners (VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF GDX).

The article was called: Gold (Miners) Breakdown Imminent.

I concluded that gold miners would break down, supported by a rate hike and stronger USD.

"In addition to that, we could see some more selling when the FED starts hiking in December. A large part of the rate hike is priced in by now, but a decline could add to the breakdown. I believe that the next down move could drag miners down about 10%. I am opening a very small short position in GDX because my main goal is to buy miners once they are down some more. However, fundamentals have to change in order to get an interesting entry point." Article: Gold Miners Breakdown Imminent

Click to enlarge

Source: Mining Global

Gold has fallen about 2.6% since them. Miners lost close to 8%. At this point, it is interesting to look at the same indicators to see if things have changed. In addition to that, I added a growth indicator to see how gold performs under certain economic conditions.

Most of my readers know that I always look at the ISM manufacturing index to see how the economy is going to perform over the next 3-6 months. This is called a leading indicator.

Click to enlarge

First, let me say that gold is not the best asset to protect against stock market losses. Gold lost about 30% from the peak in April 2008 until the fourth quarter of 2008. After that, we saw that growth accelerated. The ISM index hit 60 in February of 2011 after being consistently over 55 points since 2009. Gold did quite well during this period. The SPDR Gold Trust ETF GLD rallied 160% between 2008 and August 2011. This happened because inflation was accelerating during a 0% interest rate period with aggressive quantitative easing from the FED. The USD went down while inflation went up. If you combine this with lower rates, you get the perfect bull case for gold.

The dollar bottomed in August of 2011, and rallied until the summer of 2012. In 2012, growth slowed and the USD started falling again. That's why gold performed well in 2012 after peaking in 2011. The same scenario occurred at the end of 2015. The USD accelerated in 2014 due to FED tapering and an expected rate hike, while the European Central Bank started printing money. Growth declined, which resulted in a few ISM prints below the 50 level. The pressure on the USD reached its peak in the fourth quarter of 2015, resulting in a 30% gold rally.

The summer of 2016 had been a turning point once again. The USD bottomed and rates went up. This is perfectly visible in my favorite indicator: treasury inflation protected securities (blue line). These assets are inflation protected government bonds. The magic is, that TIPs combine two factors: rates and inflation.

Click to enlarge

TIPs are in a severe downtrend since November and I am not betting on a recovery despite the recent upswing.

The graph below displays three major gold moves. The USD appreciated (inverted scale) between 1990 and 2001. Gold declined from 400 USD to less than 260 in 2001. The USD started a multi-year decline after the 2001 peak which resulted in a gold rally from 255 to more than 1900 in 2011. Since then, we saw a new USD uptrend with a 'short break' in 2015/2016.

Click to enlarge

Only 10% of all Gold Miners are giving bullish signals. Market breath has been destroyed since the election. Mostly because of the stronger economy and the expectation that President-elect Trump will support business all over the US.

Click to enlarge

To summarize the fundamentals, it's safe to say that the USD is in a multi-year uptrend with an acceleration in 2014 and in 2016. Gold had a massive mid-term rally from Q4/2015 until Q3/2016. Leading indicators are pointing towards growth while the USD keeps rising. This in combination with higher rates is a solid bear case for gold. I am staying on the sidelines until fundamentals change. In this case, I am looking for economic weakness, which will be visible in regional indicators and the ISM index, and indication of a peaking USD. For now, I advise everyone to stay out of gold miners. The decline is not over yet.

