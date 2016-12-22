Closed-End Funds: When Simple Statistics Beats Fundamental Knowledge, Part 4

With the end of the year rapidly approaching, it seemed like the perfect time to look back and reflect on the decisions we made throughout the year and see what they have yielded. This series that I started recently is a way for me to see how I did trading-wise in 2016. I will be focusing on some of the calls I made in earlier articles and will track whether I was right or wrong. There are so many ideas I shared with my readers throughout the year and I don't want to review each and every one of them. So, instead, I decided to focus on several CEF-related trades I initiated in the past couple of months and see how they have fared.

CEFs are quickly turning into a favorite product of mine due to the strong statistical models I can fall back on when I am trading those. In this article I am going to review a fund, I wrote about in mid-November, Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE: JMF). More information about the fund itself you can find in my previous article. At the time of my previous writing JMF was one of the few CEFs to trade at a premium to its NAV and that was quite an untypical behavior from a historical standpoint.

Source: Author's software

As you can see from the histogram above JMF had traded at a premium only in a limited number of occasions over the 200 days preceding my previous article and at the time it was commanding a premium of 1.49%. What could be a plausible explanation for that behavior? Well, one possible way to justify that is through the changing mood among market participants after the elections in the US. After Donald Trump was elected as the new president, the narrative in markets started to shift towards the proposed policies of the new president-elect and people became more weary of inflation. JMF, as a fund with exposure to the energy sector, was seen as a potential instrument to hedge against inflation and that might partly explain why the fund was so popular among investors at the time.

I have grown accustomed to seeing funds being hyped up and stride away from fundamentals only to correct violently when they grow out of favor. This is essentially how I am making my money, after all. So, I didn't bite the hook that JMF is some magic solution to inflation fears, but instead wanted to see how the fund looked under the hood and what was its historical relationship to its NAV.

To do that, I first looked at JMF's top 10 holdings. It turned out that those dominated the fund's total assets in relative terms and actually had a correlation of 0.99 with JMF's overall NAV (more information in the chart below). This showed me that it would be reasonable to use JMF's top 10 holdings as a proxy for its NAV - a fact that looked promising in the context of a possible pair trade.

Source: Author's software

The next step was to explore the statistical relationship between JMF on one hand and its NAV on the other. I chose the top 10 holdings to represent JMF's NAV. It turned out that the correlation between JMF and a portfolio of its 10 top holdings was quite strong at 0.98 (over the last 200 days). I also looked at a portfolio constructed with two equally valued positions - one long in JMF and one short in the funds' top 10 holdings. Due to the high correlation, under normal circumstances, I would have expect the realized profit/loss from this hypothetical portfolio to move close to 0 and that had been the case historically for much of the time leading up to the date of my previous article. But in mid-November, that was no longer the case as you can see from the lower left chart in the following picture.

Source: Author's software

The premium/discount chart in the top left corner tells the same story - JMF had clearly deviated from its NAV.

What did all that mean? Well it meant to me that there was a mispricing occurring, probably driven by supply and demand mismatch. I suggested investors having JMF unload their holdings and I also mentioned that there is certainly a possibility for a pair trade between JMF and a portfolio of its top 10 holdings that bet on tightening of the spread between the two. What happened after the publication of the article?

First, some information about the changes in the premium. The fund is currently no longer trading at a premium but is instead once again trading in discount territory. The actual discount is 3.07%, which is very close to the average levels I showed you in the histogram above.

I have also illustrated the mean reversion behavior of the premium/discount by the chart below.

Source: Author's software

The chart shows the realized profit from a portfolio of equally valued long position in JMF and a short position in the fund's top 10 holdings again used as a proxy for the fund's NAV. Considering the high correlation between the two, under normal circumstances I would expect the profit/loss of the hypothetical portfolio to be around 0 as I already pointed out earlier in this article. The red arrow signifies where the hypothetical profit/loss from the portfolio was in mid-November when I wrote my previous article. It has since reverted back to its expected value of 0, just as I expected. Trailing 200-day correlation between JMF and a portfolio of its top 10 holdings is still high at 0.94, but the 20-day correlation is low at 0.28, reflecting the fact that the fund has moved closer to its NAV. Clearly, shorting JMF and holding a portfolio of its top 10 holdings would have resulted in a net profit for the trader.

Conclusion

In mid-November I noticed an increase in demand for CEFs that provide protection against increases in inflation. The jump in demand resulted in some mispricings which created opportunities for profit. Some funds such as JMF that have historically traded at a discount started trading at a premium. My statistical analysis showed that the phenomenon is likely to be short-lived and I bet on a tightening of the spread between JMF's NAV (represented by its top 10 holdings) and the fund's market price. Now, a little more than a month later, after markets' attention has switched away from inflation, my bet has transformed into a profitable trade. It just goes to show that if you have strong legs to stand on when you are trading CEFs, sooner or later technicals also start playing in your favor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.