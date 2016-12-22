Mixed Dollar Amid Light News As Investors Move To Sidelines

Turnover in the capital markets is falling, and the light new stream encourages further thinning of the holiday markets. In broad strokes, equities are lower, bond yields higher and the dollar mixed.

The Swedish krona, which rallied yesterday after the Riksbank tapered its bond purchases, though it refrained from cutting rates, is continuing to shine today. Yesterday's 1.2% rally has been extended another 0.3% today.

The euro, which had fallen to nearly $1.0350 a couple of days ago, traded near $1.0470 in the European morning. This nearly meets the measuring objective of a possible head and shoulders pattern on the hourly bar charts. To lift the tone further, it must take out the $1.05 area, which does not look particularly likely today.

The dollar is inside yesterday's range against the yen, which is inside Tuesday's range. It is in about a 30-tick range. A base has been established near JPY117.40. A move above JPY117.80 could spur a move toward JPY118.20. Note that Japanese markets are closed tomorrow and are open on Monday (when European and US markets are closed). The Nikkei closed fractionally lower today. It is the first back-to-back lower close this month. However, a minor gain was still secured on the week, which extends that advancing streak to the seventh consecutive week and nine of the past 10. Foreign investors have been net buyers of Japanese equities every week but one here in Q4.

Sterling continues to trade heavily. For the seventh consecutive session, it is recording a lower higher. It is moving lower for the fourth consecutive session and eight of the 10 sessions. It has weakened in 11 of the past 13 sessions. Still, sterling has built a little base in front of $1.23. It looks capped in the $1.2380-1.2400 area.

The Australian and Canadian dollars are the heaviest of the majors today. The Aussie is off 0.5% near $0.7200, slipping below there for the first time since the end of May. The May low was set near $0.7145, which is the next important target. Nevertheless, Australian equities joined the Shanghai Composite as the only Asia-Pacific bourse that is closed higher on the session. Recall that in the futures market, speculators were only net long the Australian dollar. Rising global rates take some shine off the Aussie.

The US dollar is also taking a leg higher against the Canadian dollar. After being stymied in the CAD1.3420-1.3430 area, the US dollar pushed to CAD1.3460 in the European morning. If the greenback overcomes the CAD1.3480 level, there is potential to retest the mid-November high near CAD1.3600. With oil moving sideways, interest rate differentials may exert themselves again.

The US has a full slate of data out today, but with few needing to trade now, look for a muted response. Of the highlights, we note that Q3 GDP may be tweaked higher, but Q4 estimates may be shaved after today's durable goods and personal consumption reports. The headline durable goods orders are expected to be poor, but the details more supportive. After reasonably firm consumption in Q3 (~2.8%), a slower pace has emerged in Q4, and this warns of downside risks to the 0.3% gain the Bloomberg median forecasts.

Canada reports November CPI figures. Also remember that the country will introduce new measures to replace its old core rate. The takeaway is that price pressures have eased in Canada, but the central bank is still optimistic that the recovery in the US will spill over and help lift the Canadian economy. Separately, Canada reports October retail sales. A 0.7% gain is expected, but may be closer to 0.3% when autos are excluded.

