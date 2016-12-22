OMRON Doing A Lot Of The Right Things

OMRON is an unusual industrial conglomerate in that it is willing to invest in R&D and, quite unusually for a Japanese company, that it is wiling to buy non-Japanese companies.

Factory automation is, and will likely continue to be, the biggest driver for OMRON, with new ventures in robotics and industry-specific automation solutions offering some upside potential.

Japan's OMRON (Omron) (OTCPK:OMRNY) is not likely a household name to many U.S. investors, although I suppose a sharp-eyed reader might have noticed their name on a blood pressure or patient monitor machine at the doctor's office. Nevertheless, Omron is an interesting player in the industrial automation space, and a company that seems to be focusing on some smart potential growth drivers that could improve the business in the years to come.

These shares have already recovered quite nicely from their lows, and there are some drawbacks to the conglomerate model that the company pursues. That said, the valuation isn't that bad and I suppose it is a name worth investigating further if you're interested in a smaller industrial automation story and/or a company with significant exposure to Japan and China.

Snow White And The Seven (or Five...) Dwarves

Omron has six reporting units (including "Other") that are engaged in a wide range of businesses. While there aren't a lot of obvious synergies or advantages to this conglomerate structure, Omron can at least credibly claim to hold niche leadership in most of these segments.

Industrial Automation dominates the story, though, as this segment generates around 40% of revenue and recently around 70% of operating profits. Omron's business is built around discrete factory automation, including modest market share in programmable logic controllers (though it is the second largest Japanese player, behind Mitsubishi). About 60% of the segment's business is based in control products and 30% is in sensors, putting the company in competition with companies like ABB (NYSE:ABB), Rockwell (NYSE:ROK) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY).

The companies don't necessarily compete head-to-head all that often, though, as Omron has a comparatively small presence in the U.S. and Europe, and non-Japanese companies have had a hard time breaking into the Japanese automation market. There is more competition in China, though, and Omron is also increasingly looking to expand into new markets like robotics. Major end markets for Omron include semiconductor/flat panel tools, smartphones and auto OEMs, which is not all that atypical for the discrete automation industry.

After Industrial Automation, Automotive Electronic Components is the next-largest contributor to sales (at around 16%). This business is divided up among electronic components used in applications like keyless entry and battery monitoring, as well as a wide range of switches and motor controls used in applications like power windows and power steering.

Electronic and Mechanical Components come next (at a little over 10% of sales), with Omron selling a wide range of switches, relays, connectors and image sensors, as well as components for the amusement/entertainment sector. Auto assemblers and appliance makers are the major customers, but management is trying to grow its exposure to medical and building products. Omron has around 20% share in relays in the markets it serves, competing mostly with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL).

Next is the Healthcare Business, also at a little more than 10% of sales (at least before selling the hospital equipment business earlier this year). More than half of this business is made up of blood pressure monitors, and Omron does enjoy strong share in monitors designed for home use. Still, Omron has been trying to grow/expand this business for quite a while and has really struggled to find much traction outside of patient monitoring. I believe a big part of the problem is that Omron doesn't go after the high-end opportunities like those pursued by Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), General Electric (NYSE:GE), and so on - the Japanese reimbursement environment is punishing for big-ticket imaging/monitoring equipment, but there's too much competition on the low end for Omron to enjoy really attractive margins.

Social Systems, Solutions and Service comes next at around 10% of sales. Like the name may suggest, it's a hodgepodge of businesses, including solar power generators, automation products for train stations (where the company has strong share in automated ticket gates and ticket machines), and traffic control systems.

Last and least is "other," which includes PV inverters and smartphone backlight systems. While Omron had done reasonably well here in a virtual duopoly with Mineba, business challenges recently led to a significant write-down of assets.

What Makes Omron Different?

Omron doesn't strike me as a typical Japanese conglomerate, or at least not across the board. There is an odd jumble of businesses brought together under one roof, but that's no less true for many American and European conglomerates. More to the good, I like how management explicitly prioritizes ROIC targets and how it spends about 6% or so of sales on R&D.

Looking at ROIC, Omron management has resolved to target almost every meaningful factor. That high R&D spend allows the company to sell a larger percentage of new products (introduced in the last three years) than many comparable industrials, which in turn supports better pricing and better gross margins. By focusing on core markets, Omron also believes it can establish enhanced brand value that supports margins and market share. Also on the gross margin side, management has a healthy obsession with reducing variable costs and minimizing defect costs, while also looking to improve productivity by making liberal use of automation in its own operations.

Looking at the capital side, Omron pays careful attention to its working capital turnover and has been using more and more automation to improve its fixed asset leverage. What I like even more is that Omron tries to be smart with its capital resources. The company seems well aware that cutting to the bone will hamstring the company for the long term (a company that wants to grow has to devote resources to businesses that will generate that growth), and so there is a real focus to reduce waste, inconsistency, and "overburden" (which is referred to in Japanese as the "three M's" - "muri" (waste), "muda" (unevenness), and "mura" (overburden)) and shift those saved resources toward growth/value-creating parts of the business.

Even more unusual for a Japanese company, Omron is a pretty willing acquirer of non-Japanese businesses. Omron acquired U.S.-based Delta Tau and Adept Technology to boost its industrial automation business, as well as Brazil's NS Industria to add that nebulizer business to its healthcare operations. I'm not particularly confident that the Brazilian acquisition will produce much long-term value for investors, but I like the fact that management is not afraid to go outside of Japan for businesses/products it thinks it needs or wants.

Pivoting Toward Opportunities In Automation

I believe automation is the key to Omron's future prospects and I'm comfortable with that. This has always been Omron's best business in terms of margins, with the worst segment margins of the past six years still above 11%. Along those lines, it is an automation business that is built more on controls and sensors than motors, and I believe that is a key competitive factor as the market for drives and motors becomes more commoditized over time. Said differently (and maybe a little simplistically), it is much easier to develop a motor that can power a conveyor belt or assembly line than it is to develop a sensor that can spot defective products on high-speed inspection lines or detect tiny notch positions on transparent glass wafers.

Perhaps not surprisingly for a company based in Japan, the cornerstone to Omron's automation business is the Japanese market - where the company has 40% share of control-related equipment. Japanese companies have been avid investors in automation-driven productivity, and companies like ABB and Siemens have an extremely steep uphill climb to gain any real traction against Omron and Mitsubishi in this market.

While Japan is a large automation-friendly market, it's not a high-growth market. That's where China comes in. Omron generates more than 20% of its revenue from China, which is pretty high for a Japanese company though not so unusual in the automation space (particularly for companies like Fanuc and THK). Omron is actively looking to grow this business and position itself to take advantage of a growing move toward automation in Chinese factories.

To that end, the company is expanding into robotics and industry-specific automation solutions. I like the idea of industry-specific solutions, and I think it is a credible way for a smaller company like Omron to compete with larger players like ABB and Siemens. The needs of an auto OEM (in terms of sensing and controls) are not the same as for a food/beverage company or a semiconductor company; and creating suites of solutions that address the specific challenges and needs of an industry/business is a very sound strategy for competing against larger companies that may not be so willing to put in the time to craft such customized solutions (even if they have similar capabilities).

On the robot side, though, I'm a little more skeptical. Robots can offer very good margins, and they do play to Omron's strengths in sensing and control. On the other hand, Fanuc, ABB and Yaskawa have carved out pretty solid reputations (and installed bases), and I think Omron is looking at an uphill fight. While I don't get the sense that Omron is looking to go head-to-head with these larger players in established markets like the U.S., Germany and Japan, targeting China may not be much easier, as China's government is actively encouraging homegrown robotics companies like Siasun. That said, Omron has good technology in sensing, control and worker safety, and combining that with robots engineered for specific tasks (in keeping with that industry-specific automation solution focus) could be an invaluable competitive edge. More to the point, Omron doesn't have to unseat ABB or Fanuc for this to be a worthwhile endeavor, and Omron may find success in areas like semiconductor/panel fabs where ABB and Fanuc aren't as dominant (versus competing in a sector like autos where competition is much more intense).

The Opportunity

Industrial automation is likely to be the primary driver of the company's success and I would note that only the electro-mechanical components business comes close to challenging it in terms of margins. In fact, even with all of the challenges in factory automation here of late, Omron's margins in the automation business aren't bad; they're not on par with Rockwell's, but they're not bad.

Given that about 60% of Omron's sales come from outside Japan, currency is going to play a meaningful role in reported results and in the competitiveness of the company's product suite. Politics could also be a risk (the relations between China and Japan can be and have been frosty if not contentious), but there seems to be an element of pragmatism here where Chinese companies aren't going to snub sensors and controls that they need.

I'm looking for mid-single-digit, long-term revenue growth from Omron. I expect the auto components business to grow in tune with unit volumes (skewed toward Japan), but there could be upside if Omron can play a bigger role in the Chinese market. I'm not expecting much from the healthcare business, and the Social Systems segment is tough to model but is likely tied to Japanese infrastructure spending until/unless it can also get a bigger presence in growth markets like China. I do believe that the industrial automation and electro-mechanical components segments are the best opportunities for long-term growth and/or outperformance, but there will be steep competition to consider.

I'm not looking for huge improvement in Omron's margins (which have been fairly consistent over the last decade), nor in its free cash flow conversion. That doesn't mean I'm not looking for some improvement, though, and getting FCF production to a consistent mid-single-digit percentage of revenue would support solid high single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Running all of the numbers, Omron seems priced to generate a high single-digit to possibly low double-digit annual total return. That's not bad, and the company should benefit as Japanese companies resume spending on productivity capex and Chinese companies continue to automate. If these new ventures in robots and industry-specific solutions take off, so much the better. There are enough "buts" in the Omron story that it's not a hands-down buy in my view, but it is a relatively reasonably-priced option in an expensive industrial sector and it likewise offers some appeal for investors who want exposure to Asia.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.