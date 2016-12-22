SodaStream: Add Some Bubbles To Your Portfolio

I believe, that despite the huge upward movement of its shares from its lows, the best is yet to come for this company and its shareholders.

After being a user of Seeking Alpha for some years, I decided finally to take the leap and write my first article, hope you can enjoy it.

I decided to write about SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) because it is a company that I have been following for quite a few years and I believe that it is currently under covered by Wall Street analysts and by Seeking Alpha. I believe, that despite the huge upward movement of its shares from its lows, the best is yet to come for this company and its shareholders.

I have been critical of the company's management in the past, and my criticism came out of frustration with the performance of the company in the years 2013 - 2015 given, what I foresee, as a huge market opportunity. Fortunately, those years were just a "rough patch" and management strategic change towards health and being a water company is starting to payoff. The unification of manufacturing facilities has brought better operating efficiencies and lower costs. Today´s SodaStream is a more focused and lean company and that is starting to show up in the financial results.

Increased sales, higher gross margins and EXTRAORDINARY cost control are generating increasing free cash flow and income. The company has almost no debt and has a strong cash position and growing. SodaStream has entered in a positive cycle by which high operating leverage allows income and FCF to expand rapidly, providing the financial resources to reinvest in the business and grow revenues; therefore, reinforcing this positive trend.

Consumers around the world are vying towards healthier diets, lower calories, more water and less sugar and SodaStream caters perfectly to those trends. I currently live in Germany, the most successful market for SodaStream, here people love drinking water and they love bubbles. Despite a 6% market penetration in the German market, supermarkets still carry tons of bottled water, but that is starting to change. Across the street, I have 2 supermarkets EDEKA and LIDL. This particular EDEKA started carrying SodaStream products a few months ago, LIDL is promoting a SodaStream machine for Christmas and three blocks from here another supermarket chain REWE, sells all SodaStream wares and offers CO2 refills. For those not familiar with these names, these are no local convenience stores, these are some of the largest supermarkets chains in Germany.

Most people do not realize how strong a"Moat" or competitive advantage SodaStream has in the marketplace. For many, SodaStream is just an appliance manufacturer, but it is actually more than that. These are, in my opinion, the main competitive advantages of SodaStream:

Price: SodaStream prices its wares at very reasonable levels. This is not like trying to break into the $1,000 iPhone market with cheaper alternatives, SodaStream does not leave much room for new competitors to beat them on prices. Here in Germany, through the SodaStream website, you can buy a machine with a 60L gas refill, a one liter bottle and 1 liter of the new Bier syrup "Blondie" for just 50€ . I think most consumers looking to buy a water carbonator system would prefer the well established brand over a newcomer.

The low entry level price of the machines is a clever strategy as it allows its customer base grow and creates demand for its consumables, which is where the company makes really good money.

Established consumer base: SodaStream has sold over 24 Million systems worldwide and, according to the company, they have over 10 Million active clients and growing (last Q they sold nearly 800,000 machines). This customer base allows the company to continue growing sales, via mouth to mouth advertisement, and it provides the volume to build its CO2 refill distribution network worldwide. This customer base also allows the company to enjoy a steady stream of income coming mainly from its CO2 refill business.

Gas refills distribution network: This is key to SodaStream competitive advantage. As the customer base grows and its product becomes mainstream, SodaStream can start moving the distribution away from hardware stores (the likes of Home Depot or Saturn in Germany) to supermarkets. CONVENIENCE is of huge importance to consumers. If you have to travel specially to a store to buy a refill you might not buy the machine or stop using it altogether, but if you can buy the refills at your local supermarket or convenience store, then SodaStream becomes a staple product just like buying soap for the dishwashing machine. This tendency increases as market penetration goes up as it is currently in Germany with a 6% market penetration, I am pretty sure that from here market penetration will accelerate.

New entrants to the market must deal with this huge disadvantage. In Amazon.com I could found 4 other companies trying to sell carbonation systems like SodaStream. When reading the product reviews all of them fail with consumers for the same reason, the difficulty in getting access to refills at a convenient price. Supermarkets are not going to offer refills from many different brands, they could offer the refills of SodaStream because they have the volume to justify stocking the product.

Difficulty of established companies entering the market: Some might worry that companies like Coca Cola (NYSE: KO), Pepsico (NYSE: PEP) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) could enter the market and wipe out SodaStream, but that is highly unlikely if not impossible. No better example that the failed launch of Keurig Green Mountain (NASDAQ:GMCR) Kold when Coca Cola entered as a partner. The project was dead from the start, as Coca Cola realized that they have billions and billions invested and long term relationships with bottlers, that would go worthless if the company were to start selling syrups straight to the consumer. The big soda companies have no interest in changing its business model, they might even want to buy SodaStream only to shut it down.

Value to the Consumer: A 60L CO2 refill costs in a supermarket chain near my house 9€, which comes to 0.15€ per liter, which is basically the same price as a generic sparkling water in a discounter. It is a good value when considering the inconvenience of carrying 60 Liters of water and all the plastic waste that it generates. When compared to branded sparkling waters, the price difference is huge, as they start anywhere around 0.4€ per liter.

Valuation:

Given what I see as an acceleration in revenue growth and given the high operating leverage of the business and cost control, I am calling for a 100 USD price target on SODA in the next 24 months. I believe the company will be selling approximately 5 Million soda makers by 2018, generating revenues of $684 MM with a Gross Margin level of 52% and net income $113 MM. I am assuming 23 Million shares by 2018 and EPS of $4.91, which would imply 20X 2018 earning.

On an informative note: I think 4Q sales are shaping up to be very good, at least here in Germany. The supermarket LIDL across the street yesterday put up for sale 15 SodaStream machines. Just went around to take a look and they are all gone, as well as almost all 30 boxes of SODA 2-glass-bottle. LIDL has 3.300 branches in Germany.

