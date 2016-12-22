American International Group: A Bottom-Up Story

I get 20% upside to warranted value out to 2018 whatever the macro. This is a bottom up story.

American International Group (AIG), which is working itself towards a value creating ROE profile, remains a strong self improvement story from which investors can still benefit despite solid delivery in 2016.

Let's start with the targets. Anyone wishing to see the "story" AIG is bringing to investors can walk through the presentation here.

AIG aims for ROE of ~9% in 2017, and operating ROE (think of this as "core" ROE) at ~10%. Reduction of general operating expenses is targeted at $1.4bn, of which 57% has been achieved, leaving ~$600m to be done. Book value per share growth is to be equal or greater than 10% and a total of $25bn of capital is to be returned to shareholders, no small distribution given market cap is just under $70bn. $11.6bn has been achieved, leaving $9.8bn to be found on top of £3.6bn awaiting authorization.

The capital return targeted is, of course, a one-off. Don't ignore it, yet what's of greater interest to long term investors is whether AIG can establish a mechanistic ROE of low double digits on its post DTA capital base of $70bn. Consider a 10% ROE, 9% cost of equity, and 3% growth.

(10-3)/(9-3)=7/6 = 1.16

1.16x $70bn* = $82bn;

This would value AIG about 21% higher than the current market valuation and, importantly, this would occur before share buybacks increase BVS over the next few years.

One of the consistent themes from US insurers, both in life and P&C, is a focus on product pricing and walking away from business that doesn't meet required ROE thresholds. It is something of a mantra at the likes of Chubb (NYSE:CB). AIG has adopted this approach and is moving its commercial business away from property and towards financial and liability insurance. So far in 2016 there has been a 6pp gain in the accident year loss ratio, to 73% and investors can look forward to further improvement in 2017 though the easy wins are probably done. Likewise in personal insurance, AIG is exiting non economic markets and reducing the number of countries where the company engages in personal insurance provision to 15, a more than 50% reduction.

Valuation

Operating EPS should come in at 3.8 for 2016 and on a normalized basis reach $5.95 by 2018. This leaves AIG on an operating PE of 11.2x for 2018E, and a prospective yield for that year of 2.4%. My guess is that the stock will gain the 20% implied by a ROE (ex DTA) of 10% by 2018, equating to a PE of 13.4x by then. For reference, this is about the level that Chubb trades on for 2016 EPS. Chubb is a 10-11% ROE P&C stock, roughly the place that AIG wants to get to.

What can go wrong.

AIG needs to keep divestitures going and has probably taken much of the low hanging fruit in terms of improving its accident year combined ratio (from 95% in 2015 to 92% in 2016), meaning the pace of improvement may slow down. See the impressive progress of the CR below. Targeted CR for 2017 to my own mind looks something of a stretch but this is simply because that kind of operating margin is quite rare. If AIG gets there then there will be more upside in the stock.

Click to enlarge

Company data

A rates story?

AIG should reap the benefits of higher rates in 2018/19 when sufficient volumes of its reserves will have rolled into higher yielding assets to make a difference. There are two issues at hand then. One is that rate rises will almost certainly encounter obstacles and many observers - including this analyst - question the Fed's projected path of 3 raises in 2018. The other is that AIG's gearing to rates is subject to time delays that are less relevant for banking stocks, so the stock isn't a "primary" rates geared play. That can be good or bad for its relative performance depending on markets' curve projections. As you can see in the chart below, AIG's rise has been gradual post Trump: nothing like we've seen in the banks.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

With the main risks around divestitures and operating margin improvements concerning execution, and execution over the last twelve months having been good, I would be comfortable owning AIG. We can quantify 20% upside to 2018 prospective EPS and BVS, and dividend streams equating to ~5% of the current price by then too. This is a refreshing break from the top down Trump frenzy. AIG doesn't depend on the Donald.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.