TerraVia Goes On The Offensive To Protect Its Ingredients

To say that microalgae ingredients specialist TerraVia Holdings (TVIA) has seen its unfair share of roadblocks remains an understatement worthy of reflection many years from now. Yet, for today, the leading provider of algae ingredients and tailored algal oils has once again managed to defend its leading product platform from opponents on multiple sides. As the company looks forward to ramp up the production of its many ingredients, it has also taken the bold step of protecting its reputation by going on the offensive and dropping a troublesome customer. At the same time, the company has received a favorable ruling regarding the exclusive ownership of its intellectual property.

In the present, TerraVia appears to be a struggling company that is worthy of long-term speculation, but surrounded by near-term uncertainties. In the past few days, TerraVia has released two press releases referring to two separate issues that the company has surely wished had never occurred in the first place. These press releases can be found here and here. While the court decision was a strong victory for TerraVia, the loss of Soylent as a partner was bittersweet. By publicly shaming Soylent, TerraVia was effectively throwing down the gauntlet.

In an admirable maneuver to defend some of its key ingredients, TerraVia needed to go on the offensive in order to clear its ingredient's reputation after a poorly handled deflection by Soylent. Soylent was publicly accusing algae flour to be the source of its problems. By effectively blaming TerraVia's flagship ingredient made by the only producer of that product, Soylent was also knowingly attacking TerraVia. As such, TerraVia has now responded by cutting its supply chain to Soylent. This also included cutting off ingredients that were not cited to be problematic (i.e. algal oil) and which are vital to some of Soylent's other products.

Let us quickly recap on these current difficulties. On the one hand, TerraVia's former joint venture partner Roquette has continued to pursue legal action in an attempt to escape its guilty verdict for trying to steal TerraVia's intellectual property used to create algae ingredients. On the other hand, one of TerraVia's most attention-grabbing customers was quick to publicly blame algae flour when significantly less than 0.1% of its customers began to assert that particular product caused adverse reactions. Therefore, with a touch of irony, while one of TerraVia's opponents has aggressively attempted to grab the value found in TerraVia's ingredients, another has publicly suggested that these ingredients have no value in order to deflect its current woes over some unexplained nausea experienced by a fraction of its customers.

The Soylent Problem

To understand why TerraVia felt it was necessary to suspend its supply of ingredients to Rosa Labs, the producer of Soylent, it's important to first understand some context. As a brand, Soylent has thrived on the notoriety of its name, which shares an iconic reference to a future food made from dead people. It was in its success to convert that negative connotation into a sticky awareness for its brand as a novel food supplement that has made Rosa Labs the target it is today.

(Image Source) Click to enlarge

By branding its product the way it did, popular media was only all too happy to share their doubts for the bold product, and the majority of opinions provided skepticism waiting for that "I-told-you-so" moment in which a misstep by Soylent would spiral into its imminent failure. As such, Soylent was derided when problems arose and its popularity grew regardless, as public interest remained intrigued and expectations remained low. As long as editorial opinions remained just opinions, negative publicity actually grew the brand.

Yet, when Rosa Labs reacted to a perceived problem found in its new food bars and powder, it directed a negative light on itself in a way that it was unable to spin away. Simply put, the public began to believe that Soylent as a brand was causing people to get sick. More so, the rapid response to pull down the food bars and powder in order to reformulate them heightened the fear that this was a real significant problem and that the company was unable to control it. Negative publicity was now affecting sales.

(Image Source) Click to enlarge

Rosa Labs has rapidly grown and its future success continues to rest on its ability to capitalize on its ongoing sales momentum. The company only recently became profitable, and its ability to grow and survive is determined by its ability to rapidly scale. For example, Rosa Labs posted on its blog how it was able to price Soylent's unit cost the way it has based on its sales projections. Therefore, any extended disruption to the sales momentum could have a meaningful impact on the direction of the company overall and to the viability of its products.

It was in this context that the Rosa Labs needed to find something to blame as soon as possible in order to prevent lengthy disruptions. Only a few new ingredients were added into its new food bars, so it would be believable that removing one or some of these ingredients would address the problem. There is little doubt that the idea of algae as a food ingredient also shared some negative connotations of its own. The ability to divert all of Soylent's negative attention onto algae may have seemed to be an easy course of action.

Was Algae Really The Issue?

While TerraVia has strongly protested that it has been wrongly accused for the adverse food reactions that caused some of Soylent's consumers to have gastrointestinal issues, popular media had already begun to accept this theory as truth. The damage it was now causing to the brand of TerraVia's ingredients forced TerraVia's hand to go on the offensive. In its press release, TerraVia quoted a food industry expert who clearly stated there simply was no evidence for Rosa Labs to single out a particular ingredient in light of its complex mixture. The inability for Rosa Labs to provide data to support its accusations to TerraVia also provides some skepticism. It also suggested that Rosa Labs had indeed failed to conduct a thorough investigation.

An even more intriguing look into the discussion board post that prompted this public spat also suggests that food sensitivities to one particular ingredient aren't even the issue at all. This is an argument that would go against what Rosa Labs is publicly accusing. A compilation of the complaints can be found in the discussion board post found here. Of the 58 documented reports, it is key to note that the majority of the claims have also reported having no problems eating the Soylent food bars in prior experiences.

This stands as a rather stark red flag when one evaluates whether a particular food ingredient is the root cause of a food sensitivity or allergic reaction. It makes little sense for a person that is sensitive to a particular food ingredient to go through numerous instances of a product without issues, but later find one particular experience to suddenly be troubling. This is more indicative of some form of contamination or a poor formulation of a particular batch. Some of these responses can be found in the graphic below.

(Image based on comments found here) Click to enlarge

Regardless of Soylent's logic to blame TerraVia's ingredients, investors of TerraVia now find themselves burdened by the hassle of a disrupted reputation. It has even caused at least one contributor writer to predict that this fiasco could be the end of the company itself. While this claim seems rather premature in my own opinion, there is no denying that it has put TerraVia in a less than ideal position.

Soylent was one of the fastest adopters of algae flour and undoubtedly served as one of its most high-profile clients revealed thus far. While simple math based on volumes would suggest that the company wasn't a meaningful contributor of revenue to TerraVia, the brand served as a first impression for those who may have never heard of algae ingredients before. In the end, the need for Rosa Labs to blame shift may have caused meaningful damage to the reputation of one or several of TerraVia's flagship products.

The real question investors should now be asking is if this experience has severely disrupted the future products that more reputable companies have been in the process of developing. As noted in this Food Navigator article found here, larger companies put in far more development time than Rosa Labs did in order to prevent the very issues that arose in the company's food bars. On average, the development cycle takes two to three years. With the majority of TerraVia's partners now undergoing this development process to incorporate the company's food ingredients, investors may simply never know how many have been set back because of these accusations by Soylent.

The Third Time's The Charm

Concerning the issue revolving around Roquette Freres S.A., TerraVia has now undergone several years of litigation in order to protect its intellectual property from this former partner. Roquette has now argued before an arbitration panel and failed. It had subsequently pursued a favorable lower court decision and failed. Roquette then subsequently filed an appeal and has now officially failed. The opinion of the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit can be found here. With Roquette's legal options now dwindling, investors in TerraVia should be much more assured that the company is on a solid foundation for protecting its monopoly over these unique algae ingredients.

In the outcome of this appeals process, TerraVia will now strengthen its intellectual property. The company is to gain all of the patent applications filed on behalf of Solazyme Roquette Nutritionals. It will also gain all of the "know-how" developed by SRN for high lipid algae flour and high protein algae protein. In addition, the company will receive all of Roquette's patent applications filed since November 2010 regarding microalgae food and food ingredients. Last of all, the original arbitration panel judgment required that Roquette pay TerraVia $2.3 million in legal costs and fees, and this was upheld in the court's decision.

While the results of this case may seem miniscule at first, the longer-term implications are much more important. Investors should bear in mind that TerraVia has developed a unique set of algae ingredients that are highly differentiated because of their favorable taste, color, functionality, profile, etc. One of the primary reasons that microalgae has not been fully explored as a food ingredient has been because of these underlying barriers.

Whereas traditional Chlorella (a type of common algae used in supplements) would taste fishy and have a green color, TerraVia's production process allows a much greater degree of flexibility. The company can grow algae in a fermentation process to increase the amount of fat or protein and it can mask some of the issues found in color and taste.

In doing so, TerraVia's process enables a more versatile and functional ingredient that can be incorporated without detection by the average consumer. Protected by its intellectual property shield, the company has been able to control an effective monopoly as the sole supplier of these ingredients. A loss to Roquette would have led to an unnecessary duopoly. This is important as algae is only now beginning to permeate throughout the shopping aisles of grocery stores. It is widely believed that brands are just beginning to realize the favorable properties of microalgae as a new food ingredient.

A Look At TerraVia Now

TerraVia now trades with a market capitalization of $103 million based on its last share price of $1.15 as of December 21. TerraVia has been in an extended decline as the company continues to accrue losses in light of limited production to date. Much of the company's revenue is still derived from research and development and its limited product revenue has actually declined from $2.25 million in Q3 2015 to $0.71 million in Q3 2016.

TerraVia's net loss has also declined in a more meaningful fashion this past year as the company sought to tighten its expenses. This can be seen in the graphic above. While losses are expected to continue for some time, the company has been effective at extending the life of its cash reserves. At the end of 2015, TerraVia had $97.98 million in cash and marketable securities. By the end of September 2016, the company had $87.80 million in cash and marketable securities remaining. The partial divestment of Algenist over the past year has helped to limit the loss in cash.

While actual product sales have been slow to date due to manufacturing issues and lengthy development cycles, sales are expected to increase over the coming year as the company advances several of its product lines at its joint venture plant in Brazil. Investors should bear in mind that the majority of the company's sales at this primary facility will not likely revolve around the ingredients mentioned over the past two press releases.

Based on the company's Q3 2016 earnings call it appears that a greater emphasis will be placed upon larger campaigns prioritized by AlgaPur and AlgaPrime DHA instead. As such, personal care oils and ingredients for animal nutrition will be the primary emphasis for the company in the near term. Ongoing introductions for AlgaVia algae powders will continue to be a longer-term ambition as lengthy product development cycles and adoption cycles limit a near-term contribution from this segment.

Final Thoughts

Despite the company's new found focus on food ingredients and specialty personal care ingredients, the near-term ramifications of a damaged reputation to AlgaVia should have a limited impact on TerraVia. For now, investors should consider TerraVia to be a personal care ingredient provider and a supplier of animal nutrition products. Even the company's successful food oil brand of Thrive is unlikely to make a significant difference in comparison to what AlgaPrime and AlgaPur are expected to accomplish through Moema in the short term. Because the production facility in Brazil maintains a manufacturing capacity nearly 50 times that of the company's smaller facility dedicated to food ingredients, the corresponding economic impact for food ingredients is likely to remain relatively small for some time.

There is little doubt that shareholder interest in the company has significantly dwindled over the past year as marked by the declining share price. The continued problems that arise have done little to remind investors of the unique position that TerraVia actually finds itself in. Despite being a monopolistic producer of unique and novel ingredients that can be utilized throughout many industries, concerns over the company's ability to become profitable based on past performance have significantly affected the company's current share price. All the same, investors should remember that such judgment is being passed before the company has even begun to truly commercialize its primary products, which it expects to do over the coming year.

As an investor in TerraVia, I myself plan to continue holding my position for the extended long-term. I am reminded that over a dozen years have been put into the development of the company's platform, and the hurdles that management now face appear to be far from as challenging as those in the past. As an investor, I do not doubt that additional capital may be needed in the future which may dilute my position. This is a risk that every investor should evaluate on the basis of their own tolerance.

The value in TerraVia remains in the long-term future of its current product portfolio. The company has the ability to play a meaningful role in the progressive change to a food system that is looking to be healthier, more natural and more sustainable. What makes TerraVia stand out is that it has the solution to accomplish each of these without making the sacrifice to critical properties like favorable taste and functionality. While the journey to the present has been difficult for investors to bear, I find it easy to not lose sight of the future, having tried and tasted the company's products out myself. For what it is worth, it is also worth mentioning that I did not get sick.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TVIA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.